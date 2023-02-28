Chemistry in sports comes from a we not me mentality, and it's something that’s been ever-present within Indiana Wesleyan’s women’s basketball program since Ethan Whaley took over as coach prior to the 2017-18 season.
However, Whaley’s current Wildcats might be the most connected and cohesive of any group he’s coached to date.
And IWU is rolling into the NAIA National Tournament because of it.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats captured their third-straight Crossroads League Tournament championship Monday night in Luckey Arena, taking down No. 8 Marian and Whaley’s predecessor at IWU, Steve Brooks, by an 81-71 score.
It was the Wildcats 20th-consecutive triumph dating back to a 68-64 overtime loss at Marian on Dec. 3, and it made IWU Crossroads League regular-season and tourney champs in the same year for the first time since 2011-12.
IWU (28-3) defeated Marian (26-5), 67-65 on Feb. 11 in Luckey and Monday’s triumph marked the first time the Wildcats had beaten the Knights in consecutive games during the same season since 2014-15.
“It’s different. We’re just special. I think what is is that we just love each other,” said junior forward Jordan Reid of IWU’s connection this season. “We might not be the most talented team coming into games, our love and our chemistry just overcomes. It overcomes all the mistakes that we make.
“It’s crazy. We’re going to do something big this year. I just know it and I trust this group.”
Reid came off IWU’s bench to score eight first-quarter points on her way to a game- and career-high, 22, nearly double her season average. She was 9-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line. Reid also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“She was dynamic tonight and has been all year. I’m so happy for her. She’s really found her stride these last few games,” Whaley said of Reid, who started IWU’s first 15 games this season before missing three with an injury. “She had an injury early in the year, but we kind of found a rhythm and she’s been a great spark off the bench. She’s been a rock star.”
And part of IWU’s success has come from having several rock stars who do what needs to be done on a particular night
Sophomore guard Lilli Frasure has been IWU’s most consistent scorer and averages more than 16 points per game. She capped a spectacular CL tourney run with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Frasure narrowly missed a triple-double in the Wildcats first two tourney games. She had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the 104-72 quarterfinal win over Huntington, then scored nine points, dished out 10 assists and collected eight rebounds in the 95-76 victory over Saint Francis in the semifinals.
“Here’s what is great about Lilli Frasure: she is one of the most unselfish teammates I’ve ever coached,” Whaley said. “It’s very uncommon you see a sophomore come in and be arguably the best player on the team. Because of her unselfishness, she’s able to live into her gifts and everybody be completely happy about it. That’s not everywhere and I credit her.
“She’s an amazing girl. As great of a player that she is, she’s an even better person and teammate. We’re really proud of they year she’s had, but we’re not surprised. She’s pretty special.”
Frasure finished 9-of-14 from the field against Marian and her bucket, followed by Reid hitting 1-of-2 from the line, in the final minute of the first quarter gave IWU a 20-17 lead, and the Wildcats maintained an advantage the rest of the night.
The Wildcats extended to a 34-24 lead midway through the second quarter and settled for a 43-37 advantage at halftime.
An 8-0 through the middle portion of the third quarter bumped the Wildcats’ lead to 13 and it reached 66-50 on Klair Merrell’s 3-pointer with under a minute to play.
Marian closed within seven twice in the final 10 minutes, but Frasure scored with an assist from senior Sadie Knee the first time, then Reid knocked down a baseline jumper and hit two free throws with under three minutes remaining to help keep the Knights out of striking distance.
“I’ve played basketball my whole life. My dad taught me everything I know,” Frasure said of her cool demeanor on the court. “My coaches growing up taught me to keep my composure and be able to play through tough moments and adversity and bounce back.
“This is one of the best years playing basketball of my life,” she added. “What’s so special about our team is the genuine connection we all have. It’s different. It’s special.”
Merrell, a junior, made 3-of-4 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points and four boards. Sophomore Jade Nutley and junior Maddie Lawrence, who will graduate this year, each scored seven points. Knee, a first-year senior transfer, scored five points and had five assists. Senior Baylie VanDyke and freshman Jayd Hovey each scored three and senior Kelli Damman added two points.
“I was proud of the ball movement. I was proud of the mentality. There was just a lot of freedom,” Whaley said. “Lilli Frasure. Jordan Reid, Klair Merrell hit some big shots. You go back to last game it was Maddie Lawrence and Baylie VanDyke and Kelli Damma that hit big shots.
Every night it’s somebody a little bit different. Thats what’s special. We’re just really unselfish and we’re just genuinely happy for whoever steps up and makes the plays. Great team win.”
Lawrence, Reid, Damman, VanDyke and Merrell have all been part of IWU’s three consecutive CL tourney titles, as well as the culture-building process since they first arrived in Marion.
“There’s just nothing like it. It’s a testament to our culture and what we’re all about,” Lawrence said. “We just come out and play with energy. We stay connected. When we play like that we’re pretty tough. Winning a conference championship in this league takes a lot of grit. I’m just so proud of our team.
“The foundation was already laid when our class got here,” she added. “Learning from them what this culture is all about and just building on it year-after-year. As we’ve gotten older, it just seems like we keep taking more steps in the right direction.”
"It's crazy and there’s definitely some pressure," Reid said of the Wildcats' streak of wins and CL championships. "We just trust each other and we're confident in one another. It doesn’t matter who goes off, it's just getting the job done.
"At the end of the day, whoever is the leading scorer, it doesn’t matter, a dub (win) is a dub."
Indiana Wesleyan will host the first and second rounds of the NAIA National Tournament on March 7-8.
The Wildcats will learn their first round opponent as well as the other two teams that will venture to Marion Thursday at 7 p.m. during the selection show, which can be viewed on the NAIA YouTube Channel or the NAIA’s Facebook page.
The men’s selection show will follow at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.