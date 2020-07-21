Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.