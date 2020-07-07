Indiana Wesleyan’s athletic programs continued to be a dominant force in the Crossroads League during the shortened 2019-20 academic and sports year.
IWU’s overall performance in Crossroads League competition was reflected in a pair of post-season awards recently as released by the league’s home office in Avon, Ohio.
For the 18th time in the past 19 years, Indiana Wesleyan earned the Crossroads League All-Sports Championship while for the second-straight year and fifth time in his 12-year stint leading IWU’s athletic department, Mark DeMichael was named the league’s AD of the Year.
“After a historic fall season, I am incredibly proud of our coaches and student-athletes in winning the All-Sports trophy,” said DeMichael in a league press release. “This award, combined with the fact that all of our athletic teams achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 and higher is a testament to our commitment to excellence in athletics and in the classroom.”
Wildcat teams won Crossroads League Championships in men’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, volleyball and men’s basketball. IWU also collected runner up finishes in women’s cross country and women’s indoor track to finish in the top two of league standings in eight of 11 sports completed during the pandemic-shortened sports year.
Indiana Wesleyan secured the Crossroads League All-Sports trophy by totaling 97 points in the standings to top Marian (87) by 10 points for the title. Taylor (74.5) finished third and was followed by Grace (66), Huntington (62.5), Spring Arbor (50), Saint Francis (48), Bethel (46), Mt. Vernon Nazarene (45) and Goshen (29).
IWU won the men’s sports trophy race with 42.5 points, topping Marian (35), Grace (31), Huntington (30) and Taylor (30) in the top-5. In the women’s all-sports race, IWU (54.5) edged Marian (52) for the top spot with Taylor (44.5), Grace (35), Huntington (32.5) and Saint Francis (32).
Points awarded for the Crossroads League All-Sports Championship are based on each team’s finish in the regular season standings, or for a team’s finish at the league championship event for the sports of cross country, golf and track and field. A first-place finish earns 10 points, with nine points for second, eight for third down to a single point being awarded for last.
The 2019-20 year is the 24th all-sports trophy in Indiana Wesleyan history, counting both Crossroads League, formerly known as the Mid-Central Conference.
Due to COVID-19, no points were awarded for the spring sports of baseball, softball, golf and outdoor track.
Another reflection of IWU’s stellar performance on the many field and courts of competition is DeMichael winning the 2019-2020 Crossroads League Athletic Director of the Year for a second-straight time.
Though the name on the award is DeMichael’s, he was quick to recognize his team for making the accomplishment possible.
“The Athletic Director of the Year Award is a direct reflection of the outstanding work done by everyone in our athletic department,” he said. “The fact that it is an award voted on by friends and colleagues in the Crossroads League makes it very meaningful.”
DeMichael recently wrapped up his 12th and final year as Indiana Wesleyan’s Athletic Director, after taking over the department in 2008. DeMichael saw IWU claim the Crossroads League All-Sports Championship for the 11th time under his watch. He also won the award in back-to-back years 2014-15 and 15-16 and claimed his first top AD recognition in 2011-12.
The Crossroads League Athletic Director of the Year honor is voted on by the 10 Athletic Directors from the Crossroads League and announced each summer.
