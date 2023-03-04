KOKOMO — Basketball is a numbers game, among many other things, and one particular figure permeated through the crowd of Marion supporters at the end of the Giants’ 4A sectional 7 semifinal win over McCutcheon Friday night in Memorial Gymnasium.
That was the No. 300.
The Giants efficiently and decisively dismantled the Mavericks, 89-51, to earn a spot opposite of No. 5 Kokomo (20-4) in Saturday’s title tilt.
The win for Marion (16-8) was the 300th career victory for James Blackmon as a head coach. While the accomplishment certainly wasn’t lost him, he had some other numbers in his mind of more immediate importance.
The other numbers are seven and 71.
A win over Kokomo would run the Giants’ current win streak to seven-straight games. Most importantly, it would bring Marion its 71st boys’ basketball sectional championship all-time, which would tie the program with Vincennes Lincoln for second-most in Indiana high school basketball history.
Kokomo sits on top of the all-time list with 75 sectional titles and will be a heavy favorite in the matchup with the Giants when the game tips at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildkats needed overtime for their 68-63 win over Harrison in Friday’s first semifinal.
Sensational 6-10 junior, Flory Bidunga, led Kokomo with 26 points and 19 rebounds in its win over Harrison, and he’ll be the center of attention for the Giants, but not the only focus.
“We’re there now. … One guy is not going to beat us,” Blackmon said, noting the Giants’ would come in early Saturday to game plan and prepare for the Wildkats. “We’ve got to concentrate on Kokomo, their whole team.
“There was a lot of things we did last game, as far as giving them straight-line drives to the bucket, they got a lot of uncontested shots,” he added with a reference to the Giants’ 90-72 loss in Kokomo on Dec. 16. “We’ve got to clean that up.”
As for Friday’s game against McCutcheon, the Giants took the lead on a 3-pointer by senior Donavin Betts just 25 seconds in and never trailed.
It was Marion’s defense, however, that seized total control in the early minutes. The Giants held McCutcheon scoreless for more than the last six minutes of the first quarter and ran off 15-straight points to go up, 21-5.
The Giants made 8-of-13 field goal attempts, including 3-of-7 from long range in the first eight minutes. They also converted five Maverick’s turnovers into an 11-0 scoring advantage in building the quick double-digit lead.
“We wanted to come out, certain things we put on the board I thought would carry over, and they did,” Blackmon said. “If we can continue to to play that way, our turnover-to-assist ratio was great. We shared that ball and that’s all we wanted. Enthusiasm on the bench was great. We put ourselves in a position to play for a championship.”
Marion’s lead grew to 26 points late in the second quarter before McCutcheon hit a trio of 3-pointers in the final 1:15 of the half to close within 42-23 at intermission.
The Giants scored the first six points of the second half and maintained at least a 19-point advantage through the rest of the game.
Sophomore Jaymen Townsend led the Giants with 25 points on a 10-of-14 shooting performance. Senior Jamerion Fouce added 14 points, sophomore Amar Rogers finished with 13 and Betts had 11 points, six assists and four steals.
“We get up and down. If we play our system and our style of play, we give a chance for everybody to give an opportunity,” Blackmon said. “We did that tonight.”
Townsend and Fouce each had three assists. Fouce also had five of Marion’s 15 steals.
Marion totaled 15 assists to only five turnovers. The Giants forced 19 turnovers and finished with a 32-5 scoring advantage off the turnovers.
“It means a lot,” Blackmon said of his 300th win. “To have this young team here, I think we’ve figured out an attitude these last five or six games. It’s the style of play. I’m pretty excited about it. I like this young group. One game at a time.
“After the season I’m always going to think about and it’s always going to be there,” he added of the milestone. “It’s a lot people that have played a part in that, different staff members. I’ve got a great staff and I wouldn’t trade those guys for anything.”
