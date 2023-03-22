The Grant County Warriors won the Area 6 Special Olympics' Monroe Central Sectional on Saturday, March 18 at Parker City, Indiana. The Warriors received a bye to the Championship Game based on their being the top seeded Level 3 team in the Sectional. The Warriors were 8-0 entering the Sectional.
The Warriors faced the ARC of Allen Co Raiders in the championship game. This was a matchup of two of the highly rated traditional level 3 teams in the State
