GAS CITY — There are many reasons why Oak Hill has been so dominant on the wrestling mats under the guidance of coach Andrew King.
None are greater than the culture King has created over more than three decades at his alma mater.
That culture, and the tough and talented wrestlers King has developed, led Oak Hill to its 12th-consecutive Grant Four championship Monday night at Mississinewa.
Incredibly, it was Oak Hill’s 31st Grant Four title in King’s now 34th season.
The Golden Eagles lost just four individual matches in sweeping to a 3-0 record against their county rivals.
Each title brings holds special meaning to King and his wrestlers, but the 2020 triumph is just a little different than any of the others.
“We survived Covid. We’ve been fighting it like many other teams, but we had enough participants not to have any forfeits,” King said after finishing up with a post-match picture session. “We had a lot of freshmen wrestling tonight. Still have a couple upperclassmen out with Covid. You never know who is going to be called on from one night to the next and that includes the county.
“Whoever comes to wrestle, they’ve got to step up and they did,” he continued. “I’m happy for the kids.”
The Eagles claimed individual county championships in 11 of the 14 weights classes and made look easy in defeating Mississinewa (72-12), Eastbrook (76-6) and Madison-Grant (78-6). Oak Hill also had Grant Four champions that represented each of the four classes in school.
“It’s amazing,” quipped King. “At 145, Tyler Miller is out with surgery, not Covid, and freshman Will Warnock steps in. He’s not weighing 145, he’s a class or two low, but he still steps in and goes at it. Fearless. And that’s nice.
“There’s a lot of others that stepped in and did good. There’s a lot of youth and a lot of senior leadership. It’s all good.”
Joining Warnock as a class champions were: freshman Tyson Kendall (120), sophomore Austin Lawrence (126), juniors Peytonn Bowland (113), Brody Arthur (138), JC Hernandez (160) and Jaren Hawkins (182) along with seniors Harper Dedman (132), Aidan Hardcastle (152), Jett Thompson (170) and Kasey Smith (285).
Winning county titles is a product of the leadership and culture at Oak Hill.
“There is an expectancy in the wrestling room and a work ethic, attendance and everything,” King said. “They’re upset when they’re quarantined then the second they get out of quarantine they’re back in the wrestling room going at it again. It’s a challenging time for everyone, not just sports but in the country and were not out of it yet.”
Madison-Grant topped Eastbrook, 48-15 in the first round then edged Mississinewa, 36-35 in the second to finish runner up.
Argyll senior Jaron Mason finished 3-0 to earn the county championship at 220 pounds.
“He did a lot things well and wrestled really well. I was very pleased with him,” said M-G coach Jamie Landis of Mason. “This is his last Grant Four and I’m proud of him going out as a winner.
“He’s one of the leaders on our team and the kids look up to him already,” he added. “They see he just went out there and won a match and a won a tournament and they’re gonna want to fill those shoes. When you have good kids that are leaders and are team captains it brings everything together.”
Landis was also particularly pleased with freshmen Claydon Campbell and Hudsyn Cunningham along with sophomore Nathan Knopp. He was generally happy with how his team with just three seniors and two juniors competed overall.
“They wrestled harder than they have so far this year,” Landis said. “I have a couple freshmen that wrestle their hearts out everyday in practice and I couldn’t be any prouder of them. I’ve got a lot of young talent so we’re going to be pretty good here in the next couple years if we can keep them together and keep them moving.”
Mississinewa finished the night with two county champs in sophomore Brody Hurd (106) and freshman Michael Mobley (195). Ole Miss sophomore Peyton McCoy also shared the award for quickest pin with Arthur from Oak Hill, both ended matches in just 12 seconds.
First year Indians’ coach Pat Pearson is also working with a very young team that has no seniors and just three juniors.
Pearson has been encouraged by the day-to-day work the Indians are putting in and he was happy with the way they wrestled on Monday.
“For being a young team, a freshman coach … overall I think we did well. I’m impressed with some,” Pearson said. “We’ve still got some work to do before we pull it together as a team and become a unit.
“The dedication they’re showing, I can’t wait to see their future,” he added. “Practice is going well and they are trying to get used to my grueling style . I went to school here and wrestled under Keith Mugmaw and learned what respect was. I’m trying to teach respect to these kids on a different level, showing the pride of being your school and your home.”
Eastbrook has struggled to get numbers out for the past couple of seasons and were missing some on Monday due to Covid protocols. Panther coach Cody Younce could only fill five weight classes in the Grant Four.
Still, Eastbrook wrestlers won at least three matches in their duals against against M-G and Ole Miss which has Younce encouraged as he preps his team for tournament season.
“We wrestled well. Head-to-head wise against Madison Grant and Mississinewa we won the majority of the matches. It’s hard to make up those empty classes,” Younce said. “The kids are working hard and it shows. It’s a lot of really young kids this year.
“All across the board we’re improving,” he added. “Tonight I was really impressed with how we wrestled. ... We’re in a lot of matches. Even ones we are losing, it’s close until a little mistake. By the end of the season hopefully we’ll eliminate those mistakes.”
The four Grant County schools are scheduled to re-convene on Jan. 15-16 in Elwood to compete in the Central Indiana Conference championships.
