A time-tested formula for winning football games comes through playing stout defense and employing a solid running game.

Some might even call it old-school football these days, but both the Marion Giants and East Noble Knights have proved the formula still works during the 2020 season.

The similar styles shared by the Giants and Knights are set for a clash in Kendallville with a Class 4A regional championship and berth in the Northern Semistate at stake. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at East Noble High School.

Statistics say both teams can pass, but mostly choose not to. For good reason.

East Noble has used two quarterbacks and thrown for over 1,200 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Senior Cole Schupback has thrown for 745 yards with eight TDs and four ints, but he’s also the second-leading rusher for the Knights with 115 carries for 543 yards and four scores.

Senior Justin Marcellus has been East Noble’s workhorse in the ground game with 240 carries, 1,133 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Marcellus accounts for more than half of the Knights 452 rushing attempts, 2,091 yards and 21 touchdowns. He and Schupback have been primarily where Marion coach James Bell has focused the Giants’ attention in practice this week.

But those aren’t the only spots that have the Giants’ attention.

“They’ve got good players at all positions but probably the key thing on offense is going to be the quarterback, he starts at middle linebacker for them too, and the running back,” Bell said. “Both of those guys carry the ball well.

“Then you’ve got their two leading receivers, No. 5 (Nick Munson) and No. 6 (Rowan Zolman). (Zolman) is a 6-foot-5 guy, they do a lot of lay-the-ball-up and let him go get it. Then (Munson) is a very precise route runner,” he added. “They’ve got good guys in key areas.”

Munson has caught 36 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns while Zolman has 26 catches for 484 yards and 10 scores. Zolman also has nine interceptions for the Knights’ defense.

Bell said the keys to defending East Noble won’t change from what it’s been the past several games for the Giants.

“We just hope we can continue to play solid and keep everybody healthy where we can get guys to rally to the ball,” he said. “Make sure that our read-keys are exactly what we expect them to be from practice. If they do change we have to be prepared to make that adjustment.

“It’s play-by-play, quarter-by-quarter,” Bell continued. “It’s a chess match and we’ve just got to match the moves.”

The Knights have averaged just over 22 points per game on offense and allowed only 12.3 points defensively. After enduring a three-game losing streak mid-season, East Noble (9-3) has won six-straight games and allowed only 37 total points with two shutouts during that span.

Marion (9-3) averages 32.5 points per game on offense, allows 20 points to its opponents and also carries a six-game win streak into Friday.

East Noble coach Luke Amstutz, who guided a different looking team to the 4A state championship game last season, said the Giants present a variety of problems as well.

“Very talented team with a great running back, one that I consider one of the best running backs in all of Indiana,” Amstutz said of the Giants. “An offensive line with a lot of athleticism and a quarterback that can take off and run and throw.

“Defensively they’ve been very good, especially in the first half of games,” he continued. “Against Delta last week they were excellent. It’s a tremendous test.”

Senior running back Khalid Stamps has averaged nearly nine yards per carry this season and leads the Giants with 1,379 yards on 155 carries with 16 touchdowns.

Senior Malachi Silmon has provided thunder to Stamps’ lightning with 113 carries, 641 yards and eight TDs. Senior Zaimar Burnett has 239 yards on 39 carries along with four touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Cubie Jones has rushed for 426 yards and four scores and thrown for 422 and five more. Senior Josh Balfour leads Giants’ receivers with 18 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Collectively the Giants have rushed for 3,029 yards on 452 carries (6.7 yards per carry) and 36 touchdowns.

“Marion is a very talented team … We can’t do what Marion’s previous opponents have done and that’s allow 40, 50, 60 yard runs,” Amstutz said. “If we can limit Stamps and (Jones) to smaller plays and force them to make some mistakes or go the length of the field, and make some big plays on special teams, I think we’ll have a good shot to win.”

Defensively, Marion has recorded 80 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback sacks. The Giants also have 33 takeaways – 15 interceptions and 18 fumble recoveries – and scored six TDs on defense or special teams.

East Noble has 73 tackles for loss, 26 sacks and forced 30 turnovers – 16 picks and 14 fumble recoveries.

Patience and persistence, along with explosiveness, have driven Marion’s offense during the season, and Bell believes those will be keys to beating East Noble.

“We just try to take advantage of the guys we have, each one of them has a special skill and we try to utilize those skills,” Bell said. “We’re gong to look for areas we can attack and try to attack those areas where we can be successful.

“Then we’ll keep looking,” he continued. “You’ve got to keep looking until you find that area to attack.”