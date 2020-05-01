1. Kyler Funk, Sr., Mississinewa wrestling
Funk finished his season 43-4 and won the first semistate championship in Mississinewa athletic history after also winning only the second wrestling regional, a sectional, Grant Four and CIC championships. His seventh-place finish in the 195-pound weight class at state earned Funk the C-T’s top winter athlete. See above story on B1 for more details.
2. RaShaya Kyle, Sr., Marion girls basketball
Kyle finished her stellar career by averaging more than 27 points per game, which topped the state, as well as pulling down nearly 14 rebounds, good for fifth-best in Indiana. She earned selection to the Indiana all-star team, the IBCA’s senior supreme-15, first-team AP all state, a McDonald’s all-American nomination and was first-team all-NCC. She also set a school and Grant County record with a 50-point game against Southwood on Jan. 8.
3. Aidan Hardcastle, Jr. Oak Hill wrestling
Hardcastle became just the second wrestler in Oak Hill history to win a semistate championship, following Owen Perkins in 2016. Hardcastle finished with a 41-3 record at 152 pounds and also won sectional, Grant Four and CIC championships and finished as regional runner-up.
4. JK Thomas, Sr., Marion boys basketball
Thomas was a human highlight-reel throughout his four years on the hardwood for the Giants, but he saved his best performance for Marion’s exhilarating comeback win in the Lafayette Jeff Sectional against Harrison. He poured in 32 of his 35 points in the final 16 minutes to help rally the Giants from a 13-point hole late in the third quarter. Thomas took over leadership of the Giants after Jalen Blackmon’s injury and bumped his scoring average more than five points, to 22.9 per game. He was first-team all-NCC and honorable mention all-state for both the AP and IBCA.
5. Taylor Westgate, Sr., Oak Hill girls basketball
Westgate capped her incredible career by averaging better than 17 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game as the Golden Eagles transitioned into Class 3A for the first time. She finished as the leading rebounder in Oak Hill basketball history, boys or girls, and was the first person to pull down more than 1,000 in a career. Westgate also ended as the No. 2 leading scorer in Oak Hill girls basketball history behind only 2010 Miss Basketball Courtney (Moses) Delks. Westgate earned her way onto the IBCA’s senior supreme-15 team.
6. Fred Durben, Sr., Oak Hill wrestling
Durben won 41-straight matches in the 220-pound weight class to start his senior season and captured Grant Four, CIC, sectional and regional champions before finishing third in semistate. He finished the season with a 42-2 mark after dropping a hard-fought, 4-1 decision in the opening round at state.
7. Anthony Horton, Jr., Mississinewa boys basketball
Horton was part of a Big-3 for the Indians, but as a point guard he was the team’s unquestionable leader. Horton averaged nearly 14 points a game while dishing out 6.5 assists and gathering more than three rebounds and steals a night. He led Ole Miss to a 19-5 record and first CIC title in more than 20 years. He was honorable mention all-state and a first-team all-CIC selection.
8. Brody Arthur, So., Oak Hill wrestling
Arthur compiled a 38-6 record wrestling at 132-pounds for the Golden Eagles. He won Grant Four and CIC titles and finished runner-up in both sectional regional. Arthur advanced to the state finals after a fourth-place finish at semistate. He lost his opening-round state match to eventual champion Jesse Mendez of Crown Point.
9. Jalen Blackmon, Jr., Marion boys basketball
Blackmon would certainly been near the top of this list if his junior season wasn't cut short by injury. He was averaging nearly 30 points and seven assists a game when he was injured on Jan. 4. He still garnered much-deserved respect by being named to the IBCA's underclass supreme-15 team as well as being selected to the Indiana junior all-star program.
10. Tai McClung, Jr., Mississinewa boys basketball
McClung led the Indians in scoring at 15 points per game and topped everyone in Grant County by pulling down nearly seven rebounds a contest. He was a first-team all-CIC selection as well as honorable mention all-state for the IBCA.
11. RaSheed Jones, So., Marion boys basketball
Jones continued his rapid development as a sophomore and proved to be a force on both ends of the floor for the Giants. He averaged 15.5 points per game, pulled downy nearly five rebounds and dished out more than two assists. Jones also led the Giants in steals (2.0) and blocked shots (1.1) while hitting 42% from 3-point range. He was first-team all-NCC and IBCA all-state honorable mention.
12. Landen Swanner, Jr., Mississinewa boys basketball
Swanner gave Ole Miss three all-CIC first-team selections after scoring better than 14-points per game this season. He made 63 three-point attempts and shot 48% from long range, which was 10th-best in Indiana. Swanner garnered all-state honorable mention from the IBCA.
13. Harper Dedman, Jr., Oak wrestling wrestling
An illness at the worst possible time of the season likely cost Dedman a return trip to the state wrestling championships. He started his junior campaign with 37-straight victories and was 126-pound champ in Grant Four, CIC and sectional tournaments. He endured his first loss of the season to finish runner-up in regional then fell in the second round at semistate. Dedman finished 39-2 for the season.
14. Grant Brown, Jr., Madison-Grant boys basketball
Brown recorded a pair of triple-doubles on his way to averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Argylls. He made nearly three steals per game as well and proved to be one of the best all-around players in the county. Brown earned a first-team all-CIC selection.
15. Dalton Scheffer, Jr., Oak Hill boys swimming
Sheffer was a top performer all season for the Golden Eagles and produced big points in the ultra-competitive Fishers Sectional. He qualified for the finals in two events and broke his own school record with 48.31-second swim to finish fifth in the 100 free style. He also finished seventh in the 100 back, helped the 200 medley relay team to finish fourth and the 200 free relay to fifth.
16. Ellie Vermilion, Sr., Marion basketball
Vermilion provided calm in the eye of a storm in directing the Giants as their point guard. With very little experience around her and RaShaya Kyle, Vermilion averaged nearly 13 points and five assists per game. She also pulled down better than three rebounds and had three steals a game. She was an all-NCC first-team selection as well as being a first-team academic all-state honoree.
17. Tahj Johnson, Sr. Oak Hill boys basketball
Johnson provided much more than an outstanding leadership role for the Golden Eagles in 2020. The explosive Johnson average nearly 15 points per game and shot a county-best 67% from the field. He also gathered 4.5 rebounds and two steal per contest along with handing out nearly two assists per game. He was a first-team all-CIC selection.
18. Johwen McKim, So., Eastbrook girls basketball
McKim earned first-team all-CIC after helping the Panthers surprisingly claim a 2A sectional championship. McKim averaged nearly 12 points per game, the only Panther to average above five for the season. She also averaged better than two rebounds, assists and steals.
19. Taylor King, So., Oak Hill girls swimming
King set a pair of individual school records and helped the Eagles 200 IM relay team set another in the Hamilton Southeastern Sectional. She swam to a sixth-place finish and established a new 100-meter butterfly record at 1:00.4. King also set the 200 IM record finishing in 2:15.88 and seventh place. King, Judy Wood, Ashtin McDivitt and Emma Bledsoe set the IM relay record at 1:52.56.
20. Emma Bledsoe, Fr., Oak Hill girls swimming
Bledsoe also put her name on the Oak Hill record board in high style as she broke the longest-standing mark on the books. She was swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.02 to finish sixth and erase Alicia Keown’s mark of 1:10.28 from 2000. Bledsoe was also part of the record-setting 200 medley relay team and swam on the Eagles’ fifth-place 200 free relay team.
21. Kaden Howell, Jr., Madison-Grant boys basketball
Howell drained 52 shots from behind the 3-point on his way to leading the Argylls in scoring at 14 points per game. He also pulled down three rebounds while averaging more than two assists and nearly two steals. Howell was all-CIC honorable mention.
22. Alex Baker, Sr., Eastbrook boys basketball
The long and athletic Baker was a bright spot in a tough year for the Panthers. He averaged 12 points and over five rebounds a game along with two steals and nearly three blocked shots. His 60 blocks ranked 14th in the state and Baker earned all-CIC honorable mention.
23. Daylen Johnson, Sr., Marion wrestling
Johnson compiled a a 30-9 record and was one of three Giants to advance to semistate. He wrestled to third-place in the NCC at 138 pounds and was a runner-up in both sectional and regional.
24. Braden Wagner, Jr. Oak Hill diving
Wagner finished fourth in the Fishers Sectional with 335.6 points in final round which earned him a trip to the Homestead Regional, where he ended 13th.
25. Riley McKee, Sr., Mississinewa girls basketball
McKee led the Indians in points, assists and steals and helped keep the team in the CIC race until the end of the season. Ole Miss finished a game behind co-champs Frankton and Oak Hill and McKee was selected to the all-CIC first-team.
