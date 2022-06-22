Entires are being accepted for the 91st edition of the Hoosier Jiffy Print Grant County Amateur golf tournament.
The 2022 tournament will once again be a 72-hole, stroke-play event contested over two weekends, four days and on four different courses.
Play begins Saturday, July 9 at Meshingomesia Golf Club with round two the next day at Walnut Creek Golf Course. Following the second round players will be flighted, the number of flights will be determined by the number of entrants.
Round three will be played on July 16 at Marion Elks Country Club with the final round scheduled for July 17 at Arbor Trace Golf Club.
All rounds will begin at 8 a.m.
Cost is $75 per player and covers the entry fee, green fees and prize fund.
Carts will be available but must be paid for the day of a round at each participating course. Only two carts per group will be permitted.
Entry forms for the tournament can be picked up at any of the participating courses. Make checks payable to Arbor Trace Golf Club. No credit card payments will be accepted.
To be eligible to compete, entrants must be a Grant County resident, a member at one of the county courses, or a student at a county school/university.
Parings and tee times will be set by the tournament committee and all decisions are final.
Committee members include: Doug Piper (Arbor Trace), Robbie Riddle (Meshingomesia), Randy Ballinger (Walnut Creek), Kyle Hardwick (Elks) and Rob Wilson (Hoosier Jiffy Print).
In the 2021 tournament, Cody White won his fourth Grant County Amateur championship by one shot over eight-time champion, Andy Varner.
