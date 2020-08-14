Several new faces have joined the coaching ranks in Grant County cross country for the fall of 2020, and each of those people are faced with different challenges as the season quickly approaches.
Still there is optimism for this and future seasons among the new coaches along with the returnees.
Following are previews for four of the county’s girls teams, as Oak Hill coach Paige Brunner was unable to be reached. The Eagles preview will come at some point in the next week.
EastbrookOne new face on the girls scene is former Indiana Wesleyan runner and still student, Lexi Echelberry, who only started working with the Panthers’ girls about two weeks ago. She was hired, on short notice, after former coach Ethan Evans departed for a job in Muncie.
Echelberry has inherited a very young Panthers’ team for 2020 and is still in the process of learning what its strengths will be.
“I’ve been really encouraged,” said Echelberry of the seven girls set to compete for Eastbrook this fall. “They’re all super hard-working girls and ready to do whatever I’m throwing at them for the day. They’re ready to get on top of it.
“I know they’re really excited to race and I’m excited to see what they can do,” she continued. “We’ve done time trials and I kind of have some idea, but it will definitely be nice to see them actually get on the course and see where they’re at and see what we’re working with this season.”
The Panthers return just two runners from last year: senior Laynie Craw and junior Bekah Hammond, both who were regional qualifiers last season. Those two upper classmen are joined by junior newcomer Lauren Felver and set to lead a strong group of four freshmen.
“She’s been stepping up as a great leader for these girls and helping me out a ton to get to know the rest of the girls and helping me in the areas that I’m not as familiar with,” Echelberry said of Craw.
“Being that it’s my first year and I came in kind of late, I don’t want to change up too much and she’s been helpful in helping me keep things fairly consistent with previous coaches, but also helping the girls adapt to the changes that I’ve been making with them.”
Eastbrook’s freshmen group includes Ellie Hallis, Josie Goble, Claire Lakanen and Olivia Howell. Howell has been a dominant performer at the middle school level and her new coach is excited to see how that translates to high school.
“She’s had some really strong workouts, looks super strong and confident in her workouts,” Echelberry said of Howell. “Just absolutely dominated her workouts. There hasn’t been anything I’ve thrown at her that she’s faltered in.”
Eastbrook didn’t have enough runners to compete in last season’s sectional to qualify for regional as a team, but that is the goal the Panthers have set for this year.
“It is a young team and kind of inexperienced but I think we can make it that far and we can do well,” Echelberry said of racing for the regional. “That’s the hope for the season. I’m hoping we can maybe get some PRs out of them.
“I just want to have a good year and have a good experience for them,” she added. “Everything with COVID-19 and me coming in late it’s a little bit of a weird situation. I think as long as we have fun doing it, that’s kind of what high school sports is at least to me.”
Eastbrook will compete in the New Castle Hokum Karem on Tuesday.
MarionAnother new face on the cross country coaching scene in Grant County this fall brings a familiar name back to Marion High School.
Matt Lakes, son of former Marion coach Terry Lakes, will start his coaching career when the Giants’ toe the starting line at the Norwell Invite on Saturday.
Lakes also inherits a young squad which is led by senior Carynna Aguila, who was a regional qualifier last fall for the Giants. Junior Chloe Hamilton also returns.
Marion has eight girls set to run this season, and having a youthful team is exciting for Lakes as he looks to start building the program for the future.
“Carynna is the only senior so we have everybody back next year,” Lakes said. “A majority of girls are freshmen and sophomores so they’ve got this year to understand a 5K. It’s a little different going from 3K to 5K so that’s really good and Carynna is a good leader for that too.
“Carynna is very smart and she’s a very good leader by example,” he added. “I see a lot of potential but the biggest thing is her confidence. She really came along at conference meet. She has trained really hard. Her workouts are some of the top stuff I know. She has gotten a lot better, her stride is a lot better and she has really trained hard this summer. I really look for her to do well.”
Once his freshmen grow accustomed to the longer distance of high school races, Lakes thinks Molley Steenbergh could have an impactful first season. She is joined by classmates Emily Luckey and Halle Larson, along with sophomore Macy Summers in giving the Giants a young nucleus to build on.
“I see them freshmen and they don’t have a lot of pressure. They can just go out and run,” Lakes said. “The strategy for them for this weekend is don’t go out too hard. Then you’ve got time to move up in the race. … We’ve got a really good group of girls.”
Lakes is already eyeing some lofty goals for his first year as Giants coach.
“I really hope, looking towards the end, to conference, I hope we can get top-3 or top-4 (in the NCC),” he said. “I’m kind of waiting to see how this Saturday goes. This Norwell meet is not a lot of competition, it’s a lot of smaller schools. It’s good for us to get in, we’re not running against any really, really tough teams besides maybe Norwell. It’s a good first meet to really get them going.”
Madison-Grant
Argylls’ coach TJ Herniak enters the 2020 season with a veteran roster, both in age and experience, along with high hopes a year after M-G qualified for the Marion Regional.
Madison-Grant returns all but one of its top seven runners and will look to repeat or even improve on their 2019 accomplishments.
“What it did more than anything for our girls is it showed them that they can do more than what they think they can,” Herniak said of his team’s regional advancement. “They had absolutely zero expectation that they could advance out of that sectional … then to see them be able to go out and achieve it, I think this year gives them a little added motivation that this wasn’t just a one-hit wonder. … I think they have the motivation to continue that and prove it wasn’t just a fluke they made it the last time.”
M-G has 12 girls set to compete this season with seniors Zoey Barnett, Lacey Mayfield and Bailey Freel leading the way. The Argylls also have seven juniors and one sophomore. Only Hannah Ogden, a junior on last year’s team, didn’t return to run this fall, but Herniak believes first-year cross country runner, junior Emma Ewer, will be able to fill the spot left by the departure.
Herniak said his seniors have been leading the way through the first two weeks of practice.
“A couple girls have taken the lead on that. Lacey Mayfield has pushed herself in practice and stepped up,” he said. “She’s gone out and ran hard and is looking pretty good. Zoey Barnett also looks good. They’re going to be important to leading our girls squad. They’re a very competitive group and they’re itching to get back at it and prove that they can build on the success they had last year.”
Madison-Grant competes Tuesday in the Lapel Invite then will also run at the County Clash at Taylor University on Saturday.
Mississinewa
The Indians cross country programs are also under new direction in 2020, but coach Dustin Jones enters his first year as varsity coach after directing the middle school program at RJ Baskett for the past four seasons. He took over for Ean VanWinkle, who took over in the spring as the head track coach at Ole Miss.
Jones has stepped into a rebuilding situation with his girls team. The Indians lost five seniors from last year and will compete with just three girls, all freshmen, this fall.
“It is (hard) but I knew I was walking into a situation with losing five seniors. I knew it was gonna be definitely a rebuilding year,” Jones said. “This is the first year in awhile we’ve had full team in the middle school so we have quite a few girls coming up. It’s just getting through that process.
“In the middle school we’re seeing the numbers going up because we’re starting to see the fruits of the running club I started four years ago for elementary (students),” he added. “I have hopes for the future for the girls team.”
In the meantime, Jones is working almost cautiously as he prepares Faith Bolden, Bria Dawson and Kathleen Robinson for a season of varsity competition.
“I’m really working on building a strong foundation for them,” he said. “My hope is they continue to run and build that strong speed foundation after that. These girls aren’t just young as runners, they’re young in sport. You almost have to handle them with kid gloves.
“I don’t want to burn them out,” Jones continued. “I want to bring them along slowly, especially with any injuries. We’re starting them out light with the number of miles that they’re running each week but building a strong foundation for distance. As the season goes on we’ll incorporate more speed work and more body strength (development).”
Mississinewa will open its season at the County Clash next Saturday at Taylor University.
