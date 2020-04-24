Experienced, hard working and confident were words Mississinewa softball coach Steve Miller used to describe his team. In particular, those words describe his seniors who were set to represent the Indians on the diamond this spring.
Five of Miller’s six seniors had been starters every day for at least a year – some much longer – and all had heightened expectations and objectives for what their final season might hold.
“That senior class, they were experienced,” Miller said Thursday night by phone. “You had that feeling that once the season got here it didn’t matter who we played, they were gonna be in every game. That’s the kind of team you want.
“They really started to gel last year. I thought we had a decent season last year,” he added. “This year was their year, that was kind of how you looked at it. Not only did I look at it like that, they felt that way, and that’s what they’ve worked towards.”
But as offseason workouts turned into preseason practices, the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic began to set in for Miller and his team, especially his seniors: Jenna Berryhill, Riley McKee, Aubrey Tann, Alivia Rice and Haley Herring.
The night before Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb officially closed the doors of schools across the state for the remainder of the academic year, Miller held what would be his final team meeting. A somber feeling was shared by all.
“When we had that meeting, the look on their faces told it all,” Miller said. “Somewhere deep down inside of them they knew we weren’t gonna play this year. It was just that way and there was nothing I could say that made them feel good.
“There’s no magic words to say in that situation,” he continued. “I don’t care who you are, if you coach girls in any sport, you’re attached to them, and it was emotional for me. It was tough on all of us.”
Much of the Indians’ success over the past three seasons, including last year’s 16-5 team that was was also Grant Four champions, started in the pitching circle with Jenna Berryhill.
Berryhill only started pitching in the summer prior to her freshman year and struggled at times early on, but she developed her craft to the point of being one of the area’s top pitchers. Miller said Berryhill’s development was no accident, only dedication and hard work.
“The kid worked at pitching. She worked really hard,” he said. “Her sophomore year, she started to be decent. She wasn’t super consistent like she was last year. By the time she reached junior year, she had really done good things.
“She learned four good pitches, and on an 'on' night, she was almost unhittable.” Miller continued. “If she did get hit, it was a fly ball or some kind of little grounder. She got to the point last year that she was just really serious about it.”
Berryhill’s success in the circle was greatly aided by a solid defense behind her that featured three of her senior classmates last season while Rice was her catcher.
Catchers, by nature of the position, become natural leaders on a softball team, and Rice more than admirably filled that role for Ole Miss. Miller said he had a brief conversation with Rice before every game about her duties for the day, and the response he got seldom wavered.
“She’d say 'no passed balls.' She learned that, and that was her goal every game,” Miller said.
But more than her duties behind the plate, Rice’s personality seemed to fit the position as well.
“Alivia is the most unique kid I have ever coached,” Miller stated. “Her personality, the way she gets along with people and gets along with the rest of the team, she would encourage them in a way that was funny but it was in a way that they knew she was serious.
“She kept things going. From a freshman to last year, as far as being a catcher, she came a long, long ways,” he added. “She made herself get to that point where everybody counted on her.”
Miller said his offseason workout program included anywhere from 16 to 24 girls most nights. One girl that wasn’t there during the winter was McKee, his shortstop. She was still busy running the point guard position for the Ole Miss girls basketball team, but as soon as the hoops season ended, McKee was ready to quickly transition to softball, even after her coach requested to take some time off.
“When basketball got over, I always tell them you’ve had a long season, you don’t need to show up right away, take a week or two and do what you want,” Miller said. “Not (McKee). First night she’s (supposed to be) there, she’s the first one there waiting on you.
“I looked at her and said ‘Riley, you played all season, almost every minute of every game, you want a week off?’” he added. “Nope. I’m ready.”
Ready was only part of Miller’s description of McKee.
“She doesn’t strike you as being as gritty and tenacious as she really is. She’s got some grit to her,” Miller said. “She gets a lot of things done. … She was a good contact hitter for us. You could always count on her putting the ball in play anytime. And she was an excellent base runner – good instincts on base, quick thinking.
“I liked how she took some of the younger kids that weren’t even on varsity – she would take them and mentor them during the season at practice,” he added. “I always thought that was pretty cool.”
Cruzan spent her career playing next to McKee as the Indians’ third baseman. She made a distinct impression on the Indians’ coach during winter workouts before she even started walking the halls of Mississinewa.
“She was an eighth grader. I don’t remember how many sessions we had, but (Cruzan) was the only kid there that never really had to be there,” Miller shared. “She came to every stinking one of them. She didn’t say much. She just put her head down, and she just worked.”
Cruzan also provided a lasting memory for herself, teammates and coaches by ending Grant Four with a walk-off home run against Madison-Grant in the championship game last season. Miller said he was happy she had that experience but had come to expect Cruzan to deliver in clutch situations.
“She was a kid I wanted in a certain batter’s spot when certain things were happening because I knew our chances of scoring runs were good because of her hits,” Miller said. “Pressure never seemed to bother her. She was a good hitter, a great glove at third and she had by far, in the last two years, the best arm on the team.”
If Cruzan had the best arm, Tann likely had the best wheels and used her speed to cover the cavernous outfield at Mississinewa as the Indians’ center fielder. Miller said Tann has enlisted in the service and spent part of her winter attending physical conditioning sessions for the Marine Corp.
“She never let us down,” Miller said of Tann. “She was really quick on her feet and covered so much ground in the outfield for us. If the ball would get up in the air, and it wasn’t right at the left fielder or right fielder, she was gonna be there. She would make plays in the outfield because of her quickness that a lot of kids wouldn’t come close to making.”
Herring had been a career JV player for Miller, but her attitude and practice habits helped make her an important part of the Ole Miss program. Her work ethic and improvement would likely have earned her some innings on varsity this season.
“Haley came in did her job. She worked hard at practice and did everything I asked her to do last year,” Miller said. “…She just did what you told her. When you tried to coach her, she gave her best effort to do those things. You could count on her being there, count on her working hard and you could count on her doing some things that maybe you didn’t expect her to do once in awhile.”
When the Indians finished the 2019 season, they walked off the field disappointed after a sectional loss to a 5-2 loss to 3A top-five ranked Bellmont. They also took some confidence away from that loss which helped breed optimism for 2020.
The Indians got seven hits off of Bellmont junior ace Macy Montgomery, who is committed to pitch at Indiana University next year. Prior to that game, Montgomery had allowed no more than six hits in a game to that point in her career. In fact, Montgomery had only surrendered 30 hits in 19 games before facing the Indians.
“When those kids walked off the field, yeah, they were sad they had lost, but they walked on the field determined to win,” Miller said of the game against Bellmont. “Not hoping to win, they walked out there determined to win.
“We got beat, but they walked off the field knowing they could beat a team of that caliber if things had fell a little different,” he added. “We left seven kids on base that night. Looking at that, it was a good thing to look forward to to this year.”
The 2020 season would have been Miller’s 25th as head coach, and in that time he’s had few teams that bonded together the way his seniors this year have in their careers. That was part of the excitement leading up to the campaign and only added to this disappointment when it was cancelled.
“I’ve probably had four teams, four different years that had that chemistry. That’s something you can’t coach,” Miller said. “A lot of the coaches want to have these bonding parties, and I don’t care how much you bond. My best team I ever had never accomplished anything because they hated each other. If you would have had a bonding picnic, it would have ended up a food fight.
“When you get a group of kids that all are on the same page because they want to be successful together, you’ve got it made as a coach,” he continued. “You don’t have to be the best coach to have a group of kids like that and be successful. They’re going to be successful one way or another. If you’ve got that kind of group, you’ve just got to keep it fun for them. That’s the way these kids were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.