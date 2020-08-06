Assuming high school football season will continue to move forward as planned, tickets for games under Friday night lights could be at a premium.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), in conjunction with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office, the state Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Education, released on Thursday a COVID-19 Resource Center to provide additional guidelines for how to proceed with the quickly approaching fall sports season.
Among other things mentioned in the three-page document, a specific question about spectators for all events was addressed.
Yes, spectators will be allowed to attend events, “but it will be at the discretion of the host school with guidance from local health officials and in accordance with the governor’s stage 4.5 (of Back on Track Indiana plan),” stated the IHSAA’s press release.
In a bleacher setting:
Family units may sit together but using 6-feet of social distancing between another family unit.
On a set of bleachers, it should be no more than 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people (even if the bleachers can fit more with social distancing).
If a stadium has multiple individual sets of bleachers, each separate area can be seen as a separate unit. However, an important part is each segment must have separate designated entrances and separate designated restroom facilities in order not to exceed a total of 250 people. Schools might be able to accomplish this by having staggered arrival times if multiple entrances are not available. Bottom line is that they must do something to avoid people congregating (to get in or in line for the restrooms).
With large events, schools should work with and have approval of the local health department.
Three Fort Wayne-area school districts – Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools – announced a three-step plan on Thursday regarding attendance at high school sporting events. The first step, which runs now through Aug. 31, will allow only essential personnel with no spectators at events.
In its resource document, the IHSAA states: “Due to the nature of the outbreak, there may inequities due to geography within the state of Indiana as some areas will have higher COVID-19 rates that may not warrant full athletic participation while another area has lower COVID-19 rates that allow full participation.”
The resource document, which can be found in its entirety at www.ihsaa.org, contains a link to a study conducted by UW Health and the University of Wisconsin, which surveyed more than 3,000 high school athletes across the nation and concluded more than two-thirds of those athletes have experienced anxiety and/or depression since the pandemic started.
A separate link reporting just the effect on Indiana high school students can also be accessed through the COVID-19 Resource Center on the IHSAA’s website.
“The results of the study are both striking and concerning,” said Dr. Claudia Reardon, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in a press release from early July. “We know that exercise and physical activity are powerful antidepressant and anti-anxiety interventions, and we strongly encourage public health experts and school administrators to thoughtfully consider both the benefits and risks of prolonged school closures and sports cancellations….”
The IHSAA further stated in its resource center that it “fully supports its member schools in determining what is in the best interests of the health and well-being of their student athletes and staff. … It will be the decision of each local school district to determine if they can safely conduct athletic practices and contests.
In a webinar conducted Thursday morning, Jennifer McCormick, the Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, reaffirmed the plan to continue moving forward with fall sports.
“If medical folks would have said, ‘Shut it down, no contact sports,’ we would have shut it down,” McCormick said. “At this point we are relying on the medical experts to give us the best advice they can. What we’re doing right now reflects that advice.
“There are some schools that have said, ‘You know what, we hear you but we don’t agree with you. We’re shutting down. Or we’re shutting down parts of it. Or we’re shutting down temporarily,’” she added. “That’s okay too. Schools can be tighter in their operations, but can’t be looser. … Unless we’re told differently, we’re running with the medical advice.”
The girls golf season in Indiana got underway on Monday, the same day practices started for football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country and boys tennis.
The COVID-19 Resource Center also provides links to guidelines on how to safely conduct competitions specific to each fall sport.
Grant County teams in all but girls golf will start participating in scrimmages next week with the official start date of the fall sports season coming on Saturday, Aug. 15. Opening night for football season is slated for Aug. 21.
