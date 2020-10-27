A challenging Huntington University course and loaded New Haven Semistate field brought Grant County’s high school cross country season to an end on Saturday.

Oak Hill’s Sol O’Blenis turned in the day’s top performance for local competitors.

The junior challenged to individually qualify for state with a 30th-place finish. His 16:29.5 left O’Blenis six runners and 11 seconds from the 10th and final qualifying position earned by Bellmont senior Isaac Fuelling (16:18.0, 20th).

“I looked at the numbers and broke it down even more, I think Sol and even Jacob (Winger) had the best meets that they’ve had,” said Oak Hill coach Paige Brunner. “We’re looking at Huntington (course) being 20 to 25 seconds slower than what we face at Indiana Wesleyan. If you do that, Sol is pushing 16:10 and Jacob is in the 16:20s.

“Both of them really put themselves out there. We just talked about being proud of the effort and giving themselves a shot,” he added. “That field was loaded. Per the norm, it’s probably going to take about the top 20 to get out. … I don’t think (O’Blenis) or Jacob could walk off that course on Saturday and be down or disappointed about what they accomplished. I thought it was a pretty good end to both their seasons.”

Winger, a senior, ended his XC career as a Golden Eagle career with a 16:54 clocking and 54th-place finish in the 20-team, 179-runner race.

Oak Hill’s Selah Jackson and Kinzie Robey each finished stellar careers for Brunner’s girls team with career-best placings as well.

Jackson (20:20.1) finished 52nd and Robey (20:22.3) 53rd to help the Golden Eagles finish 13th as a team. Jackson finished 65th and Robey was 73rd in 2019.

“I told the girls that’s a finish for us to definitely be proud of,” he added. “I think it shows how important Margo (Hornocker) and Molliie (Gamble) have been for us the last couple years

“When you can put a girl in the top-10 it gives you a little bit more margin for error,” he added, noting the Eagles top-10 finishes in two of the past three seasons. “When your first girls are in the 50s, not that there’s anything wrong with that, you have to pack it up pretty quickly if you’re going to score very well.”

Oak Hill’s girls also scored with freshman Sadie Wisner (20:55, 83rd), freshman Leah Highley (21:18, 115th) and senior Kate Hornocker (21:24, 122nd).

Robey, Jackson and Hornocker all finish their Oak Hill careers with a legacy of high performance and winning and Brunner said the trio will certainly be missed.

“Those three have been consistent in a sport that isn’t kind, at times, to your juniors and your seniors,” Brunner said. “Kinzie and Kate were able to set personal bests this year and Selah came pretty close. At the same time they were very consistent. That’s one of the things we preach in our program as you get older. Try to maintain.

“I feel like all three of them probably sell themselves short when it comes to how talented they are and what they’ve been able to accomplish,” he continued. “They’re great teammates and they’re supportive of everybody else. I think sometimes they fail to realize how important they have been to our level of success and how much they are going to be missed. I was happy with the season they all had and happy we got the season in.”

Eastbrook freshman Olivia Howell (21:02) raced to a 93rd-place finish.

Led by race winner Zoe Duffus (17:52), top-ranked and defending state champion Carroll (Fort Wayne) scored 48 points raced past No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern (74) for the girls team championship.

No. 11 Fort Wayne Concordia (124), No. 13 Fishers (171), No. 15 Penn (183) and No. 24 Homestead (200) rounded out the top-6 teams that advance to Saturday’s state championship on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute on Saturday.

Marion Regional champion Addy Wiley (18:26) of Huntington North finished fourth, but the Vikings (202) were edged by Homestead for the final qualifying spot.

Oak Hill’s boys scored 365 points and finished 17th.

After O’Blenis and Winger, the Eagles scored with junior Landon Ashley (17:44, 122nd), junior Lucas Cates (17:58, 137th) and sophomore Landon Biegel (17:59, 141st). Freshman Owen Jackson (18:35, 164th) has battled a nagging injury over the past month-plus of the season.

“I’m not real sure we should have been racing Owen, long term,” Brunner said of his standout freshman. “I appreciate the fact he was willing to put himself out there but we never got him back (to 100%). He’s still been dealing with that injury, only probably running once or twice a week. … Huntington’s course is not going to play very nice if you’ve got anything wrong with you. That set him up for a poor semistate.

“Landon had the best race of his career at regional,” he added of Biegel, who was 10th at the Marion Regional nearly 90 seconds faster than at semistate. “It was one of those days where Landon was not good from the get go, didn’t feel right or didn’t look right and as a result was way back. … We’ll be back. Hopefully this motivates them and drives them a little bit more in the summer and hopefully we get a full summer.”

Eastbrook senior Thane Syswerda (18:07) finished 149th and Mississinewa senior Jon Alsup (18:11) ended 152nd.

Fourth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern (109) won the boys race while defending state-champ and No. 8 Fort Wayne Concordia (124) won a tie-breaker over No. 7 Fishers (124) for second. Carroll (165), No. 17 Goshen (188) and No. 22 Penn (206) also advanced to state.

Marion Regional champion Bellmont (239) finished ninth.

Angola junior Izaiah Steury won the boys race with a clocking of 15:25.