GAS CITY -- Great backcourt play is a huge advantage in high school boys' basketball and one of the big reasons Mississinewa won its ninth-straight game Tuesday evening.
With Landen Swanner scoring 20 points and his partner Anthony Horton adding 19, the Class 3A 12th-ranked Indians pulled away beginning in the second quarter to a 68-48 victory over Wabash on Fredenberger Court.
Ole Miss (11-2) fed off Swanner's offense and Horton's energy and strength to throttle an Apaches team that entered play at 8-2 and on a seven-game win streak. An 11-4 run to start the second quarter put the Indians ahead 25-14 and their advantage never was less than six points thereafter.
"Yeah, our guys came out and were ready," Ole Miss coach James Reed said. "We knew Wabash was going to come and we really challenged them. Wabash was 8-2 and this was a huge statement game for them if they could beat us. Our guys responded well to that and figured this one out as a team."
Both teams could be contenders in the upcoming IHSAA state tournament with Ole Miss 10th in the Sagarin Class 3A ratings and Wabash 11th in 2A. Yet, the Apaches never could match the Indians' intensity, particularly in an 8-2 run over the final minute of the first half and fell behind 39-25 at halftime.
"In the first quarter we stopped their transition pretty well, but we didn't get back well on defense after the first quarter," Wabash coach Paul Wright said. "We were hoping we could come in and play a little bit better, but we'll learn from this and move on. We've got a big (Three Rivers) conference game Friday (at North Miami)."
Wright has seen Horton create plenty of havoc on both ends of the court over the last three years. Besides his offensive play, Horton helped lock down Apaches' top scorer Trenton Daughtry, who scored eight points on a 16.7-point average.
"Horton's really good," Wright said. "Thank God he's a senior - he's killed us every year we've played them. His ability ability to penetrate and he's so strong and physical and can get off the floor so well.
"And Swanner can shoot it as soon as he walks in," Wright added. "Those are the two best (guards) we've seen all year and maybe the two best we'll see. It was a good test for us."
Swanner made the only 3-point shot he attempted and was 7-of-11 overall with a series of pull-up 15-foot jumpers. The junior sank all three free throws on another occasion he stepped behind the arc and was fouled. He also contributed five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
Horton applied the knockout blow to open the second half with three consecutive baskets in transition and stake the Indians to a commanding 45-25 lead. For the game, Horton was 8-of- 15 from the floor, 3-of-6 at the foul line and filled out the stat sheet with four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
"Yeah, I think it's one of the best (backcourts) in the state, it's got to be,"Reed said. "With Anthony's ability going to basket and now he's improved his mid-range game and can hit the three. Landen with all the options he has and he's a great shooter but only shot it once of twice from three. Most of his stuff was going to the basket.
"When you combine that it's hard to guard," Reed added. "Which one do you try to take away."
Mississinewa's guard duo is becoming a trio with Hayden Ulerick continuing to pick up his scoring. The 5-9 sophomore provided a third double-digit scorer with 10 points and led Ole Miss with seven rebounds.
Tai McClung added eight points and four rebounds as the junior post battled with Wabash's 6-8 Elijah Vander Velden. Vander Velden was neutralized after picking up two early fouls and he collected six points and seven rebounds.
Jared Holley almost singlehandedly kept Wabash close early with 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the senior also pulled down 10 rebounds. The Apaches shot just 35 percent from the floor (22-of-62) and really struggled to 1-of-18 from 3-point range.
Wright pulled his starters after falling behind 20 points in the second half and said he found some missing energy from his bench.
"I just didn't like how we came out and competed," Wright said. "We're not looking for people to play perfect. I just thought at that time we weren't competing like we can.
"I thought the second group did an excellent job and played (Mississinewa) even, so it was good to get those guys in," he added. "You saw what they did when they got the chance."
Mississinewa attempted just four 3-point shots but sank 55 percent from the floor (29-of-53).
"That's the nice thing about our team," Reed said. "We have great 3-point shooters but we're just trying to find a great shots. And to them, great shots tonight were going to the basket. I'm happy that we don't want to live by the three more than the other team and I felt like we did a great job with that."
Mississinewa hosts Elwood on Friday in a Central Indiana Conference game.
