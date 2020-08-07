The fastest show to roll through Grant County returns to Marion Municipal Airport on Aug. 15-16 when Shift-S3ctor/Revvolution brings the fifth-annual Indy Airstrip Attack back to Grant County.
More than 100 cars are already registered to race so very few spots remain for competitors to come take turns blasting side-by-side down the smooth and fast half-mile runway on the south edge of Marion.
General admission pre-sale tickets are still available, cost is $20 per day or both days can be purchased for $30 in advance. Children (12-and-under) receive a 50% discount and kids under three-and-under will be admitted free.
To purchase tickets, visit www.airstripattack.co/event/Indy-airstrip-attack/, or go to www.shift-s3ctor.com to find the link for tickets and more information about the event.
General admission tickets purchased at the gate will be $25 each day.
The COVID-19 pandemic has required some significant changes for spectators. The need to follow social distancing guidelines will provide some different and unique viewing opportunities for the event.
No portable bleachers will be employed on the airport grounds so fans are responsible for bringing their own chairs and/or blankets to sit on. Spectators are also permitted to bring in a pop-up (EZ-Up) tent - no larger than 10-feet by 10-feet in size. Tents must be properly secured and are subject to inspection by event staff.
Given that no bleachers will be available, event organizer, Jason Huang of Shift-S3ctor, and airport manager Andy Darlington teamed up to find some new areas for spectators to observe the annual festival of speed.
“We are pushing up all the way close to the start line. Spectators are going to have the opportunity for the first time to sit a few hundred feet from where the race starts,” Huang said during a recent visit to Marion. “In the past, spectating sort of started about mid track and moved down towards the finish line.”
That additional space should give provide around 1,000 more spots for race fans. Fans that arrive the earliest to find their viewing point could have an even better perspective to see the speed on display.
“We’re extending the spectator area so that they’re probably going to be within 80-percent of the finish line,” Huang said, noting the area only has space for about 100 people. “It’s not a big space, but the people who come early will be able to set up their tents there and get a great view of the race finish. That’s going to be closer than any spectator has been able to sit thus far. That’s gonna be the best seat in the house.”
Spectators can enter the airport grounds at 8 a.m. each morning of the event with races starting at 9 a.m. and concluding around 4:30 p.m.
Airstrip-Attack events follow all state and local mandates as it pertains to COVID-19.
Currently, that means a mask will be required anytime attendees are unable to social distance while on the airport grounds. That includes anytime an attendee - fans or participants - engages with others at the front gate, registration, driver’s meetings, port-o-potties, and at food or merchandise vendors.
Face masks will be available for purchase at the front gate for $1 apiece.
Consistent with previous years, spectators can park in the designated lot, but because of the pandemic, no buses will be available to bring people to the front gate. However, there will also be a designated spectator drop-off area near the front gate.
Once fans are on the airport grounds, properly social distanced in the seating area, masks can be removed.
There will also be sanitizing stations at the front gate, registration area and near the port-o-potties.
“I would much rather do this event here, be a little more strict, be fair but be strict, and walk away from it knowing everyone’s safe,” Huang said. “It’s just about being responsible.”
