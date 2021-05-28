Speed is a definite need to qualify for any race in the IHSAA State Championship meet and a contingent of Grant County athletes proved they possess that necessary quality in Thursday’s Marion Regional.
Marion senior Zaimar Burnett leaped to one regional title and sprinted to another while the very young, very fast Mississinewa 4x100 meter relay team also claimed a regional championship.
Marion junior Cubie Jones finished second to Burnett in the long jump, Mississinewa sophomore Hayden Nelson was runner-up in the 100 meters and Oak Hill senior Mason McKinney used a dramatic kick in the closing stretch of the 400 to finish third. All three punched tickets to the state finals with their performances.
Eastbrook senior Hayden Raikes narrowly missed automatically qualifying for state with a fourth-place finishes in both the 110- and 300-hurdle races, but Panthers' coach Stu Goble believes his standout will likely get a call back to race in Indianapolis on Friday in at least one of the events.
Raikes ran a career-best time of 14.89 seconds in the 110s, which left him two-hundredths of a second from being runner-up and .01 from third. The time would have been good enough two win a regional title at four of the other seven sites and would have auto-qualified him in each venue.
“That’s really tough. Being in fourth place is tough enough then being a hair away from second probably makes it a little bit tougher,” Goble said. “But I guess that what makes our system so special too. There’s a really good chance he’ll get a call back.”
Burnett left little doubt in winning both the long jump and 200 meters. He needed just two jumps to meet the state standard (22-feet, 4 1/4-inches) and his leap of 22-6 stood as the best through the entire competition.
After a rain delay suspended competition for more than an hour, Burnett returned to the track and ran a 22.34-second 200 meters to win his preliminary heat then captured the championship with a 22.46-second sprint in the finals.
Burnett was the only freshman to qualify for state in the 100 meters in 2018 and was a fifth-place medalist in the 200 the next year. He’ll be looking for more hardware and a much higher spot on the podium in Indy on Friday.
“I’ve been working. I’ve been working really hard,” Burnett said. “I feel like I’m way better than I was (in 2019) and the year before that. The other times I went (to state) I didn’t do as good as I wanted so this time I’m coming harder, stronger, faster. Trying to get No. 1.”
Nelson was flying towards a regional title in the 100, but a mis-step less than 50 meters from the finish cost him a little balance and just enough speed to allow Lakewood Park senior Zach Collins to win the race in 11-seconds flat compared to Nelson’s 11.01.
There was no such trouble in the 4x100 for Nelson and his teammates.
With each flawless pass of the baton the Indian quartet edged closer to the lead. Sophomore Jayden Crick led off and passed to sophomore Trevon Hess who delivered to junior Peyton McPeak. When Nelson took the baton for the final 100, he trailed both Carroll and Fort Wayne Snider by less than 10 yards.
He ate up most of the distance in his first 60 meters then crossed the finish line for the Indians in 43.62 seconds, just ahead of Carroll (43.79) and Fort Wayne Snider (43.80).
“After my loss in the 100 I was so mad,” Nelson shared. “I saw them pass me and saw them ahead of me and I just kept telling myself I’m not losing again. I just kept pushing and we ended up winning.”
“They were confident, but they were nervous as can be because they’re sophomores, so they were nervous as all get out all week,” said Ole Miss coach Ean VanWinkle of his 4x1 team. “We kept pushing them and showing them the seeds and showing them they belong there. The 4x1 had a lot of confidence going in and they felt like they could keep going. They were nervous because they were sitting between Snider and Carroll. They’re always good.”
Jones hit a couple of hurdles early in his 110 meter heat and it cost him a chance at qualifying for state in that event as well. However, the talented junior ripped off a career-best long jump of 21-feet, 11.5-inches in one of his first three attempts and it stood up after the rain delay to give him the runner-up finish.
“I’m feeling a little geeked right now,” said Jones, who started long jumping in seventh grade. “This has been my goal since freshman year so it’s a big thing for me.
“My main focus tonight was long jump. Zaimar got a big jump in and he hyped me up and that’s what got me my 21-11.”
McKinney brought a happy ending to an emotional night for Oak Hill’s regional qualifiers.
After spending his first two years of high school track running in the shadows of former Oak Hill great and current Indiana State standout, Tahj Johnson, McKinney out-ran his sixth-seeded position with a career-best 50.41 second lap in the 400 to finish third to state qualify for the first time in his career.
McKinney was in eighth place as the race neared the halfway point, but found another gear and started moving his way towards the front.
“When I got the first 200 out of the way all I was thinking was, dang I’m in last,” he admitted, “but I know my game is the last 150 so when I got to about the 130 mark I figured, I’ve got to take off if I’m going to do anything.
“It’s huge,” McKinney said of punching a state ticket. “(Johnson) being a great a role model for this 400 race and being behind him and learning from him, it’s huge to follow in his footsteps and go where he went.”
Oak Hill athletes, coaches and fans experienced a full gambit of emotions in the first event of the meet: extreme elation from setting a school record, finishing third and punching a ticket to state in the 4x800 meter relay quickly turned to deep despair and disappointment in a matter of seconds.
Freshman Owen Jackson, junior Sol’ O’Blenis, sophomore Landon Biegel and senior Jacob Winger each ran their two-lap split in season-best times and when Winger reached the finish line the team had shaved nearly 11 seconds off the old Oak Hill record and finished in 7:59.
However, after Winger exited the track surface to greet and embrace his teammates to share the joyous accomplishment, he dropped on the baton the ground and the team was disqualified from the race for that action.
Oak Hill coach Paige Brunner, spoke with officials, protested the call, but had no success in getting it overturned.
Coach, athletes and onlookers were left incredulous by the ruling.
“I couldn’t be happier for those kids with the way they ran, the way the competed, all four of them ran season bests,” Brunner said. “We mixed the lineup up today to put ourselves in a situation where we got off to a better start, moved Owen up and dropped Landon back. … We were just hoping to break 8:10.
“The ending rocks you to your core,” he continued. “I understand there is a rule that is rule, but there is a lot of interpretation to the rule. Unfortunately, in this situation (a meet official) made the decision. As the coach I’m the one that’s got to go over and have something to say to those four kids. ... We did what we can, we protested it. A jury of appeals turned it down which is part of the process. I appreciate their willingness to at least listen to it.”
When he began to speak about McKinney, Brunner immediately had to fight back tears and take a long pause before sharing his thoughts.
“I can’t even put into words,” he said before hesitating. “For the night we had, for him to have to sit through all that … and for him to pull that out, from where I don’t know. Damn proud of Mason and thrilled to death for him because he deserves it.”
For a situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 track and field state championships were moved from Indiana University in Bloomington to Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
The boys meet will jump start the two event and begin at 3 p.m. on Friday. The girls will take the track at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission will be $12 on both days and tickets can be purchased at a link on www.ihsaa.org. Both days will also be live-streamed at IHSAAtv.org.
