Even with Jalen Blackmon’s ability to be a prolific scorer, the Marion Giants are finding that their best offense is being created by their defense.
The Giants shook off a slow start on both ends of the court against North Central Conference-foe Indianapolis Tech Friday night by turning Tittan turnovers into transition baskets en route to earning a 80-60 win.
“We started the ballgame off and our strategy was to our extend our defense,” said Marion coach James Blackmon. “If you’re going to extend your defense and you’re not going to trap hard and you’re not going to take the baseline away when you’ve got an energetic team … We had soft traps and we allowed them to advance the ball up the court for easy shots.”
Tech guards successfully navigated through the Giants’ pressure and it sparked an 11-0 run through the final 2:15 of the first quarter to help the Titans jumped out to a 17-6 lead.
Things gradually started to change in the second quarter as the Giants opened with an 8-1 run and closed within four. But Tech scored the next four points and eventually extended back out to a 27-18 with under four minutes to play in the half.
The final three minutes of the half belonged to the Giants.
Jalen Blackmon’s 3-point play was followed by a corner 3-pointer from K’Veonne Jackson and it sparked a 12-2 run to close the half. The Giants forced turnovers on four successive possessions and Blackmon cashed in three times with transition buckets to give Marion a 30-29 at intermission.
Tech made back-to-back 3-pointers to start a see-saw third quarter that featured three ties and four lead changes and a score differential that maxed out at five points.
The final lead change of the quarter was also the final one in the game. Cubie Jones drove into the lane then kicked to Jermaine Woods who knocked down a 3-pointer just before time expired to put the Giants up 54-51 entering the final eight minutes.
The Giants outscored Tech, 15-3 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter then limited limited the Titans to just nine points for the period to pull away for the 20-point win.
“I thought the second half we did a really good job of getting back on defense and shutting that (transition) down,” Coach Blackmon said. “I thought when we made our traps in the second half that led to turnovers and easy buckets. We’ve just got to decide as a team, if we’re going to extend our defense, we’ve got to go 100% at it.”
The Giants forced five of Tech’s 22 turnovers in the fourth quarter and limited the visitors to just 3-of-14 shooting from the field.
Jalen Blackmon scored 15 points in the second quarter and 14 more in the fourth to finish with a game-high of 35 points. He made 14-of-26 field goal attempts, 1-of-7 from long range, and 6-of-7 free throws.
Like most every team the Giants have faced this season, Tech continually double-teamed Blackmon and defended him as physically as the officials would allow.
“It seems like every time he drives someone has their hand on him. He’s facing a lot of double teams,” Coach Blackmon said. “When you’re double-teamed, my whole thing with Jalen is just to keep playing and stay aggressive. We can’t worry about the calls that we don’t get."
Jalen also finished with six assists, three rebounds and three steals and now has 1,815 points for his career.
Though and remains third on Marion’s all-time scoring list, Jalen needs just 45 more to catch Jay Edwards (1,860) for second and 83 to surpass his dad and coach, James Blackmon (1,897) at the top.
Josh Balfour had standout game for the Giants. The senior poured in a career-high 18 points and added five steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
“Josh is an energizer,” Coach Blackmon said. “I thought tonight, as far as him getting to the bucket, that’s the thing we want Josh to continue to work on. He’s a great baseline driver, he’s great driver to the rim. Sometimes I think he gets caught in the middle trying to make that pass when nobody really stops him.
“We want him to be a little bit more selfish as far as getting to the rim and tonight he played really aggressive.”
Woods ended with nine points while Jones and Rodney Gipson each scored six points. Jones also had four steals and two assists while Gipson led the Giants with seven rebounds.
The Giants have an NBA-esque schedule ahead starting tonight when Class 4A No. 8 Indianapolis Attucks (11-2) visits Bill Green Arena. Marion then hits the road for games at Anderson (3-5) on Tuesday, Class 4A No. 4 Lafayette Jeff (12-0) on Friday and Lewis Cass (7-3) on Saturday.
The Giants next home game is Jan. 29 against Logansport.
