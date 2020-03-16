Grant County Sports Hall of Fame president Andy McCord announced on Monday that this year's induction banquet, scheduled for April 26 at the Star Financial YMCA, has been indefinitely postponed.
Following last week's announcements by the Grant County Health Department and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb regarding the ever-shrinking number of people recommended to be at a public gathering due to the COVID-19 virus, the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors decided to adhere to the warnings and postpone the banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.