The Marion High School wrestling team has experienced a bit of a roller coaster ride so far during the 2020-21 season.
Dealing with issues surrounding the pandemic combined with relatively low numbers prevented coach Lonnie Johnson and the Giant grapplers from filling all the weight classes for some matches.
Yet Johnson is optimistic and excited as wrestling postseason approaches for the Giants.
“It’s been and down with COVID. It’s been up and down with them,” said Johnson following the Giants match with Logansport Thursday night. “I’ve got some studs. I’ve got some guys that I’m happy with and I’ve got some freshman guys that’s got a lot of will power. I’m happy with them at this point.
“We just need to get our numbers back up a little bit. Hopefully we can get through this COVID and make that happen over the summer,” he continued. “I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got at this point. I’ve got a full roster now and we haven’t had that all year. We took a lot more losses than we usually take, but at the end of the day when you lose you learn something and gain something.”
While the postseason doesn’t officially begin until the Oak Hill Sectional on Jan. 30, the Giants will get a taste of the tournament at the North Central Conference championships Saturday at Logansport.
Marion tuned up for its NCC appearance by beating the Berries, 42-33, in Bill Green Arena. Neither team fielded a full line-up on Thursday, but Johnson said that will change for the Giants on Saturday.
With his lineup card full, Johnson said he expects the Giants to have a strong postseason, and it begins with the NCC.
“I will take nothing less than bringing the trophy home,” Johnson said. “Period.”
“We’ve got everything lined up. We’ve busted butt and worked really hard this week. If we don’t get first place, it’s gonna be hell probably the rest of the year. We’re set up to win.”
The Giants have a handful of wrestlers Johnson believes can compete for individual NCC titles and also have an opportunity to compete deep into the postseason.
Junior Nic Elliott in the 126-pound class enters the NCC with a 15-4 record and is one of the two Giants to return this season after making it to semi-state last year.
“It’s a meat grinder at 126, not just at our sectional, but we’ve got to run into Peru Sectional (at regional),” Johnson said of Elliott. “If he don’t look at records and just comes out and wrestles, I think he can compete with most guys around.”
Senior Kainen Malone-Johnson is the other of Marion’s three semi-state qualifiers to return this season, and he’s the only Giant in any weight class ranked inside a top-10, according to indianamat.com, that feeds into the Fort Wayne Semi-state.
Malone-Johnson is 13-1 and ranked No. 4 at 170 pounds by the sport’s respected website.
“Kainen is one of my guys that should go deep in the state series. He’s standing in his own way upstairs,” Johnson said. “He’s got everything it takes. He seems like he’s broke that cycle this year. His one loss was to (No. 1 ranked in Fort Wayne Semi-state) Brodie Porter of Eastern. He wrestled him tough.”
Senior Je’Kwan Williams has the most wins this season for the Giants with 18. His only loss was a 9-8 decision, and he’s another wrestler Johnson has high hopes for over the next couple weeks.
“He works and he’s helping out at home so he misses a little practice,” Johnson said of Williams. “But he told me this week the next few weeks he’s all in. He said he can start working afterward.
Senior Greg Johnson (285) enters the weekend at 14-2 and senior Levi Lee (220) takes a 17-2 record to NCC.
Johnson believes Lee is a difficult match-up for opponents because of his style.
“He’s awkward, he’s unpredictable and he always goes out and wrestles hard,” Johnson said of Lee. “He’s surprised a lot of people this year because he’s just got a funky style of wrestling. It works for you because the other guy isn’t expecting it. He really impressed me this year.
“I feel like I’ve got two or three that can make a deep run to state,” he added, noting he thinks five or six Giants have potential to advance to semi-state. “They need to wrestle their butts off to do it.”
