CONVERSE – Recently, the Oak Hill boys’ basketball team had been hampered by slow starts and struggled to score points.
In their previous four outings, the Golden Eagles scored no more than 49 points and were held to a season-low 35 points against Madison-Grant in the Grant Four.
That all changed Friday night inside the Eagles’ Nest where Oak Hill turned in a season-high performance. Oak Hill regained it's confidence early by converting Eastbrook miscues into points then coasted to an 88-41 rout of their county and Central Indiana Conference rival.
“We’ve just been very soft on the defensive end for a couple of weeks,” said Golden Eagles coach Kevin Renbarger, whose team has now beaten the Panthers in 11-straight times. “So we talked about being energetic and communicating with one another to be in position to give nothing easy.”
Oak Hill reeled off 11 consecutive points in a span of just over three minutes in the opening quarter to erase Eastbrook’s only lead of the evening (2-0). Seven of those points came after the Panthers failed to get a shot attempt. When the Panthers were able to take a shot they were very efficient over the eight minutes, going 7-of-11.
“(Oak Hill) did a really good job defensively taking some things away from us and converting our turnovers into baskets,” complimented Eastbrook coach Greg Allison. “All around they just played a really good basketball game.”
By the end of the first stanza, Oak Hill's leading scorer, Landon Biegel was in rhythm. The 6-foot- 4 sophomore had tallied 13 points, including his team’s final nine to extend the margin to 27-14.
“(Landon) is a really good player and has put a lot of time in to become that,” Allison said. “It just doesn’t happen overnight. We were there for the most part contesting shots, but he just got into a little bit of a zone.”
Over the first 13 minutes, the Golden Eagles did not commit a single turnover, something that had plagued them as of late. Matthew Strange and Kian Hite not only took care of the basketball, but combined to score 15 first half points (Strange 7, Hite 8) as Oak Hill enjoyed a 41-21 cushion by the halftime break.
“We talked a lot about making the easy pass,” explained Renbarger about his conversations with his two primary ball-handlers. “The things you would normally talk about, passing away from the defense and just kind of controlling the game.”
On the contrary, Eastbrook committed 15 turnovers that turned into 16 points in the first half.
“Our main focus was on defense first that could lead to offense,” said Strange, who scored 11 points. “We had really been struggling with our effort on that end and the energy from our bench helped our effort.”
In the midst of a career performance, Biegel turned out the lights in the third quarter.
Biegel knocked down his first five shots in the quarter, four of which were of the 3-point variety. In all his streak reached 11-consecutive made buckets that began in the final minute of the first quarter and ended just before he exited with 1:58 remaining in the third period.
“I’m not sure that I have had a kid here in my 16 years that I can say was officially in a zone,” reflected Renbarger. “But tonight I can. The basket was that big and we would be foolish not to give him a ball in whichever situation he could get it in.”
In less than three quarters, Beigel converted on 13-of-16 shots from the floor and finished with a career-high 33 points. He was a marksman from behind the arc where he 6-of-7 and made his only free throw attempt.
Seven other Golden Eagles made at least one 3-pointer and Oak Hill equaled a school record with 13 makes from long range. The record was originally set by the 2018 2A state champs, who set the mark against Lewis Cass in the sectional.
“I was just feeling good,” Beigel said. “Just needed a little bit of space and I felt like it was going in.”
Braxton Bowser registered nine points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, while Isaac Rans grabbed 10 rebounds and added seven points.
Oak Hill won the JV game 52-36 as Connor Hussong led the way with 14 points.
Oak Hill (8-5, 2-1) travels to Alexandria for another CIC battle on Friday. Eastbrook (2-6, 0-3) finishes up a four-game road trip at Northfield on Saturday.
