Few forms of auto racing rival the intensity and excitement of non-wing sprint cars on dirt.
Engines produce around 900 horsepower for cars that weigh just under 1,400 pounds, meaning action is fast and furious when 24 cars take the green flag for a race.
That will be the scene Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway, as the best sprint car drivers in the world battle some of the top drivers in the area for opening night of the NOS Energy Drink-sponsored, 33rd-annual Indiana Sprint Week, featuring drivers from the USAC AMSOIL national sprint series.
The USAC sprint show will be the only racing at the track this week, but the night offers some of the best racing the track hosts all summer.
“That’s a pure-bred, fire-breathing race car,” said Jerry Gappens Jr., Gas City Speedway’s promoter of the non-wing sprinters. “When you look at the 800, 900 horsepower and approximately 13- or 1,400-pound race car, it’s a handful.
“They go fast, and if things go bad it happens fast so the accidents can be pretty spectacular,” he continued. “The other good news is, they followed the lead of NASCAR the last few years … The cars are safer than they’ve ever been. But there’s certainly a big element of danger. … If you’re at Gas City Friday night, we’re going to be bringing gladiators into the coliseum and they’re going to battle it out until the last man’s standing.”
It will be hard to match the drama from last year’s Sprint Week feature race. Local legend and former national series great Shane Cottle nipped national contender C.J. Leary by mere inches in a somewhat controversial and highly entertaining race.
“The local guys are hard to beat here. It will be fun to see if there’s an upset like there was last year,” Gappens said. “Last year we had one of the closest finishes in USAC sprint car history. The crowd went kinda nuts when a local guy – Cottle doesn’t run the national series anymore – came out on top and beat the big dogs. Anything is possible here on Friday night.”
Tickets for Friday’s racing at Gas City are limited by a 50 percent seating capacity to stay within the state mandated pandemic guidelines. Adult tickets are $25 each (12-and-under receiving free admission) and can only be purchased at www.usactickets.com. Pit passes are also available for $30 each.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Fan gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps will start at 6:30, with the heat races taking the green flag at 7:30 p.m.
The past couple summers, Gas City has been on night two of Sprint Week and Gappens is pleased to have opening night in the track’s traditional Friday night slot. Friday starts a serious racing grind for the teams chasing the $10,000 Sprint Week title.
“This (Indiana) Sprint Week is by far the most prestigious non-wing sprint car, not just one race but a series of races, held in the country each year,” Gappens said. “It really tests man and machine.
“You’ve got seven races in nine days,” he explained. “They come race. They wash the car. They spend the wee hours of the morning making adjustments and re-tuning it. They get a couple hours of sleep and they’re on down the road to the next track.”
From Gas City the series goes to Kokomo (Saturday), Lawrenceburg (Sunday), Terre Haute (July 29), Lincoln Park, Putnamville (July 30), Bloomington (July 31) and Tri-State, Haubstadt (Aug. 1).
Gappens said he is grateful to be working with Gas City’s officials in helping him stage the track’s sixth racing card of the summer so far.
“I want to reach out and thank the city of Gas City and (its) officials, Grant County Health Department and the Grant County Emergency Services people,” Gappens said. “They’re trying to work in this time where there are these restrictions. They’ve been very supportive of the track and supportive of trying to conduct the races.
“They just want to make sure we conduct them in a safe manner and we are mindful of trying to mitigate COVID-19 as much as possible.”
