CONVERSE – When it comes to the boys’ Grant Four basketball tournament, it must feel like déjà vu for Mississinewa.
With history at stake, the Indians used a dominant second quarter and made just enough plays down the stretch to become the first team to win a third-straight title, this one in thrilling, 48-45 fashion over Madison-Grant in the finals at Oak Hill on Tuesday evening.
It was a stark contrast from their meeting just 11 days ago, where the Argylls enjoyed a double-digit advantage most of the second half and picked up a crucial 64-51 Central Indiana Conference win in Gas City.
“We got punched in the mouth pretty good, and that is not easy to respond to,” said Mississinewa coach James Reed of the first meeting. “The difference (tonight) was we played together.”
In need of someone to step up on offense, Landen Swanner was that guy for Ole Miss. In just over a minute to close the second quarter and open the third, the senior scored seven-consecutive points on his way to game-high honors with 19.
“We have really been pushing him to be more aggressive,” Reed said. “That is not an easy thing for a high school kid to do, but we could tell he was confident, and we wanted to go to him.”
However, it was Swanner's assist with the game in the balance that provided the difference. He dished to Tai McClung for a layup to give the Indians a 48-45 lead with just 19 seconds left.
“(M-G) was in the press,” Swanner said. “I got to the baseline around (Jackson) Manwell, and (Justin) Moore just helped up a little bit, and I was able to find Tai to kind of ice the game.”
Madison-Grant had one final chance, and after a pair of timeouts, the Argylls had a side out of bounds with 4.2 seconds left. Jase Howell inbounded the ball to Grant Brown who was double-teamed, forcing him to pass it back to Howell who dribbled to the top of the key, but his 3-point shot that banked in didn’t leave his hand in time, and the Indians celebrated their 14th Grant Four title, tying Oak Hill and reclaiming the keg.
“It was a real scare there at the end,” McClung said. “Definitely going out as a senior with back-to-back-to-back trophies is really special.”
Madison-Grant battled back from a 32-22 deficit early in the third quarter largely in part to three more Kaden Howell 3’s and seven fourth quarter points from Justin Moore.
Moore pulled M-G back even (40-all) with a pair of free throws at the 4:54 mark. Yet, Colin Yoder, Hayden Ulerick, and Swanner all managed buckets in a decisive 6-0 spurt that lifted the Indians into the lead for good.
With under a minute to play, the Argylls had a chance to take the lead, but a traveling call nullified a go-ahead bucket when the score was 46-45.
“I’m really proud of the way the guys battled back,” said first year Argylls coach Kevin Cherry. “Our mentality was just to keep trying to win more possessions than them, and at the end of 32 minutes we will see where we are at.”
Over the first seven minutes, Madison-Grant senior Kaden Howell had picked up where he left off in the afternoon session, where he drained four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Argylls to a 51-38 victory over host Oak Hill.
Mississinewa essentially earned a first-round bye as Eastbrook was forced to sit out due to COVID-19 contract tracing.
Howell reached the 1,000-point career plateau at the 1:21 mark of the first quarter after his second 3-pointer gave M-G a 13-10 advantage. In a seesaw quarter that featured three ties and three lead changes, the Argylls led at the stop 15-13.
“It means a lot,” acknowledged Howell. “I can’t thank my teammates enough, because they are the ones who get me looks time and time again. All the credit goes to them.”
Howell led the Argylls with 17 points despite sitting the final nine minutes of the opening half after picking up his second foul.
Although a Jase Howell 3-pointer put Madison-Grant ahead 22-15 at the 5:31 mark of the second quarter, Mississinewa responded with their championship pedigree.
Sophomore guard Donovan Betts answered with a 3-pointer that ignited a 12-0 Indian run to close the first half. Swanner followed that with a driving bucket, and McClung knotted the score again at 22 a piece. Betts propelled Ole Miss back in front (25-22) with another three, and Swanner capped the scoring with a pull-up 15 footer with just seconds remaining as the Indians went to the locker room in front 27-22.
“Kaden Howell got off to a good start again shooting the basketball well. Then we had to take him to the bench with foul trouble,” Argylls coach Kevin Cherry reflected. “Hindsight is always 20/20. Maybe you put him back in there in that situation, or maybe you hold it.
Mississinewa missed just one of their seven shots in the second quarter and shot 19-of-37 from the floor for the game. On the other hand, the Madison-Grant managed to make just 16-of-38.
Argylls’ senior Grant Brown earned this year’s WBAT Sportsmanship award.
Mississinewa (5-4) will host Southwood on Jan. 6, while Madison-Grant (7-1) welcomes Luke Brown and Blackford on Jan. 8.
