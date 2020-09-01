GAS CITY — The race for a Central Indiana Conference volleyball championship has officially started, and Mississinewa took its first step towards chasing the title on Monday against visiting Oak Hill.
The Indians put together key runs in each set to fight off a spirited effort by the Golden Eagles and claim a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 sweep in the first conference match for both teams.
Oak Hill maintained an early advantage early in the first set and led 8-7 when Ole Miss started to gather momentum. The Indians tied it on an Eagles’ error then took the lead for good on Sophie Corey’s ace. A block and kill by Carly Bolser followed as Ole Miss ran off six-straight points and led 13-8.
The Indians kept gradually building then strung together another four-point run to move in front 23-13. The Eagles scored four of the next five points, but the Indians closed it out on another error by Oak Hill to win 25-18 and go up 1-0.
The second set played out similarly to the first. Only it was Mississinewa who ran out to a 9-5 lead only to see the Golden Eagles claw their way back to within one three times, the final one being at 11-10.
From there Ole Miss assumed control, outscoring Oak Hill 13-4 to take command 24-14. Again Oak Hill closed with a flurry of four straight but would drop the second set by the same 25-18 score.
The Eagles are in a bit of rebuilding mode after losing standout hitter Taylor Westgate, setter Ella Ridgeway and defensive specialist Abby Shaw. One of the focus areas for coach Kristi Carmichael’s inexperienced team has been trying to cut down big runs by opponents.
“We’ve just got to work on what we can like letting too many points go and digging ourselves a hole then trying to get out of it,” Carmichael said. “Against a good team like that, you can’t do that against any team. That’s something we’re talking about and working on.”
Mississinewa jumped out to a 9-3 lead early in the third set when Oak Hill had its best stretch of volleyball in the match. The Eagles scored four-straight points to pull within two and force Indians’ coach Jody Havens to take a timeout.
“The message was take it upon yourself to fix it. Take it upon yourself to go get your points,” Havens said of the timeout. “When they start playing in their heads, they have to win it with smarts and finesse. In a roundabout way that was the message that was given and they took it. Eventually."
Ole Miss responded by scoring the next two, but Eagles’ senior Caylee Hunt sparked another 5-0 run with a kill and three successive blocks to give Oak Hill the lead at 12-11.
A Mia Catey kill and another ace by Corey put the Indians back in front by one, but service errors by Ole Miss around a point by Kaycee Sands had the match tied at 14-14.
However, the Indians’ most decisive run of the match followed. Bolser picked up three more kills and a block, Darah Watson added two kills and Ole Miss scored nine-consecutive points and 11 of the final 12 to close out the win.
“I feel like it was one of those games they got really keyed up and excited and came out with some energy in the wrong places. It wasn’t focused in for the first little bit,” Havens said of the Indians. “A lot of missed serves tonight that kind of took momentum away from us repeatedly, but we’ve been kind of focusing on making sure after an error we do something for a quick return.
“I love to see them play smart,” she added. “I love to see them find shots on their own and not waiting for staff to call for it. They were doing that tonight.”
Bolser and Mackenzie Austin led Mississinewa with six kills each while Watson added five and Catey, who was playing in only her second match of the season, finished with four kills. Jazzy Nicholson dished out 18 assists for the Indians and Corey finished with team highs of four digs and three aces.
Hunt led the Golden Eagles with seven kills and five blocks. Julianne Gosnell finished with five kills. Alivia Shaw handed out nine assists and Mia Edwards picked up 10 digs.
Though disappointed in the outcome on Monday, Carmichael has been pleased with Oak Hill’s effort throughout the season.
“I loved they were working together more, talking more and moving more, especially covering those blocks,” Carmichael said. “Caylee Hunt, I don’t know how many blocks she had there in a row but that was a spark. … I’m seeing improvements, especially from the beginning of the season, we’ve just got to put it all together into one game.
“They are processing and getting better at things, but it’s tough,” she added. “We only have three girls that played any varsity last year, so the majority of the team is young and inexperienced. Making that jump to varsity where it’s faster (paced), we’ve got to get on that.”
Havens is also pleased with the way the Indians have progressed through the first couple weeks of the 2020 season.
“We are getting better. We always plateau. We always bring ourselves down,” Havens said. “We are getting a little better at shrinking the runs that we’re allowing, which would be huge for them the latter part of our season if we can do that.”
Mississinewa (8-1) hosts Eastbrook on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Oak Hill (1-8) travels to Southwood on Thursday.
Area roundup
Boys soccer
Oak Hill 5, Maconaquah 0
Mark Sevier and Dalian Leach each scored two goals and Trevor Baker added another in the Eagles dominant performance at Maconaquah on Monday.
Weston Seybold handed out two assists and Grant Elzinga added one helper for Oak Hill.
Oak Hill (5-0-1) visits Marion on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap of a girls/boys doubleheader. The girls game kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's area sports
Boys soccer: Oak Hill at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Oak Hill at Marion, 5:30 p.m., Mississinewa at Eastern, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m., Wabash at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Northfield at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
