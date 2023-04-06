The Grant County Warriors competed in the final four at Special Olympics Indiana State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, April 1 at the Indiana Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.
In the first game, the Warriors defeated the Johnson County Fury by a score of 45-18. The Warriors were led by Aaron Fear with 12 points and Todd Faulkner with 10 points.
In the State Championship Game the Warriors were defeated by the Hendricks County Spirit by a score of 40-30. The Warriors were led by Fear and Faulkner, with each scoring eight points.
The Grant County Warriors earned the Silver Medal and finished the season with a 11-1 record.
"I am proud of the way the team battled through adversity on and off the court this year," said Warriors' coach Evan King. "The guys proved their toughness and grew a lot as people this season and basketball players."
The Grant County Racers, an individual skills competition team, also competed in the State Basketball Tournament on Saturday. The 12 Grant County Special Olympics' athletes competed very well, paired in divisions by age and qualifying scores.
Beth Carter, Erika Gregory, James Holloway, Brandon Reiber and Emily Tucker all finished first in their respective divisions. Tricia Henry and Julia Weaver were runners-up. Melisa Brodt, Betty Holloway and Mark Pokorney were third-place finishers. Kassidy Henderson and Brian Sayers both finished fourth.
The Grant County Racers were coached by Nicole Tucker and Joette Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.