Marion’s boys tennis team is entering the most important part of its 2020 season.
The North Central Conference (NCC) championship is just over a week away and less than three weeks remain until the Giants try to defend their Marion Sectional and Regional titles.
An important day of NCC matches looms on Saturday in Richmond, and Marion used its 4-1 win over Shenandoah Wednesday on Bill Beekman Courts as a tune-up to prepare to battle the host-Red Devils and Muncie Central for the top-seed in the conference’s East division.
All four of Marion’s wins came in straight sets, but the level of skills possessed by the Raiders meant the Giants had to earn every one.
“Shenandoah is a real scrappy team and they fought from beginning to end on all the courts,” said Giants coach Doug Porter. “I thought (seniors) Vikram (Oddiraju) and Jack (Fauser) had slow starts, but once they got going they were in control. Even Jack, a 6-1, 6-1 score was about an hour-and-a-half match. All three of the singles players for Shenandoah were back from last year so I knew they would be competitive.”
Oddiraju earned an efficient, 6-2, 6-0 win over senior Lance Holdren at No. 1 singles to pick up the Giants’ first point. It was his 10th triumph in 12 matches this season and No. 70 of his career, which moved him into a tie for 20th on Marion’s all-time wins list.
Fauser’s win over senior Luke Weggener at No. 2 singles not only moved his season record to 11-1, it was win No. 75 of his career and moved him past Porter (Class of 1990) and three others into a tie for 12th all time with Joe Lee (1973) and David Dennison (1984).
“You couldn’t ask for someone greater to eclipse you on the all-time list. He certainly deserves it,” Porter said of Fauser. “You talk about a team player, you look at Jack Fauser. You look back at his career, he sacrificed a lot in terms of individualism. Singles is his love and his first two years he played doubles because that’s what was best for his team. Not one complaint.
“Obviously, if you’re going to have 75 wins through three-and-half years of your career, you’ve had to have done very well every year,” he continued. “He did what was best for the team, he worked at it and it shows. He’s a very confident net player now in singles and he owes that to his doubles play … I’m just proud of him.”
Junior Alex Spitzer scored the Giants match-clinching point with a 6-2, 6-4 decision over junior Clay Connor at No. 3 singles. Spitzer held a 4-1 advantage in the second set but relinquished three-straight games to Connor to even the score.
Porter was pleased with how Spitzer maintained his poise and finished off his ninth win in 12 matches.
“Alex had to figure out how to win it, which is a good sign for Alex,” he said. “That’s a maturity sign to figure out how to win that match. Good wins for our singles players.”
Marion senior Clayton Drook and freshman Ryan Sebastian saw their 4-1, first-set lead at No. 2 doubles disappear, but quickly regrouped to earn a 6-4, 6-2 win over junior Will Jennings and freshman Landen Mathes.
Porter is happy with the development shown by Drook and Sebastian, who have compiled an 8-4 record through the first half of the season.
“Two doubles had a little let down in the first set, a big lead and let them back in it,” Porter said. “Played a strong game at 5-4 then took control in the second set. We’re getting better as a two doubles team. It takes a while to gel as a team so they’re figuring things out.”
Porter’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Soren Bruehler and freshman Ryan Spitzer also appear to be figuring some things out, though it has yet to lead to a win for the first-year varsity duo.
Bruehler and Spitzer waged a competitive battle with senior Stephen Myers and junior Calyb Toffolo before the Shenandoah duo captured a 7-5, 6-4 victory.
“Bruehler and Spitzer, they put themselves into positions to win games. Before you can win sets you have to win games and they’ve had chances to win so many games,” Porter said. “They’re just not winning the close games, especially on our serve. You’ve got to take care of your serve.
“We’re just not getting the job done with our first serves and our return of serves,” he continued. “…But the boys there have showed promise. They’ve shown they can compete. We’ve just got to win close games. Hopefully we start the second half the season, they get to the point that they can start doing that. I know that they have the ability.”
Porter admitted wrestling the NCC title away from No. 11 Harrison will be a tough task for any of the other three teams that make the final four in Lafayette on Sept. 19. The goal now is simply for the Giants to earn the opportunity to play the reigning champs in the final match.
Neither Marion (10-1) or Richmond should have much trouble with Muncie Central on Saturday, so the winner of the Giants and Red Devils will be the NCC East’s No. 1 seed and face the West’s No. 2, which most likely won’t be Harrison.
The Giants saw a little bit of what the Red Devils bring to the courts in the eight-team Richmond Invite last Saturday. Both teams accumulated 36 points to tie for the team title.
“Richmond will be a tough opponent and it will be really close,” Porter said. “It’s been that way with them for the past several years. It will be a good match and we’re looking forward to it.”
