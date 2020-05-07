The disappointment in Shane Edwards’ voice is still tangible, even though it's been more than a month since the high school spring sports season was canceled at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards, the varsity baseball coach at Oak Hill for nearly two decades, is as passionate about his sport as anyone you might encounter. One of his favorite pastimes is taking care of the field his Golden Eagles play on, and it’s something he’s continued to do through the season-less spring.
Edwards' obvious disappointment is for the players, and not only the ones on his team, which included five seniors, but spring athletes in general. He certainly had high hopes for the Golden Eagles, though.
“Frustrating,” said Edwards, describing an emotion he’s felt on many levels. “It’s probably, not probably, it was the best offseason commitment attendance that we’ve had in my 18 years at Oak Hill. Kids really put in some time and effort, more time than we’ve ever done. I tried to push them with the move to 3A with a little bit more commitment.
“I really feel bad for not only our five seniors but just senior athletes in general in the spring,” he continued. “Whether it was their favorite sport to do or not, it was their last chance to compete with their school across their chest.”
Oak Hill’s baseball class of 2020 includes Harrison Walker, Danny Nally, Isaiah Shields, Kody Dubois and Keaton Sharp, each who had varying amounts of varsity experience but shared some of the same traits, especially as leaders.
“(It was) leadership in a way that they were about the team and the name on the front of the jersey,” Edwards said. “They really didn’t care who got the notoriety, it was just about trying to get ourselves into a position to have another successful season and know the expectations we have.”
Pitching depth is essential in high school baseball and the Eagles would’ve featured one of the deepest staffs of Edwards’ tenure. At the top of the rotation for Oak Hill was Walker.
Walker got his first varsity experience as a freshman then worked his way into being Oak Hill’s No. 1 starter as a junior. He led the Eagles in earned run average (2.31), innings pitched (36.1) and strikeouts (40). Edwards anticipated continued improvement from his hard-throwing right hander.
“Harrison Walker really came through last year as a junior and that young man really dedicated himself to the sport,” Edwards said, adding that Walker worked out a lot on his own and had some private instruction in an effort to increase his pitching velocity.
“The time he’s put in and the maturity level I’ve seen him grow into to commit to the game,” he added. “He’s always loved the game, but I saw his commitment even more this year in the weight room and in his personal growth.”
Walker posted a video over the winter where his velocity on a short throw registered 90 miles per hour on a radar gun, and Edwards believed he could reach the mid-80s off the pitcher’s mound. Even without having a senior season, Walker is likely going to have a chance to pitch in college, though his plans have yet to be finalized.
“Both Rose-Hulman and Wabash are talking with them about possibility going to school there,” Edwards said of Walker. “He’s a very highly academic kid and is a kid that is pretty driven on what he wants to do in life. (He) knows that Rose-Hulman and Wabash are going to put him where he needs to be.”
While Walker still figures out his future plans, Nally signed over the winter to play baseball at Trine University in Angola.
Nally appeared in 29 games through three seasons as a pitcher and was leading by example for his younger teammates.
“He’s not an overly strong kid. He’s a farm kid. A tall skinny kid,” Edwards said in describing Nally, who was also a cross country standout at Oak Hill. “But I tell you what, he’s (deceptively) strong … he is farm strong for sure and he’s a worker. He never backs down from anything. … Danny just wants the team to be successful.
“He’s a kid I think was looking more forward to his senior year than most,” he continued. “He’d be the first to tell you, he felt like he underachieved his junior year. Some of that just goes with growth. As a freshman and sophomore I tried to put them in good situations and good spots on the mound for us. Your junior year you’re going to have to be the guy for us in some tough spots. He struggled a little bit. I knew he would bounce back this year and do well for us.”
Shields tasted his first varsity action for Oak Hill as a junior and appeared in 13 games, including 10 as a pitcher. As a lefty, he gave Oak Hill’s opponents a different look from the mound for more than 22 innings last season.
During the Grant Four tourney at Oak Hill, Shields provided one of the highlights of the 2019 season and showed the mental toughness it often takes to be a successful pitcher in the semifinals against Mississinewa.
With Oak Hill holding a slim, 6-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh, the Indians loaded the bases with no outs and were in position to claim a walk-off win. Shields recorded a strike out then induced an infield pop up and harmless fly ball to left to seal the dramatic win.
“Most people would think well, cash it the game’s over. He found a way … and we won the game,” Edwards said of Shields. “His freshman or sophomore year, I don’t know how he would have gotten through that, but you saw his determination as a junior to get out of that. I thought that was something he could build upon going into his senior year.
“I’m sure that’s something he’ll carry with him,” he added. “Something he can tell his grandkids about when he gets older.”
Dubois was another multi-sport athlete for four years at Oak Hill, running cross country in the fall and playing basketball in the winter. He played in five varsity baseball games as a sophomore then appeared in 18 of the Eagles’ 24 games as a junior.
While his numbers on the baseball field weren’t flashy, his presence for the Golden Eagles was valuable in a variety of ways.
“He’s certainly been a steady performer for us, especially offensively,” Edwards said. “Always a tough out at the plate. (Dubois) has always been a team guy and very competitive young man.”
Sharp was set to make his varsity debut as a senior after three years on the JV team. Edwards said he would have had the opportunity to contribute during the season.
“He’s just all about the team and all about the program. That’s all he cares about,” Edwards said of Sharp. “I feel bad for that kid about more than anyone.
“He would have helped us out in some innings on the mound and maybe as our back up catcher,” he added. “…He would have gotten some opportunities certainly.”
While all five Oak Hill seniors shared strong work ethic and good attitudes, collectively they also shared a most endearing quality to Edwards.
“This whole group of seniors have always been team guys,” he said. “All five kids, I’ve spoken with them in various ways whether email, text or phone call and kids are handling (the lost season) way better than us. I think us adults feel worse than they do.”
