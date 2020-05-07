The Indiana High School Athletic Association issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the resumption of high school sports. Provided there are no adjustment to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announced plan to reopen the state, school sponsored summer activities can resume on July 1. The IHSAA by-laws provide that a moratorium week shall be observed on the Monday through Sunday which includes the July 4 holiday, but in light of the amount of time students have been restricted from school and contact with teammates and coaches, the Association is waiving the rule.
Therefore, contact with students under the provisions of summer rules already in place can occur from July 1 through Aug. 1, which constitutes the first four weeks of the IHSAA’s 2020-21 calendar.
