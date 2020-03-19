Following Thursday's directive by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that all Indiana schools will be closed until May 1, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced that the remainder of this year’s boys basketball state tournament is officially cancelled.
IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox released the following statement shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
