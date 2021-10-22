Grant County’s chapter of Special Olympics Indiana has announced it will soon restart all of its programs after a lengthy, self-imposed suspension activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with the Grant County Special Olympics is Back! initiative, the local chapter has scheduled a required call-out meeting for athletes, unified partners and volunteers for Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene located at 700 W Kem Road in Marion.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to sign up for Special Olympics activities and move forward with new medical registration requirements and COVID protocols for athletes. Additionally, volunteers can register for required training.
Information required to fill out the form during the meeting, includes: identification, list of medications, doctor’s contact information and a list of surgeries/procedures.
Pizza and drinks will be provided to attendees.
Currently, Grant County Special Olympics has around 180 registered athletes and unified partners and offers year-round sports related activities, including: bowling, basketball, aquatics, track and field, bocce ball, golf, flag football, corn toss, distance walking and cheerleading.
In a press release issued by Tim Faust, Grant County Special Olympics Coordinator, and the chapter’s management team, the following was stated:
“As we move forward with our Grant County Special Olympics is Back! efforts, we are doing so with advised caution and necessary protocols in place. Our goal is to move forward with the upmost care and consideration in protecting our participants in accordance with established guidelines by Special Olympics Indiana, governmental units, the Health Department and our local professionals.
“We believe we can accomplish this, while bringing back a well established County Program and offering our athletes, unified partners, volunteers and families the outstanding County Special Olympics Program we have alway had. Our Management Team is totally dedicated to our cause and will always work to offer a Program that everyone in Grant County can be proud of, as in the past.”
Grant County Special Olympics is a 100-percent, volunteer ran organization that relies on local individuals, organizations and businesses for all of its final support. Special Olympics Indiana and the Grant County chapter received no federal or state-appropriated funds, are not United Way agencies and rely solely on corporate, civic and individual donations.
The mission of Special Olympics Indiana and its chapters, as stated on www.soindiana.org is “To provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, offering them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.
Athletes, unified partners and volunteers with questions or who want to get a head start on registering for Grant County Special Olympics is Back! program, are encouraged to call Faust at 669-3990 or email at fausttl@gmail.com.
