FORT WAYNE - Mission accomplished for Aidan Hardcastle and Kyler Funk, although it wasn't all joy over their achievements Saturday at the New Haven Semistate wrestling meet.
Hardcastle and Funk won their weight class championships and were among four Grant County wrestlers to qualify for the IHSAA state finals. Oak Hill had three wrestlers advance for the second-straight year and Fred Durben and Brody Arthur will make the trip with Hardcastle. Funk represents Mississinewa as the Indians' first-ever semistate champion.
Oak Hill finished fifth in the team standings with 47 points. Western, which lost to the Golden Eagles at the sectional, was team champions with 72 points, followed by Bellmont (65), Garrett (60.5) and Carroll (Fort Wayne) (49).
Neither Funk nor Hardcastle were totally in a celebratory mood following their triumphs. Moments before the podium presentation, Funk was consoling his friend and final round opponent Caden Friedt of Bellmont, who defaulted with an apparent knee injury after two periods of the 195-pound final.
"He's a great friend of mine," Funk said of Friedt, "always has been. It's not the way I wanted to win. But a win's a win, I guess."
Hardcastle, wrestling at 152 pounds, overcame his own knee injury 25 seconds into his second round (aka ticket round) match against Josh Beeks of Southern Wells and was awarded the win. Beeks was disqualified after jumping the referee's whistle and made a dangerous low move that resulted in Hardcastle hyper extending his right knee.
"Right when the buzzer sounded he went for my knee and shot low and his knee went into my kneecap and sent it back," Hardcastle explained. "It was a false start and I couldn't go on, and after that I had to ice it, and see how it felt.
"I thought about calling it quits, but I figured I'd tough it out until I can't," he added.
In the semifinals against Eli Hilger of Fort Wayne Dwenger, Hardcastle slipped in a six-point takedown-near fall combination to gain the advantage and rode it out for a 9-2 win. Hardcastle then met Ethan Mason of Tri-Central for the third-straight week in the finals and pulled out a tense 6-5 victory and become only the second Oak Hill wrestler to win a semistate title.
Hardcastle defeated Mason 5-4 in the Oak Hill Sectional final, only to have Mason turn the tables on him 4-2 at the Peru Regional. The semistate match was tied 2-all in the second period when Hardcastle executed a quick takedown to gain a 4-2 lead and held onto his advantage.
With 54 seconds remaining, Hardcastle pulled off another takedown for a 6-3 advantage, and it was just enough cushion after Mason made an escape and then was awarded a stalling point in the final seconds.
"My takedown in the third period was a big part," Hardcastle said. "It kind of sealed it, but I still had to wrestle my match after that. There's a lot of good kids and this is where conditioning comes into play."
After a first-round pin, Funk made it through the ticket round by defeating Yorktown's Tyson Enis for the second time this season, 5-0. Funk then pinned Northridge's Ibrahim Khaoucha in 4:42 in the semifinals and set up the finals match against Friedt.
The two grappled through a scoreless first period and Friedt scored the only point of the match on a 1-point escape. They were down on the mat in a scramble when Friedt suddenly let out a loud yelp that almost echoed through the large coliseum.
"He's had two knee surgeries over the past year," Funk said of Friedt. "He's a great wrestler, too, and it's sad to see. I hope he's healthy for next week.
"It was definitely going to come down to strength or conditioning," he added. "He had strength on me. I felt from my perspective I had good conditioning, but we won't really know until state - if he wrestles."
Durben breezed through the first and second rounds, punching his first state finals ticket, then had a disappointing semifinal against New Haven's Tristen Martz and lost for the first time this season. He rebounded to beat Wabash's Grant Warmuth for the third time this season, 9-0, and place third at 220 pounds.
"It feels good to advance, but I wish that was me in that finals," Durben said. "I did not wrestle a good semifinal match and up here if you do not wrestle good you're not going to get the win.
"I did not get that first takedown and (Martz) was smart enough to stall out," he added about the 5-1 loss. "He was right in my hips and I couldn't do anything. It should have been on me to get it going, but that happens sometimes."
Arthur clinched a state finals berth in the 132-pound weight class with a 12-3 major decision over Goshen's Rasheek Bonds. He then lost in the semifinals to Leo's Ian Heath, the eventual champion, and then to Western's Hunter Cottingham and finished in fourth place.
"I just went out there and had confidence and wrestled like me," Arthur said. "I knew I had the skill to go out and beat that kid, but it was all mental."
Oak Hill's Harper Dedman won't make the trip to the state finals after he lost at 126 pounds to unbeaten Landon Bertsch of Bluffton 4-0 in the ticket round. Dedman advanced to state last year and finished in seventh place, while Bertsch also was a state qualifier a year ago. Bertsch lost in the final to Manchester's Dylan Stroud, who had handed Dedman his first loss at regional.
Hardcastle is only Oak Hill's second semistate champion. Owen Perkins was the first in 2016.
