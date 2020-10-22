The heat under high school football’s Friday night lights begins to intensify this week with the opening round of sectional play around Indiana.

Just three games will feature Grant County teams as Madison-Grant takes a bye week and awaits to find out its opponent in the Class A sectional 43 semifinals.

Oak Hill will travel north to Decatur to open play in 3A sectional 27 while two games will be played within the county’s borders, and both are rematches of sorts. Blackford visits Eastbrook in Class 2A sectional 36 while Marion takes the short trek to Mississinewa in Class 4A sectional 20.

Following are previews for all three games featuring Grant County teams.

Class 4A

Marion (6-3) at Mississinewa (5-4), 7 p.m.

The Giants and Indians met to decide the sectional 20 championship last season, with Ole Miss using a last-second field goal from Andre Sallade to escape Dick Lootens Stadium with a 31-28 win.

Graduation took away many of the top playmakers from both teams and Friday’s meeting is the first for both Marion’s James Bell and Mississinewa’s Kyle Buresh as head coaches of the respective programs.

Still, intensity will undoubtedly be at a premium like any other time the purple and gold clashes with the red and white.

“I told out players you should be motivated within. You know who you’re playing so you should already be motivated,” said Bell Wednesday night. “Shouldn’t have to work as hard on it this week.”

Sometimes added intensity can lead to over-zealous play and can hamper focus and lead to critical mistakes. Both coaches are working to ensure their teams channel all their energy into effort and execution.

“The one thing I’ve told our guys is there is going to be the natural rivalry of it. We just have to focus on doing our job,” Buresh said. “Focus on what we can control in the game and that’s obviously our effort, our physicality and our execution. Those things will be really key for us.”

The Giants enter the game ranked 18th in Class 4A in the Sagarin ratings while Mississinewa checks in at 33rd. Marion averages 30 points per game on offense and allows just under 20. Ole Miss scores almost 32 per game and gives up nearly 16.

Statistically speaking Marion and Mississinewa are eerily similar.

Offensively, the Giants have amassed over 2,600 total yards, 2,094 on the ground, and scored 32 touchdowns on offense.

Ole Miss has just over 2,500 yards, nearly 1,700 of that in rushing, with 34 offensive touchdowns.

Two of the key playmakers in the game are likely to be Marion senior running back Khalid Stamps and Ole Miss junior do-it-all back/receiver Carson Campbell.

Stamps missed some time early in the season but still led the Giants with 841 yards rushing on 87 carries and nine carries.

Campbell carried 96 times for 945 yards and 15 TDs. He also caught 21 passes for 465 yards and three more scores.

“It’s like any week. They have key guys they’re trying to get the ball to on offense and they’ve got key guys they want to free up on defense,” Bell said. “We try to look at those matchups and try to and see if we kind find any kind of advantage on either side of the ball or in the kicking game.”

As closely matched as the Giants and Indians are on offense, both have gotten nearly identical production from the defenses.

Marion and Mississinewa both have made 52 tackles for loss, recorded 16 quarterback sacks, picked off 11 passes and recovered 12 fumbles. The lone statistical difference is the Giants have scored five touchdowns on defense and special teams while Mississinewa has scored four.

The difference in the outcome will likely come down to the small details.

“First things first, just being able to tackle really well. We’ve got to be able to tackle them really well and not let them make big plays,” Buresh said. “They are an explosive team on both sides of the ball and when they’re able to take off and have those explosive plays, that’s where they gain a lot of momentum. We’ve got to do a great job of corralling their ball carriers … make them drive it all the way down the field.

“Offensively, being able to mix in a little bit of everything that we do, keep them off balanced,” he continued. “and again play fast and physical.”

Bell stressed the importance of eliminating negative plays as a key for the Giants.

“We want to keep our penalties down and we don’t want turnovers,” he said. “Then we’ve got to execute on both sides of the ball. That’s the bottom line. We’ve got out and execute and do the things we’ve been taught to do. Do them play in and play out.”

Other games sectional 20 games: New Haven (5-4) at Fort Wayne South (1-8); Huntington North (3-6) at Fort Wayne Wayne (1-8); Jay County (0-8) at Delta (6-2).

Class 3A

Oak Hill (6-3) at Bellmont (0-7), 7 p.m.

The Golden Eagles ride into the tournament on a five-game winning streak and have outscored those opponents, 155-37 during the stretch.

While Eagles’ coach Bud Ozmun has been pleased by his team’s progress this season along with the effort and focus in practice this week, he’s also been repeating a message of caution as Oak Hill prepares to play the winless Braves.

“Every coach in the state, no matter what their record is, is telling their teams it’s 0-0, everything is behind you,” Ozmun said. “I’ve been talking a lot to them about you’ve got to ignore what their record was and watch the film.

“You’ve got a Bellmont team that plays in a very good conference where they are the small school in basically a 4A conference,” he continued. “You’ve got to look at what they do and not what their record is, not what their scores are. If you do that you’re going to find out this is a pretty good team. … No time to let up. It’s tournament time and everybody is coming at you with their best efforts.”

The team that wins will likely be the team that runs the ball the best and the running game is something the Golden Eagles have executed very well this season.

Oak Hill has rushed for 1,750 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 918 of the yardage total and 16 scores on the legs of sophomore running back Kyle Turanchick. Senior back Blake Fox has 508 yards rushing and six TDs and both he and Turanchick have averaged over six yards per carry.

Bellmont’s statistics were not available but Ozmun said the Braves run an option attack and rely heavily on fullback Joe Laughlin and quarterback John Ulman to carry most of their offensive load.

“The quarterback and fullback are two really nice athletes,” Ozmun said. “They run a triple option with either (Laughlin) or (Ulman) running. They do have pitch men but they don’t pitch a lot. … Their line is good sized, 190-220 (pounds) across the front. In their conference it’s outsized, but in our conference it’s pretty standard.

“The matchup is pretty good. I want to make sure were are respecting them and make sure the guys are seeing what’s in front of them.”

The winner of Friday’s game in Decatur already knows it will face Fort Wayne Concordia in the second round. If its Oak Hill, the semifinal game will played at home.

The Cadets (5-5) received a forfeit win over Peru (7-3) after the Tigers had to have several players quarantine this week because of COVID-19.

Other sectional 27 games: Northwestern (1-8) at Maconaquah (4-3); Heritage (2-5) at Norwell (8-1) on Saturday.

Class 2A

Blackford (3-5) at Eastbrook (8-1), 7 p.m.

The Panthers earned a 56-13 win over the Bruins on Oct. 2 along their path to winning the Central Indiana Conference championship, so complacency is an obvious concern for Eastbrook coach Jeff Adamson.

However, if the No. 2 Panthers are being complacent as they prepare to play Blackford for the second time in three weeks, it isn’t showing up in practice.

“We probably had our best practice of the year (on Wednesday),” Adamson said. “It was a combination of a lot of things. The weather was really nice after a couple of cold and damp nights. … it just felt really good being out there.

“The guys were really excited. I think there is always kind of a new spirit once you get to the tournament,” he continued. “I think the guys are just excited to go into a new phase of the season. I really thought that showed tonight in practice. It was very intense. In fact, I was wondering if we shouldn’t pull the guys back a little bit. You just get a sense guys are really into it and they were tonight.”

Eastbrook has done most of the same things it does every season to get through the 2020 season. Though its rushing numbers aren’t quite as gaudy as in season’s past, the Panthers have averaged more than six yards on over 400 carries and amassed 2,540 yards on the ground with 43 touchdowns.

Senior Alden Miller leads Easbrook with 104 carries for 630 yards and 16 TDs. Junior Isaiah Dalton has picked up 556 yards and scored three touchdowns while juniors Logan Collins and Jason Hale have combined for more than 500 yards and nine TDs.

Eastbrook has six players with more than 200 yards rushing and 10 different Panthers have scored a rushing TD.

Junior quarterback Jett Engle has added another reliable dimension to Eastbrook’s offense with his ability to throw. Engle has compeleted 39 of 53 passes for 865 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Senior Hayden Raikes (8 catches, 280 yard, 5 TDs), junior Braxton Bowser (10-201-1) and Dalton (7-180-5) have been Engle’s main targets though eight players have caught passes and six different Panthers have hauled in at least one touchdown.

If the Panthers are going to handle the Bruins again, they’ll have to stop Blackford coach Randy Sehy’s wing-t running offense, which can be tricky at times.

Blackford has more 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2020 by running the football.

“I think the guys are very well dialed into (playing against the wing-t), but again, it’s seems like Randy always pulls something out of the back pages of his play book that we haven’t seen,” Adamson said.” He always has a way of surprising us with something.

“We need to get a lot of three and outs at the beginning of the game,” he added. “That offense, it’s not that they lull you to sleep, they give you kind of a false sense of security in that you think you make a great play defensively and you look over and you gave up four yards. Four yards isn’t a ton but they run the ball three times and they’ve got a first down. And 10 plays later the first quarter is over and you haven’t run a play yet. It makes it tough.”

Other sectional 36 games: Alexandria (3-6) at Eastern (9-0); Lapel (7-2) at Frankton (1-8); Tipton (6-2) at Elwood (1-7).

Class A sectional 43 games: Madison-Grant (bye) faces winner of Monroe Central (6-1) at Taylor (1-8); Tri-Central (6-3) at Wes-Del (3-6), Union City (3-5) at South Adams (8-0).