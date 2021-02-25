For the most part this season, the Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team had cruised to victories.
Rarely tested and with just one loss, one might have viewed Wednesday’s opening round Crossroads League Tournament match-up against cross-county rival Taylor as a sure thing.
The Wildcats owned 22 and 65 point wins already this season, you could see why one would assume. Add in the fact, the Trojans had lost 20 straight in the series and it seemed even more likely.
However, top-ranked IWU struggled to put away the determined Trojans, hanging on for a hard fought 74-66 victory inside Luckey Arena.
“I thought Taylor did a heck of a job,” said IWU coach Greg Tonagel. “I think they came in ready and very aggressive and it took us awhile to get back to team ball.”
Jason Hubbard's bucket on a baseline spin move gave the Trojans a 14-9 lead nearly six minutes in.
Like so many times during the regular season though, IWU scored in bunches. Sophomore point guard Spencer Piercefield got it started with a turnaround jumper in the lane. Seth Maxwell added a basket, Piercefield followed that up with a straight-away 3-pointer. Kyle Mangas and Tayson Parker added driving hoops then Michael Thompson III finished a 13-0 run with a reverse layup and the Wildcats had built a 24-16 cushion midway through the opening half.
“Our guys maintained poise,” said Taylor coach Josh Andrews “We knew we couldn’t run with them, we’ve known that in the past, but sometimes they can speed you up.”
Trojan seniors James McCloud and Vincent Miranda weren’t about to let things get away that easily. The two combined for 15 points in the half, and Miranda’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer put Taylor ahead 33-32 at intermission. McCloud had made all four of his shot attempts.
“(Taylor) didn’t go away and that is a credit to them,” said Tonagel. “That is what you get when you get to the end of the year, nobody wants their season to end so they are going to lay it all on the line.”
Piercefield opened the second half with a lay-in that gave IWU the lead for good at 34-33, but it wasn't his biggest bucket of the night. With the game in the balance and just over a minute to play, Piercefield lofted a soft floater in the lane over a defender that bounced up gently then fell back through to extend it to a two possession game at 68-63.
“I was just trying to take advantage of what they gave me,” Piercefield said. “(Taylor) was guarding the arc hard so I was just trying to get in the lane and make a play.”
Starting for the third consecutive game in place of the injured Noah Smith, Piercefield matched his home season-high of 15 points for the third time.
“Spencer was awesome,” Tonagel said. “I thought he played fearless tonight and he is really coming along.”
While the Trojans held All-American guard Kyle Mangas to just four first half points, he still managed to finish with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. Mangas went 7-of-13 from the floor, including a timely 3-pointer after a Maxwell block that put IWU ahead 62-55 with 4:56 remaining. It was his lay-in and free throws in the final 50 seconds that also helped close out Taylor.
“I think I just switched it up,” Mangas said of his second-half adjustment. “Tried to come off some screens a little bit more instead of trying to work off the bounce.”
Taylor never fell behind by more than eight points all night, and for the first fifteen minutes of the second half kept it within six or less.
“We just talked about how our hearts would be on display,” Andrews said. “It was healthy for this group of guys to have to come back over here. I’m super proud of them."
CJ Penha had an incredible second-half where he scored 18 of his team-high 20 points to help Taylor hang around. It was his second 3-pointer that brought Taylor to within 66-63 at the 1:39 mark.
“(CJ) did it a lot of different ways, inside-out,” Tongel said. “We put a lot of different guys on him and he was pretty tough.”
Four other starters reached double figures for the Trojans. Hubbard played through a second-half injury to his right arm and added 14 points and matched Penha’s seven rebounds. Gavin Yoon netted 12, while McCloud and Miranda ended their collegiate careers with 10 points apiece.
All of IWU’s starters also registered double figures. Seth Maxwell had 13 points and nine rebounds, Dylan Alderson chipped in 11 points and Michael Thompson III recorded 10 points.
“Wesleyan made the big plays late they needed to,” Andrews said. “Credit their players.”
It was only the sixth time all season the Wildcats have won by eight or fewer points. Taylor held IWU to its lowest point total of the season and snapped the Wildcats' streak of five-consecutive games with 100 or more points.
“It was good for us to have a close game and get tested,” Piercefield said. “We’re going to have that the rest of the season.”
Indiana Wesleyan (29-1) will carry the nation's longest home win-streak (51 games) into Saturday’s semifinal contest against visiting St. Francis at 1 p.m. in Luckey Arena.
