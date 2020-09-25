Memories made in high school often last a lifetime.
Several students from Mississinewa and Madison-Grant recently made some lasting memories during the state Unified Bocce Ball tournament hosted by Champions Together on Sept. 19.
Champions Together was established in 2012 as a partnership between the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Special Olympics of Indiana. It was designed to allow high school and junior high students with and without intellectual disabilities to team up for sports training and competition.
For the record, Mississinewa’s team of Unified Student Athletes and their Unified Student Partners won three matches to take home the state championship, with the final victory coming over M-G’s defending state champs.
For the 16 teams that showed up to compete in Carmel’s Murray Soccer Stadium, the day was about so much more than competition.
It was about making memories, making new friends and most of all having fun.
“Being involved, I know how special these kids are,” said Brandon Swanner, coach of Mississinewa’s first-year team and special education teacher at the school. “Each one of these kids needs special moments in their lives, significant moments that they can be proud of.
“Getting them involved, being part of our school and being part of our sports program, representing our school is something our kids take pride in,” he added. “…When they can hang out for the day and enjoy competition with our general education kids, it’s special to them. Not only to them, what I’ve noticed is our general education kids get just as much out of it.”
Bocce ball games are played to 12 points or for 30 minutes with the highest point total winning. To compete in the open division at state, the Indians and Argylls fielded girls, boys and co-ed teams consisting of two unified athletes and two student helpers. Teams had to win two of the three (girls, boys, co-ed) matches for their school to win over another school.
“Most of our students had no idea what bocce ball even was,” said Dawn Deckard, who along with Mike Cline, coaches Madison-Grant’s team. “We had open practices and Mr. Cline opened the field after school. We never got to practice as one, complete team, so it was incredible to see them do so well and have a great time.”
“For the rest of the team, besides our state champs from last year, it was their first time experiencing a state-level tourney,” she added.
The Argylls played with only five high school kids, just two returners from last year’s team, and filled their lineup with junior high students.
Understandably, some of the young Argylls needed some time to adjust to the environment.
“It was a combination of a lot of different emotions,” Deckard said. “For some of our kids it was their element, for others it was a little more reserved. By the end, everyone was able to participate fully.
"We had dance breaks between games to keep it fun,” she continued. “It wasn’t just the competition, but having a good time with peers from other schools. They were able to make friends and form those relationships.”
One of the day’s highlights for the Argylls was a win over Franklin Central. But it wasn’t because M-G won, it was how the kids competed.
“Our match was fantastic,” Cline said. “Both teams were coaching each other on how they could improve and do better. It’s really what Champions Together is about.”
For Swanner and his Ole Miss team, a couple of dramatic wins helped them to the state title. They trailed both Franklin Central and the Argylls by a point or two when the 30-minute time limit expired. However, a round that is started before the 30 minutes must be fully completed after time expires and the Indians pulled out both matches on their last throws.
“That was pretty special seeing our kids high-fiving and hugging,” Swanner said. “You never forget how people make you feel. My partners did a good job and I had two coaches that went with me, we made sure everyone had that feeling of a significant moment and being appreciated.
“The whole thing is just a huge inclusive environment that makes the day really special,” he added.
The Argylls early loss to Ole Miss meant they had to come through the consolation bracket, which they successfully did to earn a rematch in the finals.
There the Indians won the girls’ match, 12-7, and boys’ match, 12-2, to take the championship. M-G captured the co-ed match, 12-8.
Mississinewa’s athletic tradition is such that if an Indian team brings home a tournament trophy they’re treated to a fire truck ride around Gas City and Jonesboro. And late Saturday afternoon, the Indians’ bocce ballers were greeted at the high school by the Gas City Fire Department and taken on the parade of champions.
Swanner said the fire truck ride provided him with a memory he’s got filed away for the ages.
“I was sitting on the back of the fire truck with one of my students and as we were going along he looked over at me and said, ‘Mr. Swanner, this whole day has made me feel like I’m in a movie,’” Swanner shared. “It’s kinda hard to keep it together there, you start getting choked up thinking that day made a difference in that kid’s life.”
