Kendallville — Patience, persistence and passion have proven to be key ingredients in the recipe for success for the Marion Giants football team.

Add in a dash of feeling disrespected and whole lot of speed and the Giants are now knocking on the door of winning the first state championship in program history.

All of the ingredients Giants’ coach James Bell has in his pantry came together Friday night at East Noble and Marion won just the fourth football regional championship ever by a 28-20 score over the Knights.

“It’s hard believe that we would come this far after the two losses we had at the beginning of the season,” said Giants’ junior quarterback Cubie Jones. “People said we were trash and that’s what motivated us. We were the underdogs for the last two games so we had to come out and tell them what it was.”

Marion (10-3) will likely be considered an underdog again next week the the Northern Semistate when it travels up near the shore of Lake Michigan to face No. 7 Hobart (10-2) Friday.

And that’s just fine with the Giants, who are making their second trip into the final four in the past three seasons.

Marion’s win over East Noble started in similar fashion to its win over Delta in the sectional 20 championship a week ago.

The Knights took the opening kickoff and marched deep into Marion territory by using a series of misdirection and counter plays to get the Giants defense moving one way while a ball carrier was going the other.

Bell called a timeout a delivered a short, not so sweet message to his defense and the Giants responded and held East Noble to a 33-yard field goal by Christian Sanchez.

“I said we need some heart right here, they go out and give me some heart,” Bell said of his timeout message.

Also like against Delta, it took Marion’s offense awhile to get going. Once it did, East Noble struggled to to find answers in stopping it.

The Giants didn’t pick up a first down on either of their two first quarter possessions, but picked up four and didn’t get to third down on an eight-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Malachi Silmon’s 33-yard run put the ball at the Knights’ two-yard line and two plays later Silmon plunged in from the one.

The first of Kyle Coryea’s four extra point kicks put Marion on top 7-3 with 8:05 to play in the first half.

“You’ve got to keep looking for that soft spot, you find and go after it,” Bell said. “That’s what we do. It’s hard sometimes.”

Marion forced a three-and-out on East Noble’s next possession and got a big special teams play to set up the next score.

The Knights' punt took a high bounce near midfield and looked like it would be downed giving the Giants good field position.

However, Zaimar Burnett had other ideas. He darted between East Noble players jump and caught the ball in mid air the sprinted down the sideline for a 45-yard return before being brought down at the East Noble six.

Khalid Stamps pounded into the line three-straight times and managed only four yards for his efforts, but on fourth down, Jones darted around the left end on a read option for a two-yard touchdown run and 14-3 lead for the Giants with 4:31 remaining in the half.

Another three-and-out followed as did another quick scoring drive for the Giants.

Silmon started the 80-yard, five-play drive with runs of eight and 15 yards. Jones picked up a yard and Silmon added seven more before Burnett’s sprinter’s speed appeared again. He collided with Jones in the backfield but somehow got control of the ball before taking off around the left end and racing 49 yards for a touchdown with 58 seconds to play in the half.

“We had a little, short reverse called and he’s supposed to go behind the quarterback,” Bell said of Burnett’s TD run. “I told him you made it harder. If you would have came behind the quarterback you wouldn’t have had to outrun anybody, you would have been gone. He makes plays. Once he gets to that sideline you can forget it.”

East Noble showed some big play ability itself, needing only five plays and just more than 30 seconds to move 76 yards for a score before halftime.

Quarterback Cole Schubach connected with Rowan Zolman for 20 yards on the first play then hooked up with Nick Munson for 50 yards on the third before Kainon Carico scored on a three-yard run with 18 seconds remaining to cut the Giants lead to 21-10.

Both teams punted on their first possessions of the second half, but the Giants second drive was stopped by an errant option pitch and recovered by East Noble at the Knights’ 38.

East Noble need just three plays, all runs by Justin Marcellus, to cover the 62 yards. His 15 yard TD run pulled the Knights within 21-17 with under five minutes to play in the third.

A quick three-and-out by the Giants gave East Noble an opportunity to take the lead. The Knights used eight plays to move the Marion’s 32 before Ty Coleman out-jumped the 6-foot-5 Zolman for an interception at the Giants’ four.

Coleman also ended East Noble’s next drive with a pick.

“I was just reading it,” Coleman said. “(Zolman) was bigger than me but I knew he wasn’t faster than me so I just read his routes and intercepted the ball.”

In between Coleman’s two interceptions, the Giants got much needed insurance and did so very quickly.

On third-and-six from Marion’s 10-yard line, Stamps burst through a hole on the right side of the line and sprinted 78 yards before being dragged down at East Noble’s 12. Silmon scored on the next play to extend Marion’s lead to 28-17 with 9:52 remaining.

After Coleman’s second interception, the Giants were called for penalties on back-to-back plays and punted it back to East Noble.

Marion’s defense forced East Noble to used 12 plays and burn nearly four precious minutes off the clock to get a 47-yard field goal by Sanchez to make it a one-score game with 2:39 to play.

The Giants needed and got just one first down, while forcing East Noble to burn its final two timeouts, to run the clock out and take the regional championship trophy back to Marion.

Stamps and Silmon were both workhorses for Marion’s running game. Stamps carried 17 times for 134 yards while Silmon ran 22 times for 120 yards.

Collectively the Giants rushed 46 times for 292 yards and threw just three passes the entire game.

Marcellus picked up 113 yards on 26 carries to lead East Noble. The Knights attempted 47 running plays for 195 yard. Schupback was 5-of-15 for 82 yards through the air.

As the Giants celebration wound down, Bell spoke to the emotion of the moment and his feelings towards his team.

“Like I told them from the beginning I love y’all,” he said. “They know I’m a tough coach and I stay on them all the time about everything, but I love them and they know that.”

And the Giants have followed Bell’s lead from day one.

“He taught us a lot more than about the game of football, he’s helped us with life experiences,” said senior Josh Balfour. “It’s more than just a game to him. He teaches about life too. He’s a good mentor and a good leader.”