The Grant County Sports Hall of Fame will host its inaugural golf scramble on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Marion Elks Country Club.
Cost to play in the scramble is $200 per team, or $50 for an individual, and includes 18-holes of golf with a cart and a lunch catered by the Firewater Mill restaurant.
The scramble is set for a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin around 11 a.m. and lunch will be available prior to the first tee shots being struck.
“We’re super excited to have our inaugural golf outing at the Marion Elks this year,” McCord said. “Being a non-profit, it’s an opportunity for us to help the Hall of Fame raise some money, but it also gives people an opportunity to get out, play - we’ll have some inductees out there playing on some teams - and just have a good time throughout the day.
“We want to make the Hall of Fame (induction ceremony) a weekend instead of just a one day event.”
Star Financial Bank is the event’s corporate sponsor and two local business have agreed to sponsor a hole-in-one contest on two different par-3s.
“We’re really excited about our hole in one sponsors: Mike Anderson Chevrolet, (golfers) have a chance to win a brand new vehicle on hole 6,” McCord shared. “Steve Mitchell is going to be giving away a golf cart for a hole-in-one on No. 13.”
To sign up a team or for more information on sponsorship for the scramble, contact Andy McCord at 765-669-4242, or Randy Holt at 765-661-1657.
The 2023 induction ceremony will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Grant County YMCA. The banquet is free and open to the public, however, donations to the Hall of Fame will be welcomed.
Taylor University prospect camps
Softball
The Taylor University women’s softball program will host a pair of Saturday prospect camps this fall for girls entering eighth through 12th grades.
Cost is $80 to attend. The camps will be held Sept. 16 and Nov. 4 and run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TU’s Gudakunst Field.
Campers will receive skill instruction for TU’s coach and players in the morning and play live scrimmages in the afternoon.
For questions, contact TU coach Jessica Brown at 765-998-4321, or via email at jessica.brown1@taylor.edu.
Links to on-line registration can be found at https://www.taylortrojans.com/sports/sball.
Taylor has reached the NAIA National Softball Tournament in three of its past four complete seasons, including the last two.
Baseball
Fresh off its appearance in the 2023 NAIA World Series, the Taylor University baseball program will host a pair of one-day prospect camps in August for high school students in the 2024 through 2027 graduating classes.
Camps will be held August 5 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on TU’s Winterholter Field in Upland.
Cost to participate is $100 per camp.
Campers will go through a college-style practice in the morning, then eat lunch and tour TU’s baseball facilities with current Trojan players. Camp will also feature a live scrimmage in the afternoon.
Taylor finished 42-17 in 2023 and won the Crossroads League regular season championship, the ninth league title for the Trojans under coach Kyle Gould. Taylor’s appearance in the NAIA World Series was just the second in program history, and first in half a century.
More than half of the players on TU’s 2023 roster attended a Taylor Baseball Prospect Camp prior to joining the program.
For questions or additional information about the prospect camps, contact TU assistant coach, Justin Barber, via email at justin_barber@taylor.edu.
Links to online registration can be found at https://www.taylortrojans.com/sports/bsb.
