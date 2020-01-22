Balanced scoring and a determined defensive effort helped the Marion Giants get back on a winning track Tuesday night in Bill Green Arena.
The Giants scored the first seven points of the contest and led wire-to-wire in keeping alive their hopes of winning the North Central Conference with a 75-62 triumph over arch-rival Anderson.
Marion snapped a five-game losing streak, moved to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in the NCC. But most importantly earned another dose of confidence ahead of a visit from league leading and Class 4A No. 4 Lafayette Jeff (14-2, 4-0 in NCC) on Friday at 8 p.m.
The Giants started applying full-court defensive pressure from the tip, sometimes with mixed results, but it sped up the young and struggling Indians and allowed Marion to get out to an 18-7 lead less than six minutes in.
“I was very patient as far as our 2-2-1 (press) because I felt like if we play it the right way it could cause problems for teams,” said Giants coach James Blackmon. “So early in that first half we just stuck with it. We wanted guys to understand if we don't rotate, if we don't get back we're going to give up open shots.
“We just reminded those guys the team we're going to play Friday will definitely capitalize on that,” he continued. “It's a good learning experience when we go look at tape. It's something we can evaluate and we can correct. I was pleased overall with the effort and I thought Anderson played hard.”
The Indians (1-14, 0-4 in NCC), played an all underclass rotation, which included a junior, three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup then used three more freshman and a junior off their bench. Anderson committed four turnovers and made just 3-of-15 field goal attempts in the first eight minutes and trailed 18-9 after one.
Sophomore Cubie Jones and junior Francesco Boniciolli helped get the Giants offense going by combining for 14 of Marion's first 18 points. Jones was making his second-consecutive varsity start and playing in just his third game, scored eight of his 12 points in the period and played a disruptive role at the top of the Giants' press. He also had six rebounds.
“Cubie does a good job on both ends. He's a threat offensively where you've got to pay attention to him,” Blackmon said. “Defensively he really gets after it. He sets on the ball. … His effort early in the ball game was good.”
Boniciolli scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half and connected on 6-of-7 field goals, including all three of his 3-point attempts in the game.
“It was good to for him to have some of those threes, not just one fall but a number of threes fall,” Blackmon said of the Giants' Italian exchange student. “He was aggressive and looking for it. He attacks the basket hard so it was good for him to have solid games back-to-back. That's good for us if we get him to play at that level moving forward.”
Anderson battled through the second quarter, pulling within 22-19 with 5:15 to play, before the Giants pulled back away for a 37-30 lead at half.
The Indians again closed within three, 38-35 less than three minutes into the third quarter, but the Giants used a 16-6 run over the next four minutes to gain their largest lead of the game at 54-41 before settling for a 55-46 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Anderson sophomore Kedric Anderson scored the first two points of the final eight minutes to pull the Indians within seven, but sophomore RaSheed Jones answered with a 3-pointer to extend the Giants' lead to 58-48 with 7:30 to play. Anderson got no closer than eight for the remainder of the game.
Junior Matthew Goolsby led the Giants with 16 points, eight in each half, including six in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Matthew did a good job. We snatched him out (in the fourth quarter) but we wanted to get him back in there just to understand some of the things he was doing to correct it,” Blackmon said. “I thought when we put him back in that last three of four minutes, he was able to show some athleticism. He got some big rebounds and he stepped to the line and made some big free throws.”
RaSheed Jones, who injured an ankle in Friday's NCC loss at Indianapolis Tech and missed Saturday's game against Crispus Attucks, returned to the lineup and chipped in 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Junior Jermaine Woods added six points and six boards for the Giants, junior Josh Balfour scored five points, senior JK Thomas had four and junior Rodney Gipson scored three.
Sophomore Davyeon Turner led Anderson with 19 points, freshman Latrell White finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore Tyrelle Wills finished with 10.
The Giants are tied for second with Harrison (12-2, 3-1 in NCC) and in a near must-win situation against Lafayette Jeff on Friday to maintain hopes of staying the conference-title chase. Blackmon knows beating the Bronchos will take a supreme effort from the Giants.
“We've got to correct some mistakes and figure out these guys are a little different,” he said. “If we put our hands down they can knock the shot down. If we're not going to rotate over, those guys are going to make good decisions.
“We've just got to correct our fundamental game and we've got to come to compete,” Blackmon continued. “Those guys are an experienced team and we've got to match their intensity across the board.”
Marion's girls (15-4, 6-2 in NCC) will also host Lafayette Jeff (4-15, 2-5) on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. on Senior Night for the girls. In between the two games, seniors RaShaya Kyle, Ellie Vermilion, Kaliyah Jones and Taylor Kitts will be honored.
