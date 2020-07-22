Safety is the most important element to holding any event in the world of auto racing.
Measures are put in place to keep fans, officials, drivers and team personnel out of harms way well before anyone enters a facility.
How to safely host fans, racers and event sponsors for the fifth-annual Indy Airstrip Attack amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was the main topic of discussion Wednesday morning at the Marion Municipal Airport.
Jason Huang, co-founder of Shift-S3ctor and one of the men most responsible for bringing the high-speed, exotic car, drag racing event to Marion, arrived here on Tuesday after his company along with Airstip Attack co-sponsor, Revvolution, successfully kicked off their racing season in Independence, Kansas last weekend.
Huang said he met with Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh on Tuesday and spent most of the early part of Wednesday meeting with airport officials and corporate sponsors to make sure everyone was on the same page with regards to safety for the event to be staged on Aug. 15-16.
“What we have to do is be as responsible as we can … (Mayor Alumbaugh) has concerns and so do we,” Huang said during his meeting at the airport. “We just ran an event successfully in Kansas that required masks to enter the event. But once you sat down and were social were socially distanced from other people, you could take your mask off and enjoy the event. It’s about being reasonable.
“We just tried to make sure when people got out of their seats to use the restroom, to get food, buy (merchandise) or just walk around and look at cars, we asked them to put their mask on,” Huang added.
Huang anticipates Marion’s event will feature the same precautions, including sanitizing stations at the front gate, registration, port-a-potties and food court.
One significant change from a spectator’s standpoint in Marion, there will be no portable bleachers. Fans will be responsible for bringing their own chairs or a blanket to sit on the ground.
Being under August sun, organizers will also allow fans to bring in up to a 10-foot by 10-foot, pop-up canopy to sit under. No outside food or beverage other than a small cooler for water will be allowed.
Given that no bleachers will be available, Huang said he and airport manger Andy Darlington searched the grounds after the meeting on Wednesday and came up with new and exciting seating areas for fans.
“We are pushing up all the way close to the start line. Spectators are going to have the opportunity, for the first time, to sit a few hundred feet from where the race starts,” Huang said. “In the past, spectating sort of started about mid track and moved down towards the finish line.”
That additional space should give provide around 1,000 more spots for race fans. Fans that arrive even earlier could have a much better view point of what the speed on display will look like.
“We’re extending the spectator area so that they’re probably going to be within 80-percent of the finish line,” Huang said, noting the area only has space for about 100 people. “It’s not a big space, but the people who come early will be able to set up their tents there and get a great view of the race finish.
“That’s going to be closer than any spectator has been able to sit thus far. That’s gonna be the best seat in the house,” he added.
As for the event itself, the Marion Municipal Airport and its smooth runway has become a place where the fastest street-legal cars come in search for world-record speeds. Last year’s event saw a Lamborghini come within milliseconds of reaching the 260 mph mark.
Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Huang still isn’t sure what teams and cars will make the trip to Marion. He is certain, however, there will be plenty of speed and cool cars on display for fans who attend the event.
“It’s really hard to tell which teams will show up here this year, the big Lambos haven’t shown up to any race events at all,” Huang said. “They asked me a few weeks ago if this event was going to happen. It’s probably one of two events on our entire schedule that they will go to.
“A lot of times it comes down if those cars are ready to go,” he continued. “I haven’t talked to them in the last three weeks so I don’t know if they’re going to come. If they do it will be a big deal because they make some of the fastest cars. Having said that, I know that we’ve got a lot of fast cars coming.”
Tickets for this year’s Indy Airstrip Attack are $20 for adults both Saturday and Sunday or $30 for the weekend if purchased in advance. Children ages 4 to 12 are $10 per day. A link to purchase advance tickets can be found at https://airstripattack.co/event/indy-airstrip-attack/.
Spectators can enter the airport grounds at 8 a.m. each morning of the event with racing starting at 9 a.m. and running to about 4:30 p.m.
“I would much rather do this event here, be a little more strict, be fair but be strict, and walk away from it knowing everyone’s safe,” Huang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.