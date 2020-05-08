It stands to reason that seniors on the Marion Giants baseball team were limited in experience entering the 2020 season.
With 11 senior players in last year’s graduating class, playing time for Marion’s five seniors this season had been, in most cases, very limited. But Troy Vice, Riley Russell, D’Angelo Jones and Cecil Burkett came to work everyday for the Giants and were ready to try and leave their mark this spring.
There is one exception to the limited-experience group of Giants’ seniors, and Logan Wagner stepped on the field as their starting shortstop as a freshman and rarely had a day off for three seasons.
“He’s the captain,” stated Marion’s second-year head coach Mark Fagan of Wagner. “He was always the first one there and the last one to leave. There were a few other (captains) on the team a year ago with those seniors, but he was one of the four that were captains.”
In nearly 70 games over his career, Wagner finished with a .330 batting average and a .461 on base percentage. As a junior he fielded at a .946 clip and made just four errors in 74 chances at shortstop during the Giants 27 games.
Fagan started coaching Wagner in coaches pitch and noted Wagner’s work ethic as being responsible for him becoming a team leader and early contributor in high school. Wagner used his talent and work ethic to earn the opportunity to continue his baseball career at Anderson University starting this fall.
One of Wagner’s teammates and classmates will also attend Anderson this fall, but Jones will take his immense athletic ability and million-dollar smile onto the football field for the Ravens.
Jones played in 23 games as a junior, but only had 22 at bats. Still, he was a valuable commodity in the outfield and on the base paths, where he stole 11 bases and scored 12 runs for the Giants.
“He’s the clown and always had a smile on his face,” Fagan said of Jones, adding a good-natured chuckle. “He spent a lot of time on JV just because of that senior class. D’Angelo is a great kid and I hope him the best.
“You can’t coach that athletic ability and the speed that he had,” he added. “When the ball went into the air he could track it. His instincts took over and he didn’t have to think about it.”
Russell proved to be a jack-of-al-trades on the diamond for the Giants. During his 44-game career he played in the infield, outfield, behind the plate and on the pitcher’s mound. Russell was in line to be one of the Giants’ top starting pitchers in 2020.
“He didn’t get a lot of playing time a year ago … but when he did, he helped out a bunch,” Fagan said of Russell. “We were looking forward to him being very solid on the mound and at third base for us, probably even catching when AJ (Mitchener) would pitch.
“He knows the game inside and out, like Logan,” Fagan continued. “When the ball’s hit into play, he knows where it needs to be all the time.”
Another senior Fagan expected to eat up innings on the mound for the Giants was Vice. He had two varsity pitching appearances last season and played in four games total for his career, But Vice was one of the top starting pitchers for Marion’s JV the two years prior.
“I was very excited for Troy. He’s showed a lot of improvement on the mound during our workouts in wintertime,” Fagan said. “He was going to be our starting pitcher day one against Eastbrook so we would see what he could do for us.
“I had a lot of high hopes for Troy. He was another one at every workout,” Fagan continued. “He didn’t get much time a year ago but he was always positive, always ‘Yes sir what can I do?’ He did a lot of things that coaches look for.”
Burkett had been a career JV player up to this spring, but was certain to get some varsity innings during the season. Fagan said Burkett earned his varsity opportunity with attitude and work ethic.
“He was every workout, worked hard and never gave us any problems,” Fagan said of Burkett. “He’s just an all-round good kid. … He was always positive at practice. Whenever you told him to do something, he would always hustle to every spot he was supposed to be at.”
Fagan said it was hard to express how much disappointment he feels for all his players, but especially his seniors, after having baseball season cancelled. But he’s been around most of his players for a long time now and has made some lasting memories.
“It’s been fun watching them grow up. All of them have grown into men,” he said. “I was coaching a lot of these kids even in the little league level. Just to see them grow up from that level to being grown men now is pretty neat.”
There are plans in the works for Marion to honor its senior baseball players towards the end of summer. Fagan said he’s putting together an alumni game, currently scheduled for Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. on Art Caldwell Field. Senior night festivities will be part of the day.
A pair of former Giants’ coaches, Darrell Wisser and Charlie Arrendale, have committed to coaching in the game and Fagan said he’s also received several commitments from former players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.