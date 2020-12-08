The Marion boys basketball team is once again ready to start its 2020-21 season.
The Giants were originally to open up the night before Thanksgiving, per tradition, with a cross-county rivalry game at Mississinewa.
But a little over 24 hours before tip off in Gas City, some of the Giants were determined to have come in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the start of the season was immediately put on hold.
“Once we found out a couple kids that had parents who tested positive, once we got that information we completely isolated our players,” said Giants’ coach James Blackmon Monday afternoon following media day. “We started quarantining and making sure everybody was healthy. The two guys that tested positive came back with negative results and we were ready to move forward.”
After spending two weeks in quarantine, the Giants returned to the practice floor last Wednesday to resume preparations for opening night, which comes Friday at North Central Conference-rival, Richmond.
Those first few practices were really the first ones Blackmon and his coaching staff had a full allotment of players. Senior Josh Balfour along with juniors Cubie Jones and David Jones returned to practice just briefly before quarantine and after helping the Giants’ football team make a run to the 4A semi-state.
“Those guys came in ready to practice. Josh and Cubie, they showed up the very next day so they were ready to get started,” Blackmon said. “David came back that following week so we were able to get everybody on the same page.”
The Giants’ immediate return to practice following quarantine was used for a variety of reasons.
“We didn’t want to really throw a lot at them but we wanted to get our conditioning up,” Blackmon said. “At the same time, we wanted to get back to executing and playing with structure. I thought we did a good job of that. It’s all about playing in continuity and having our guys play with a lot of freedom, but at the same time playing within our system.”
In all, Marion had its first four games postponed: home meetings with Fort Wayne North, Homestead and Lawrence North along with the game at Ole Miss.
The Giants will see the North Side Legends on Saturday night to open up their home schedule.
Homestead will make its trip to play in Bill Green Arena on Dec. 29 while the games with LN and Mississinewa have yet to be rescheduled.
Richmond and its all-underclassmen roster opened the season last Friday with an 85-56 win over Indianapolis Herron.
By the time Fort Wayne North gets to Marion on Saturday, the legends will have six games in the book. The Legends’ are playing a NBA-type stretch with the Giants providing their fourth game in five nights this week.
“You think about what they had last year and what they lost, there’s a couple of key players that’s out of their line up now,” Blackmon said of Richmond. “I know coach Shabazz (Khaliz) will do a good job developing and they’re going to be fired up to play just as well as we are. We can’t take anybody lightly especially with our first game being a conference game.
“I know (North is) a young team. They’re gonna be quick and they’re gonna be fast,” he added about Fort Wayne North. “It will be a good test for us.”
More than anything, Blackmon and the Giants are just ready to start taking tests on the basketball court and the schedule is certain to provide some stiff tests early with the likes of 4A No. 9 Homestead and No. 11 Hamilton Southeastern (Jan. 2) among the first six games.
Also included is a trip to Kokomo (Dec. 18) and a home date with Fort Wayne Dwenger before the calendar flips to 2021.
“We’re just trying to appreciate the opportunity to play games. Things happen for a reason,” Blackmon said. “For our guys we just want them to have a positive outlook. … As far as the time that we had off, it gave us opportunity once we got back in the gym to fine tune things before we we actually start playing. We’re starting to look like a ball club now and we’re starting to execute a lot. Those set backs actually helped our process.
“They come in with a great attitude, all of our guys are getting along well and that’s a key,” he added. “ Guys getting along and supporting each other, that’s all we can ask for.”
