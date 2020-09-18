The Marion Giants have used the first month of the high school football season as an extended training camp of sorts.
Losing the valuable June practice period then learning the nuances of new coach James Bell’s system mean the Giants have been playing catch up since sometime in July.
While there is always still work to be done, the Giants are rapidly catching up to where Bell would like for them to be.
And much like the past four seasons of Marion football, the Giants are getting to wherever they’re going with lots of speed.
With Richmond visiting Dick Lootens Stadium for Marion’s homecoming Friday night, the Giants delivered a dominant performance from the opening kickoff until the final seconds ticked away in a 53-0 win.
“We work hard on fundamentals and our young people come to work everyday,” said a smiling Bell after addressing the team following the game. “Our coaches are doing a great job and we’re pushing them everyday in practice.
“COVID has affected all of us. We didn’t have the opportunities to get in the weight room. We didn’t have the opportunities to do our conditioning we normally do, our board talks,” he continued. “We’re just now beginning to get back to normal.
"I’ve got some new coaches in different positions and we’re working overtime. We’re just going to continue to work and continue to be thankful we got another win.”
Marion’s win over Richmond was its third straight to start North Central Conference play. Most impressively, the Giants’ defense has pitched consecutive shutouts and held their three NCC opponents scoreless for 11-straight quarters now.
The only touchdown Marion has allowed in league play came about two minutes into the Sept. 4 opener, a 7-6 win at Kokomo.
The defense set the tone on Friday by forcing three-and-outs on Richmond’s first three offensive possessions. After each stop the Giants answered with a touchdown.
Following Richmond’s first punt, the Giants put together a a seven-play, 79-yard drive, 42 yards coming on an option keeper by quarterback Cubie Jones. Khalid Stamps finished the possession with a 13-yard touchdown run less than four minutes in to put the Giants up 6-0.
Following the next two Richmond punts, the Giants needed just one play to score.
Braxstin Delgado returned the first punt about 20 yards to Richmond’s 27 then Jones took another keeper around right end and into the end zone on the next play to extend Marion’s lead to 12-0 only 1:19 after the first score.
A short run and two incomplete passes by Richmond meant the Red Devils had the ball for only 59 seconds, punt included, on their third possession.
Malachi Silmon exploded through the left side of Marion’s line and down the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown run on the first play. Kyle Coryea’s kick made it 19-0 just past the halfway mark of the first quarter.
Richmond’s best scoring chance of the game came followed Silmon’s long run. The Red Devils used 21 plays and nearly 10 minutes of clock to go most of 81 yards. But on second-and-goal from the Giants’ one-yard line, AJ Mitchener sacked Devils’ quarterback Drew VanVleet for a five-yard loss.
After a two-yard run on third down put the ball at the four, Richmond decided to attempt a field goal. Marion was whistled for an offsides penalty simultaneous with the snap on a made kick meaning the Red Devils had to try the attempt again. Richmond’s holder bobbled the second snap and was eventually dropped for a 19-yard loss to keep the shutout intact.
Eight plays - two penalties included - and less than three minutes later, Stamps scored on a 50-yard run and JD Fagan converted the extra-point kick to give the Giants a 26-0 lead 5:25 before halftime.
Marion had one more chance to score before halftime but Richmond intercepted a pass to keep its deficit at 26 at intermission.
Stamps scored his third TD of the game on an 12-yard run to finish off a six-play, 50-yard drive after a failed onside kick by Richmond started the second half.
Ja’Vion Davis caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Cain Richardson late in the third quarter, then Winston Baity and Zaimar Burnett each had short scoring runs in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring for the game.
The Giants finished with a 428 to 106 advantage in total yardage, including a 338 to 11 difference on the ground.
Silmon carried just 12 times but led Marion with a 147 yards.
“That’s our power game. That’s our inside game we haven’t had,” Bell said of Silmon. “We’ve got a 205-pounder and we can pound it inside to get four yards or get one yard or get that fourth down and two. Then he’ll fool you because he’ll hit that crease and then here we go.”
Jones carried only four times but finished with 118 yards while Stamps added nine carries for 67 yards to go with his three scores.
Mitchener and Johnny Davis each recorded multiple quarterback sacks from their defensive end positions and helped keep Richmond’s running game in check all game. Marques Smith had an interception and recovered a fumble for the Giants’ defense.
Marion (3-2, 3-0 in NCC) will face its stiffest test on its NCC schedule when Class 6A No. 5 Lafayette Jeff (5-0, 3-) visits on Friday. The Bronchos beat Kokomo, 50-13 in week five and are averaging 49 points per game on offense for the season.
“We’ll do our study (Saturday), we’ll study on Sunday and we’ll be ready for our young people when they come in Monday and we’ll start showing (the game plan for Lafayette Jeff) to them,” Bell said.
Area scores
Eastbrook 62, Frankton 12
The Panthers, ranked No. 1 by the IFCA and No. 2 by the AP in Class 2A, scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 56-6 lead by intermission and cruise to a Central Indiana Conference win over the visiting Eagles.
Eastbrook amassed 358 yards of total offense with 336 coming on the ground.
Alden Miller led the Panthers’ rushing attack with nine carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Dalton added 70 yards on eight carries and one score. Logan Collins carried eight times for 53 yards. Jason Hale carried twice for 48 yards, a 41-yard TD included. Jett Engle scored two rushing touchdowns and connected with Dalton on a 22-yard scoring pass. Gage Engle also scored a rushing TD.
Eastbrook (4-1) visits Alexandria on Friday.
Oak Hill 7, Mississinewa 6
The Golden Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak to the Indians with the hard-fought win Friday night in Gas City.
Kyle Turanchick’s third-quarter touchdown run and Mark Sevier’s extra-point kick provided the winning points for Oak Hill.
Mississinewa took a 6-0 lead to halftime on Carson Campbell’s eight-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Turanchick carried 19 times and gained 86 yards for the Eagles. Avery Mills had six carries for 63 yards. Blake Fox added 13 carries for 31 yards. Oak Hill quarterback Clay McCorkle hit on 5-of-13 passes for 42 yards and also ran five times for 41 yards. Lucas Henry caught three passes for 14 yards.
Oak Hill collectively rushed for 227 yards.
Gabe Anderson and Kian Hite each had an interception for the Oak Hill defense. Anderson also recovered a fumble and Tristen Hayes blocked an Ole Miss punt.
Mississinewa’s statistics have yet to be reported.
This story will be updated as soon as possible and also for Tuesday’s print edition of the Chronicle-Tribune.
Oak Hill (2-3) goes to Madison-Grant on Friday.
Mississinewa (1-4) travels to Frankton for its week six game.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, canceled
The Argylls (1-2) host Oak Hill on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.