The Indiana Department of Education released a 38-page document on Friday to all school systems with a series of recommendations on how to re-open schools and get students back into athletic competition.
Included in the document is a three-phase approach on athletics. The recommendations from the IDOE are not mandates, and each school district will ultimately have the final say in getting back on playing fields.
Following are dates and some of the key talking points for each of the three phases for high school sports.
Phase 1: July 6-19
n Student athletes should be limited to 15 hours per week on campus and individual students limited to 15 total hours of school contact per calendar week. School contact activity includes conditioning and sport-specific activities.
n No sport may have more than two activity days per calender week. Sport-specific activity days may not occur on consecutive calendar days.
n Activity days are limited to three hours per day (six per week).
n Conditioning is limited to four days per week. Sessions may be held multiple times each day with each session being limited to two hours. Student-athletes may attend only one session per day.
n All summer activities are voluntary.
n All state and local guidelines for group limitations must be followed and social distancing in encouraged.
n Any student who prefers to wear a face convering should be allowed, if doing so will not cause a health risk.
n Students, when not engaging in vigorous activity and when practical, should wear face coverings.
n Coaches, medical-related staff, directors, security staff should wear face coverings.
n Only essential student-athletes, student participants, coaches, medical staff, related supervisors, directors and security staff should be in attendance.
n All hand washing and sanitizing practices should be employed.
n Locker rooms should not be utilized. Students should report to the activity wearing proper gear and immediately return home to shower at the conclusion.
n Shared hydration stations (water trough, fountains, hoses) should not be utilized except for filling individual, labeled water bottles.
n Free weight exercises requiring a spotter cannot be conducted.
n Pool usage is acceptable
-No formal competition is allowed.
n All students and staff should be trained and screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating in workouts or practices. Any person with a positive COVID-19 test should not take part in workouts and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate healthcare professional.
n An alternate command structure for coaching staff should be established in case of illness.
Many of the same guidelines will remain in place, with some gradual changes introduced in each of the final two stages.
Phase II: July 20- August 15
n If locker rooms or meeting rooms are used, 50 percent capacity is recommended.
-Workouts should be conducted in defined, smaller groups with the same students always together. Reduce gathering size by half capacity in large areas.
n Contact is allowed as defined by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
n Students must be expected to shower at home and wash workout clothing immediately upon returning home. If a student does not have a laundered uniform, he/she may not be allowed to participate in practice or competition.
n If school launder student gear of uniforms, PPE must be available for the person in charge.
n Free weight exercises requiring a spotter may be conducted. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room.
n No formal competition is allowed with the exception of girls golf.
Phase III (August 15)
n If locker rooms or meeting rooms are used, 50 percent capacity is recommended.
n Considering scheduling adjustments to reduce the number of events, duration and participants present,
n Contact should be limited to contact necessary to compete as defined by the IHSAA. Modified sportsmanship practices should be observed.
n Competition may begin
-Spectators, media and vendors can be present but should implement social distancing and follow mass gathering guidelines.
Over the next several weeks, the IHSAA will continue to provide clarifications and further guidance to member schools with the goal of having a safe return to athletic activities.
To read the full report issued by the IDOE, go to https://www.doe.in.gov and find the COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance Report
