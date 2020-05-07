Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.