GAS CITY — The Mississinewa Indians showed how dangerously potent they can be Friday night with one of their best halves of the basketball season.
Ole Miss staggered Heritage with a 34-point blitz and a 20-point lead through the first eight minutes to jump start a 76-61 win in the opening semifinal of Class 3A Sectional 23.
The Indians will meet Norwell at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s sectional 23 title game. The Knights topped Bellmont, 66-57 in overtime to earn a shot at defending their title.
Mississinewa coach James Reed admitted his team has struggled offensively for a few weeks, but there were no such troubles in the early going Friday.
The Indians connected on 11-of-13 field goals, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range in building a 34-14 lead at the first-quarter break.
Ole Miss followed with an 8-of-14 performance in the second quarter, though just 1-of-5 from long distance, to extend to a 53-31 by halftime.
“We haven’t hit shots in probably half the year, since probably two months ago. Other than Landen (Swanner) we are not hitting shots,” Reed said. “We’ve worked really, really hard on getting the ball inside, working that game, working on our guards diving after we get the ball inside. When a couple shots started to fall it made everything else that we’ve been working on that much easier.
“Kudos to our guys for being prepared, being ready and coming with some fire.”
The Indians looked inside to 6-foot-4 senior Tai McClung from the start. He scored the first five points of the game and drew three fouls on Patriots’ post defenders in the first three minutes of the game.
Swanner scored the Indians first perimeter points with a 3-pointer that put Ole Miss on top 10-5. After McClung made two free throws, Swanner made two more threes with a triple by Hayden Ulerick in between and the Indians’ lead quickly swelled to 21-9 with 3:57 to play in the quarter.
Swanner hit his fourth 3-pointer at the end of the period to finish with 12 of his 21 points for the game.
McClung scored 10 points in the opening eight minutes, added 12 more in the second on the way to a game-high 26 points.
The Indians also forced nine Heritage turnovers in the first half and turned several steals directly into transition points.
“We pressure really hard but its hard when we pressure not to gamble,” Reed said. “We can’t gamble and have to wait for our opportunities. I thought we did a fantastic job of that tonight. Kudos for our guys for following the game plan that’s really what it was and playing their hearts out.
Ole Miss cooled off considerably in the second half, making 10-of-24 field goal attempts, but still finished 29-of-51 (56.8%) for the game. Even with the Indians committing nine second-half turnovers, Heritage got no closer than 15 points.
“We have not had one game where I’ve been comfortable putting in five guys that don’t play a lot,” Reed said. “The first half was just so great, when you extend the lead like that that what happens with teams in the second half they relax a little bit. They think things are going to come easy and again we haven’t been in that situation. That’s not an excuse.
“We got to rest them a little bit tonight which was the other half of the equation. I don’t really want them to be excited about how they played in the second half but I think we accomplished what we needed to.”
Ulerick finished with 10 points and led the Indians with eight rebounds. He also had four steals.
Colin Yoder added eight points and seven rebounds. Jalen Detherage scored four points, Lucas Asbury added three while Donavan Betts and Kreigh Young scored two points apiece.
Luke Saylor scored 21 and Kiel Eldridge added 10 to lead Heritage.
Norwell topped Mississinewa, 46-43 in last year’s sectional 23 championship game at Norwell. The Indians beat the Knights, 71-53 on Dec. 1 in the second game of the 2020-21 season for both teams.
Mississinewa is trying to win the program’s first sectional title since 1954 and just the third-ever championship.
