The Grant County Sports Hall of Fame has officially canceled its 2020 induction ceremony and banquet, Hall President Andy McCord announced via a press release on Monday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extending Stage 4.5 of the state's re-opening plan into September, McCord and the Hall's board of directors agreed the annual ceremony should be canceled.
The Class of 2020 will be formally inducted into the Hall next year along with the Class of 2021.
"We want to thank all our supporters and inductees for their patience with us as we tried to make the best decision for everyone," McCord said in the Hall's press release.
He also gave special thanks to the Grant County YMCA, the Y's executive director Steve Wright and the 2020 induction class for their patience while he and the board came to this difficult conclusion.
"While we are disappointed in this decision, we understand the guidelines put forth by Governor Holcomb and local health officials would not allow us to have a proper banquet with normal attendance," McCord wrote. "We trust everyone will stay safe over the next several months and look forward to seeing everyone in the spring of 2021."
The Hall of Fame’s 12th-annual induction ceremony was originally scheduled for April 26, 2020.
The Class of 2020 induction class includes: Sue Baker, Art Caldwell, Courtney Delks, George Fratus, Todd Law, Jeff McPherson, Max Miller, Brent Myers, Moe Smedley, Tom Wilson and Jack Sutter (special recognition). The Plymouth Club Bombers fast-pitch softball organization from the 1970s and '80s is also part of the class.
Additionally, Marion Community Schools announced Monday it has canceled the Marion High School Hall of Distinction banquet this year due to large event restrictions from COVID-19.
"We hope to be able to honor the 2020 inductees in person at some point in the future," the district said in a statement. "We will announce those plans when we are able to make them."
