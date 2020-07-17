The return of high school sports continues to move forward, and this weekend marks a transition from phase one to phase two of the plans put in place by the IHSAA and state board of health nearly a month ago.
In general, Grant County schools have attacked having kids back on campus, together and working out in the same manner.
The process of going through the initial phase of workouts has been new to everyone involved, except for maybe the actual physical work being put in by the athletes over the past two weeks.
“Once we got through the first couple days, the kids and coaches have done an excellent job of stepping up,” said Eastbrook athletic director Greg Kyle Friday morning. “They know the routine and what’s expected of them. The first couple days was the biggest thing in getting acclimated.
“We’ve broken our kids into smaller groups. We’re making sure we keep things clean, wiping everything down,” he added. “Again the kids have jumped in. They know the process so everybody is taking their part. I’m really happy with our coaching staff and how they’ve taken it in stride and had the attitude that this is how were going to do it.”
How things are currently being done is much different than how they’ve ever been done in the past: social distancing, limited or no contact between athletes and keeping equipment disinfected for throughout the day have been only part of the challenge.
“The most difficult thing is that everything is different. You can’t do things the way you used to do it,” said Ryan Fagan, athletic director at Oak Hill. “You can’t bring kids together at the end of a practice and talk to them all at the same time, keeping kids separated, Because when the kids are away from school, they’re not separated. They’re together all them time. We’re trying to get them to understand when they’re here they’ve got to social distance and they’ve got to separate.
“Once the kids get here and they get going with activities it just looks likes the old time,” he added. “To me, it’s just awesome to see the kids out here and doing things again. It’s just a new normal we have to deal with and get used to doing it that way.”
Besides adjusting to the new normal way of doing things, another constant shared by all the schools has been having excited and enthusiastic athletes putting in work.
The past two weeks have offered up hot and humid conditions, but little to not complaining that’s been heard by anyone. The same excitement has been shared by coaches as well.
“Our numbers have been outstanding and the enthusiasm. … It’s been hotter than all get out but you don’t hear kids complaining … most of them are just happy to do something,” Fagan said. The coaches have been ecstatic to have the kids here and feeling somewhat normal, but it’s not. It’s a new normal and we’ve got to get used to it.
Kyle echoed Fagan’s sentiment for Eastbrook’s numbers and kids.
“They are extremely enthusiastic. They’re glad to be here and our numbers have been great,” Kyle said. “They’ve been working hard and their attitudes have been great.”
None of the summer workout programs would be possible without the team behind the teams that helped put together the plans and provided the guidelines for coaches and athletes to follow.
“Our administration has done a great job of giving us guidance and leadership,” said Mississinewa AD Change Young. “Everyone involved in the process, from our nurses to trainers, they’ve all been helpful. It’s a huge team effort.
“Those are some of the positives things you can take out of it,” he continued. “The teamwork and collaboration it’s taken to get to this point has been encouraging and something we’ll be able to look back on and say ‘Hey we made it through a pretty uncertain time and figured it out together. Hopefully we can kind of keep that spirit as we move into whatever phase is next.”
The next phase will adhere to most of the same guidelines: daily screening for fevers and symptoms of COVID-19 for all athletes, the process of disinfecting equipment along with social distancing recommendations will be a constant for the foreseeable future.
