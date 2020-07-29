The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) continues to move forward with its current return-to-play plans for the fall, while a collegiate-sports sanctioning body has announced alternate plans.
While the IHSAA didn’t release an official statement regarding fall sports, the governing body did send out a message via its official Twitter account on Wednesday.
“High school fall sports are on track to proceed as planned! Girls golf practice begins Friday (July 31) with other sports starting on Monday (Aug. 3)! Have fun and good luck to all participants! #ihsaa #INitTogether,” stated the IHSAA’s tweet.
Indeed, girls golf teams around Indiana can begin their regularly scheduled seasons beginning on Monday. In fact, all five Grant County teams will start play at some point next week.
Other area fall sports teams will compete in scrimmages between Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Monday, Aug. 17, with some scheduled competitions falling within those dates. The fall season is scheduled to start in earnest the week of Aug. 17 with opening night of football coming on Aug. 21.
News from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) wasn’t as promising.
On Tuesday, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents (COP) voted to postpone its national championships in cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball to spring 2021.
Even with the decision, NAIA conferences will still be allowed to compete in the fall and winter seasons, if they so choose.
The NAIA’s decision came on the heels of a Monday announcement by the Crossroads League, home to both Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor universities, stating it “supports the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) governing body and the difficult decisions being made around the country.”
According to Steven Gidley, Indiana Wesleyan’s sports information director, the Crossroads League’s COP and athletic directors from the 10 institutions will meet in the coming days to finalize a decision whether or not to play.
“The Crossroads League is committed to holding athletic contests for the 2020-2021 school year,” the league stated in its Monday press release. “The commitment follows the current guidelines established by our local and state health departments, the Centers of Disease Control and the NAIA. If changes occur within any of these organizations, the Crossroads League will assess recommendations and make appropriate adjustments to our planned schedule of athletic competitions.”
The one NAIA national championship that was not postponed was for football. The NAIA’s COP will determine the timing of its football championship game at a meeting scheduled for Friday. Council members decided more time was needed to obtain feedback from additional colleagues before a determination could be made.
“Given the fast-paced and constantly-changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President, in a NAIA press release Tuesday evening. “This decision allows conferences to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition.”
Prior to the COP’s vote, 51 NAIA individual institutions had already opted to postpone fall competition until spring 2021.
“The NAIA realizes there are a wide range of considerations that come with postponing fall championships,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, our first priority is making sure our student-athletes are not penalized by this decision. That will likely require temporary rule changes and accommodations as related to eligibility and seasons of competition, which the NAIA governance groups will begin further defining this week.”
In March 2020, the NAIA canceled the spring 2020 sports season due to gathering restrictions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Consequently, no spring 2020 athlete was charged a season of competition.
“This decision exemplifies the COP placing a priority on institutional and conference autonomy while acting in the best interest of the association,” Carr said. “We are fortunate to have dedicated leadership across our shared governance groups who are passionate about supporting our student-athletes’ safety and overall experience.”
Indiana Wesleyan’s first-scheduled fall-sports contest is Aug. 26 when the men’s soccer team is slated to travel to Michigan-Dearborn. Several other contests are scheduled for Sept. 5 while football is to start up on Sept. 12.
Most of Taylor University’s fall teams would start seasons on Sept. 5 or the week following. The Trojan football team isn’t scheduled to begin until Sept. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.