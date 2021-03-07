GAS CITY — “Hands up on every shot. Block out. Rebound. Sit down. Gotta have grit.”
Those words were how Mississinewa senior Colin Yoder described the defensive game plan for the Indians' biggest win in more than six decades, a 49-45 triumph over Norwell in the Class 3A Sectional 23 championship game on John Fredenberger Court.
Ole Miss executed its defense very well for most of the game and it definitely turned the tide of momentum after the Knights got off to hot start from behind the 3-point line.
Sophomore Luke McBride hit two triples and Norwell collectively made 4-of-5 from long range as it built an 18-9 lead through the opening eight minutes. Only one of the Knights’ seven field goals in the first half came from inside the arc.
Climbing out of that early nine-point hole took patience, persistence and most of all, a gritty determination that is often synonymous with the best Ole Miss teams in any sport.
“What we’ve been talking about most of the season, we’ve gotta have grit on defense, do the little things,” Yoder said. “We were able to sit down and play some great defense and came out with the W.”
Norwell made five total field goals in the first quarter, but just eight more the rest of the game.
The Indians held the Knights to a 2-of-5 performance in the second quarter and 2-of-6 in the third.
“They were hitting a lot of shots, McBride is a great player. We made sure that after that first quarter he didn’t get the looks he got in that first quarter,” said senior Landen Swanner, who led the Indians with 16 points. “We made sure we got stops and kept getting to the basket. It worked out for us.”
McBride finished with a game-high 23 points, but made only one of his five 3-pointers in the second half.
Mississinewa started its comeback in the second quarter by forcing four Norwell turnovers and getting a much needed spark off the bench from junior Lucas Asbury. Asbury scored all of his six points in the period and also had two rebounds and two steals.
Asbury and Swanner each collected a game-high seven boards.
“Just trying to help the team as much as I can. In fact, the first play I turned the ball over,” said Asbury, who is also an offensive lineman that helped Ole Miss win a football sectional title in 2019. “At that point I was just like, hey it’s a sectional, but it’s just like any other game. We’ve played them already and I know how to beat this team. Just play sound defense and do what I can on offense. Just play my role and that’s what I did.”
Everybody played their role to help the Indians earn the win.
Asbury made 1-of-2 free throws for the final point of the first half with 1:43 to play and it left Norwell clinging to a 24-23 lead at intermission.
The Indians forced three more turnovers early in the third quarter and scored the first five points. Yoder’s bucket just under two minutes in gave Ole Miss its first lead of the game (25-24) and he scored again 30 seconds later after Hayden Ulerick made a steal and a delivered an assist.
Norwell led only once more, at 32-31, after McBride’s on second-half three with 3:05 to play in the third.
It was the last time the Knights led, but the game was far from over.
Swanner’s bucket with 1:32 remaining in the period put Ole Miss on top to stay, then his steal and assist to Ulerick for a basket a minute later gave the Indians a 35-32 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
McBride scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to pull the Knights within one. But Tai McClung, who was limited to only five points, out-battled a pair of Norwell players for a rebound and converted one of the biggest buckets of the game with 5:30 remaining and extend the lead back to three.
Swanner’s 3-pointer 90 seconds after McClung’s bucket gave the Indians a 40-34 advantage, their largest of the game.
Norwell again closed within two (42-40), but a Swanner field goal with under 50 seconds remaining was followed by Yoder knocking down two free throws with 27.7 seconds to play again made the differential six points.
The Knights went down fighting and closed the Indians’ lead to 47-45 with 5.2 seconds left, but Ulerick’s two free throws with 4.4 seconds left sealed the championship and set the stage for an emotional post-game celebration.
“I’m just proud. Being a player is just different. This ties up some personal things from my group,” said Indians’ coach James Reed, a 2005 Ole Miss grad who's team finished 19-3 his senior year, but fell in the sectional. “This team, we came in taking it one game at time. We knew that’s what this was gonna take.
“This team, staying together - playing time, no paying time it doesn’t matter - we’re teammates, not players,” he continued. “Playing for each other and creating for each other. Tonight they stuck together through adversity several times. Champions don’t come from success they come from adversity and these guys proved that tonight.”
Yoder added 13 points and lots of hard-nosed defense for the Indians. Ulerick scored four points, added four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Donavin Betts knocked down a third-quarter 3-pointer and also added a pair of steals. Jalen Detherage had an offensive rebound and basket in the second quarter as the Indians' scratched away Norwell’s early lead.
John Fredenberger was Mississinewa’s coach in 1954, the last time an Ole Miss boys basketball team won a sectional title, and the post-game scene on the hardwood in his namesake was electric and a bit surreal.
After Ulerick’s second free throw went through the net to provide the final four-point differential, McBride dribbled to near half court, launched a desperation shot that meant nothing other than to help the final seconds expire.
When the horn sounded, the Indians’ bench exploded onto the floor to meet their teammates. Seconds later all of Mississinewa’s students were at mid-court in a joyous mass celebration 67 years in the making.
Things settled down and more emotions set in as each of the Indians players and coaches ascended to the top of a ladder with to claim the customary piece of net as part of a revered Indiana High School basketball tradition.
One that’s reserved for a champion.
“Honesty, it felt like a dream with everybody rushing the court,” Yoder said. “I was like is this even real right now because 67 years is a lot of years.”
Mississinewa (17-8) moves into the New Castle Regional and will face 3A No. 9 Leo (21-4) in the second semifinal at noon on Saturday. NorthWood (17-7) faces host New Castle (9-15) in the opening game at 10 a.m.
