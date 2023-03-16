A special women’s basketball season for Indiana Wesleyan came to a heart-wrenching end Wednesday night in the NAIA National quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats, who were the top seed in the Liston Quadrant, held a lead into the waning moments against the No. 6 seed and 24th-ranked Dakota State.
But freshman Caitlin Dyer swished home a corner 3-pointer with 18 seconds to play and it lifted Dakota State to a 71-70 win over the Wildcats.
Dakota State (29-6) earned a spot in Friday night’s Fab Four opposite No. 7 Clarke (Iowa), the No. 2 seed in the Duer Quadrant, who routed top-seeded and second-ranked, Campbellsville (Kentucky), 76-51 earlier on Wednesday.
The loss ended a win streak that started on Dec. 10 for Indiana Wesleyan (31-4) and reached 23 games Tuesday with an 88-77 triumph over Briar Cliff (Iowa) in the Round of 16.
The Wildcats won the Crossroads League regular season championship along with a third-straight CL tournament title, which was the first time since 2012 IWU claimed both in the same year.
“What we’ve been saying for awhile now is confetti on our heads doesn’t change the celebrating and the story we got to tell and experience this year,” said Wildcats’ coach Ethan Whaley by phone following the loss. “It was a special group with some special leaders on our team.
“We’re just choosing to celebrate all the ways that God moved in our program this year, the hearts and minds of our players, coaches, managers. It was a special year,” he continued. “I don’t think three more wins would have changed much, other than a few more people would have known about it.”
Dakota State started quickly by using a full-court pressing and trapping defense that forced half of IWU’s 14 turnovers on the night in the first nine minutes of the contest.
The Trojans jumped out to an 18-8 advantage with 1:11 to play in the first quarter, but IWU got a bucket from sophomore Jade Nutley and a three by senior Kelli Damman just before the buzzer to pare the lead in half.
Back-to-back triples by the Trojans in the first minutes of the second quarter quickly pushed their advantage back to 11, but more than five minutes passed before DSU scored again and the Wildcats answered with a 13-straight points and part of a 21-2 run that put IWU on top 34-26 with under two to play in the half.
“We just settled in offensively. They did a good job of speeding us up, we had some silly turnovers early,” Whaley said. “It’s hard to simulate that pressure. As much as we pressure each other in practice, their help was coming from different spots, their zones were different. We just kind of had to figure it out and we did.”
IWU led 36-30 at halftime and maintained a lead throughout the third quarter, through Dakota State scored seven of the final nine points to pull within 50-47 entering the fourth.
The Trojans carried that momentum into the final 10 minutes.
Lilli Frasure’s bucket just 20 seconds in extended IWU’s lead to five, but Dakota State forced three turnovers and hit its first five shots to go on a 12-0 run in barely more than two minutes to take a 59-52 lead with 6:59 remaining.
“The first half our half-court defense was really good, even in the third quarter it was good,” Whaley said. “The fourth quarter, I don’t know if we got tired, we started doing stuff we don’t normally do and they took advantage of it.”
Dakota State made eight of its first nine shots in the fourth quarter, including a pair of threes, and connected on 10-of-14 (4-of-6 3s) throughout the 10 minutes.
Still, IWU showed poise and resolve and forced three-straight Trojans’ turnovers. Frasure got a steal and fast-break layup, Klair Merrell got a steal and assist on Jordan Reid’s bucket, then after a 10-second violation, Frasure scored again to tie the score at 63 with 3:02 to play.
Junior Savannah Walsdorf, who scored 11 of her 20 points for Dakota State in the fourth quarter, knocked down a three to put her team back in front, but Reid hit a mid-range jumper before the Wildcats got a defensive stop and Merrell hit a three to give IWU a 68-66 advantage with 1:49 to play.
After Walsdorf’s bucket tied the game again, Reid swished home two free throws with 1:20 remaining to put IWU up by two once more.
But after the Wildcats got a defensive stop, they were unable to convert it to points and left the door open for Dyer’s game-winning three with 18 seconds left.
Frasure worked her way into the lane with under 10 seconds to play, but her shot was heavily contested by DSU’s 6-1 center, Elsie Aslesen, who had six blocked shots in the game, bounded off the rim and went out of bounds off a Wildcat with eight seconds left.
The Wildcats still had two fouls to give before the Trojans eventually missed two free throws with 2.7 seconds left, but Reid’s half-court heave as time expired was well off.
“What a game. I’m really proud of our fight and effort to get back,” Whaley said. “I know our players and coaches just want a couple plays back, and it’s different game. But that’s the game. That’s basketball. That’s March.”
“Thought we were good enough win it, but credit them, they made some big plays down the stretch.”
Frasure finished a stellar sophomore campaign for IWU with 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Reid, a junior, had 17 points and four boards. Nutley finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists while junior Merrell and Damman scored eight points apiece. Senior Sadie Knee scored four points and grabbed five rebounds.
The most difficult part of the season’s end for Whaley is coaching Damman, Knee, senior Baylie VanDyke and junior Maddie Lawrence, who will graduate this spring, for the final time.
“Those guys just put us on a different level from a cultural perspective. Their humility and unselfishness kind of blows me away to be honest,” Whaley said of his graduating quartet. “It’s such a special group and I’m so proud of them, so honored to coach them and I love them.
“We experienced so much joy and so much connection solely because the way that they led our team and pointed our program in closer to Christ. I couldn’t be more proud of them, couldn’t appreciate them more than I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.