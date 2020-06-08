Resourcefulness and adaptability are often two required traits for people involved in athletics, at all levels. The importance of each has only been enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Indiana Wesleyan’s student-athletes return to their south Marion campus for fall semester in mid-August, the athletic department will have a different look. Mainly because Mark DeMichael, who had served as athletic director since 2008, stepped into a new role as interim vice president of student development and athletics late last week.
Most likely athletics will also have a different feel, not just at IWU but everywhere. It’s safe to say the pandemic forced coaches and athletes to be separated for what will be the longest time of their careers. By the time IWU’s student-athletes return to campus to prepare for competition in mid-August, it will be nearly six months since they’ve been involved in face-to-face team activities.
DeMichael said that during the pandemic, he and IWU’s coaches, like may others around the world, have maintained contact through Zoom meetings. He also shared that coaches of all of IWU’s athletic teams have done the same in maintaining contact with their athletes.
While the net product of time apart won’t be revealed until the future, DeMichael was encouraged and optimistic by what he’s seen and heard from IWU’s coaches and staff.
“A lot of them have been doing book studies, Bible studies, both small groups and full teams. Just trying to find ways to keep building a relationship and investing in each other,” DeMichael said. “Thankfully we have the technology that allows us to at least stay in touch and see each other. That’s better than a phone.
“In a lot of ways I think we’re seeing growth from that because the student-athletes, a lot of them on teams have taken charge of some small group stuff and making sure they stay connected with each other,” he continued. “We’ve seen a more intentional effort from the student athletes to stay connected with each other because they’ve been apart for so long and they’re not used to it. We think when we get them back there’s going to be some really positive things that come out of it. In a lot of ways we’ll be stronger for it because of the ways the coaches and athletes have really invested in each other.”
DeMichael said that is mostly the result of the mission of both the university and more specifically, the athletic department. The mission on iwuwildcats.com states it’s “to impact the world for Christ through intercollegiate athletics and to encourage spiritual growth, academic achievement, leadership development and athletic excellence within our students.”
Investment and mentorship are at the core of the mission statement. And those principles have remained common throughout most of the virtual meetings among the Wildcat athletic family.
“The platform has changed because we’re not here, but our mission hasn’t changed. We’re still called to the same thing,” DeMichael said. “That’s to invest into these student athletes. Invest in each other and love each other with Christ’s love and work to see them grow.
“I’ve been really proud of our coaches and our athletes for not using this time as an excuse to not invest in the mission, not remember why we’re really doing this, but instead just find other ways to do it,” he added.
Not long after the start of the pandemic, DeMichael, Jeff Clark – associate men’s basketball coach and director of the athletic department’s mission initiative – along with IWU’s sports information director Steven Gidley prayed about and brainstormed an idea that resulted in 18-United.
Each Monday for nearly two months, Clark orchestrated a 30-minute online session open to anyone to share their fears and their prayers with others from the university and community.
“We sat down and said we feel a need to stay connected. We know there are members of the IWU athletic community, whatever role: current athletes, an alum, a fan, a community member, anybody, that are struggling right now,” DeMichael shared.
“They’re lonely, there’s fear, all of those negative emotions that are out there. What can we do to try to encourage people? What can we try to do to connect people both through prayer, or through help, whatever it is they may need.
“We met together, we prayed together and that’s where 18-United developed from. Jeff took the lead on what that was going to look like … and he did a great job,” he added. “We’ve been getting some really cool feedback from members of IWU athletics’ extended family on how meaningful it’s been for them so that was a real blessing for all of us.”
While DeMichael will now oversee what goes on in the athletic department, his day-to-day role of running it will fall to interim AD John Foss and associate director for internal operations, Hannah Miller.
DeMichael said he will definitely be involved in helping Foss and Miller manage the return of IWU’s athletes and likely assist in helping to condense fall schedules for Wildcat teams as mandated on Friday by the NAIA.
But in his new role, DeMichael will also be working with IWU’s student conduct office, center for student success, residential life program, the campus police and the career development office as well as athletics.
The challenge is one he’s looking forward to and the mission for his new responsibilities falls in line with what his mission has been since he first came to campus more than two decades ago.
“What’s great is I have an established relationship with all the leaders in those different areas. We’re blessed with some really strong people leading those departments,” DeMichael said. “I’m excited to work with them and try to strive to be the person that can best lead them and enable them to do their jobs that are so critical to our campus. To be able to their jobs as well as they can for the benefit our students.
“That’s what I love about this role. Every element of this role, every department within this area, their sole purpose is to serve out students,” he added. “The people that work in these areas, they’re called to it to serve our students, to work with our students just like our coaches have been. It’s the same mission. … They’re pretty special people and they just want to see students grow closer to the Lord and be better prepared when they get out into the world to make an impact in whatever they do. It’s an amazing group and an amazing team. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
