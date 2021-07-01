High school softball season in Grant County saw lots of stellar performances and teams that made big improvements from the beginning to its end.
With the lost season of 2020, all coaches and teams faced similar situations entering 2021 in that each had few players with any varsity experience to start this year.
Madison-Grant proved to be the best unit overall and collected Grant Four and Class 2A sectional championships in its 18-10 season. The Argylls were led by a veteran core of seniors and backed by a strong group of young players and will enter next season as favorites to defend both tourney titles.
Marion stayed above .500 through the early portion of the season but struggled with a challenging schedule down the stretch to finish 7-12.
Mississinewa ended the season with just four wins, but the final one was a 6-4 upset over Bellmont in a Class 3A sectional 23 semifinal game.
A young Eastbrook team showed flashes of high potential in its 7-15 season and could be handful in the county and Central Indiana Conference for the next couple of seasons or more.
Oak Hill battled to an 18-12 record led by a pair of senior holdovers from its 2019 trip to semi-state. The Golden Eagles challenged M-G in both the Grant Four and sectional championship games after showing steady improvement throughout the season.
One particular Golden Eagle, senior Julianne Gosnell, was able to separate herself from a strong contingent of challengers to earn the Chronicle-Tribune’s softball Player of the Year honor.
Following are capsules for the 2021 All-Grant County softball team.
Player of the Year
Julianne ‘Juju’ Gosnelll, Sr., Oak Hill
It would be hard to find another player from any school, in any class, that meant more to her team in spring than Gosnell.
Juju threw the last pitches in Oak Hill’s 2019 semi-state loss to eventual 2A state champ, Bremen, and she rarely left the circle for the Golden Eagles in 2021. The hard-throwing - and when needed - crafty right hander twirled 152.2 innings and finished the season with a 2.66 earned run average. She struck out 124 batters and walked just 38.
Gosnell earned the pitching win in all 18 of Oak Hill's triumphs in 2021.
“I’ll be honest, I’m not a real emotional guy, but when I started talking about my seniors at our banquet I got choked up,” said Oak Hill coach Ben Johnson, before sharing some stories about Gosnell going back into her childhood and up into high school. Juju was awesome. She is a girl who shows up to play every day in practice and games,”
“I would put her right there, in terms of leadership, with (2019 seniors) Janessa Hasty and Bayli Toy. That’s high praise,” he added. “I get choked up thinking about that girl. She came up to me with tears in her eyes and told me after the sectional championship game, ‘I loved this year with these girls.' That was really cool. …. The stats say everything about her, but they can’t tell you about her leadership.”
Gosnell wasn’t just a force in the circle, she was also one of the county’s best hitters. She finished with 38 hits and batted .392, both numbers were fourth best among all hitters in the county. Gosnell led Grant County with 40 RBIs and 10 doubles and smacked seven home runs, which was second most. She also finished third with a .711 slugging percentage.
Gosnell will take her softball skills to Manchester University beginning this fall.
All-County Team
Daya Greene, So., Madison-Grant
Greene warranted serious consideration for Player of the Year honors in her first varsity season for the Argylls. She was the only girls in Grant County to earn All-State recognition and was named first team by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Greene played the role of catalyst for M-G about as well as it could be played. She collected a county-best 47 hits and batted .500 for the season with five doubles and an on-base percentage of .561. She didn’t stay on a particular base very long though and collected 35 stolen bases, which was seventh most in Indiana. Greene also score 26 runs.
Chloe Poe, So., Eastbrook
Poe was the county’s top slugger with nine home runs and a 1.055 slugging percentage. She finished second behind Gosnell with 32 RBI and batted .444, which ranked third in the county.
Chelsea Parker, Jr., Madison-Grant
Paker collected 41 hits and batted .446 to rank third in the county in both categories. She slugged five home runs, eight doubles, two triples and collected 23 RBI. Parker was also second with a .739 slugging percentage.
Ky Adkins, Sr., Marion
Adkins was a four-year player and leader for the Giants and earned first-team All-North Central Conference honors.
Treniti Thurman, Jr., Oak Hill
Thurman had 40 hits, third-most in the county, and batted .388 for the Eagles. She equaled Gosnell with a county-leading 10 doubles, scored 26 runs and drove in 21.
Lori Miller, Sr., Oak Hill
Miller was a three-year starter for the Eagles as catcher and was adept at keeping base runners on their toes. She also hit .346 with seven doubles, three homers and 14 RBI. Miller will continue her softball career at Heidelberg University in Ohio.
Chelsea Bowland, Jr., Madison-Grant
Bowland, like Greene, played a catalyst batting at the top of the Argylls’ offense. She had 32 hits and batted .323 with four doubles, four triples and two home runs. Bowland swiped 27 bases and led Grant County with 31 runs scored.
Zoey Barnett, Sr., Madison-Grant
Barnett played a steady role for the Argylls both on the field and in the dugout. She batted .375 and had a .583 slugging percentage. Barnett had nine double, two homers, stole 17 bases, scored 18 runs and drove in a team-best 24 for M-G.
Kylie Smalley, Sr., Mississinewa
Smalley collected five doubles and a triple among her 27 hits in 2021 and was the top hitter for Ole Miss with a .380 batting average. She also scored 21 runs, drove in eight and had a .463 on-base percentage. Smalley will continue her softball career at Kalamazoo Community College.
Nikki Alston, Jr., Oak Hill
Alston batted .349 for the Golden Eagles and had nine doubles, two triples and a home run in her 37 hits this season. She accounted for 26 RBI, scored 25 runs and added 12 stolen bases.
Honorable Mention
Eastbrook: Addison Coates, So., Allison Mullenix, Jr.
Madison-Grant: Sarah Duncan, Sr., Sydney Lee, Sr., Elizabeth Lee, So., Katie Duncan, So.
Marion: Larielle Cox, Jr., Aniyah Rogers, Jr.
Mississinewa: Katy Hosier, Sr., Amaris Hickman, Sr., Kayrissa Dunn, So.
Oak Hill: Mariah Camden, Sr., Mia Edwards, Jr., Alivia Shaw, Fr.
