As win streaks go, the one Lafayette Jeff brings to Dick Lootens Stadium to for Friday’s North Central Conference clash with the Marion Giants is quite impressive.
The Class 6A No. 4 Bronchos and Giants are set to battle for the NCC lead in this week 6 of high school football season, in the first game between the two teams since Sept. 23, 2016. That night, Lafayette Jeff topped Marion, 28-20, to end a three-game NCC slide and start a new streak in the opposite direction.
Since its 25-19 loss to Kokomo the week before beating the Giants in 2016, the Bronchos haven’t lost a conference tilt and bring a 25-game, NCC-winning streak to Marion for a game that will likely decide the 2020 conference championship.
Lafayette Jeff is three-time defending NCC champ, though it shared the title with the Giants in 2018.
Eastbrook can take another step towards defending its Central Indiana Conference title as well when it visits Alexandria. The lone intra-county game features Oak Hill traveling to Madison-Grant while Mississinewa takes a trip to Frankton. All games have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Following are brief previews of all of Friday’s games involving Grant County teams.
Lafayette Jeff (5-0, 3-0 in NCC) at Marion (3-2, 3-0)
Jeff’s current NCC win streak includes just the one win over the Giants, thanks in part to the two being in different divisions. The Giants and Bronchos meet in back-to-back years, then don’t see one another over the next two seasons.
The Giants have a 14-13 record against Jeff over the past 35 seasons, but the two teams didn’t play for over a decade, mainly because Jeff spent from 2005 to 2013 in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference before re-joining the NCC.
Marion’s last win over Lafayette Jeff came on Sept. 21, 2001, a 34-14 decision while Mark Surface was still leading the Giants.
But history is history and won’t make any game-deciding plays on Friday. Objective No. 1 for Marion will be trying to slow down Jeff’s offense, which averages 49 points per game and hung 76 on Harrison on Sept. 11.
The Bronchos are led by junior quarterback Brady Preston, who has completed 57 percent of his pass for 612 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Preston also has rushed for more than 200 yards and four more scores.
If the Giants have designs on pulling an upset, they’ll need to find a way to slow down Jeff’s rushing attack. Collectively the Bronchos have rushed for 2,007 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging nearly nine yards per carry.
Leading the way is senior Thomas Hogan who has 1,051 yards in only four games. He gains an average of 10.3 yards with each carry and already has 17 TDs, including nine in the game against Harrison.
“They’ve got a lot of good athletes like they always have. They’ve got good speed,” said Giants coach James Bell following Wednesday’s practice. “They’ve got a lot of numbers, they’re 6A, typical Jeff.
“The film I’ve paid the closest attention to is that Harrison put 55 up,” he continued. “You figure out how they scored 55 points and you just kind of look at that. You can’t make mistakes is the bottom line.”
Indeed, Jeff’s battle with crosstown-rival Harrison saw the Raiders put up 55 points but still lose by three scores.
The Giants haven’t amassed nearly the rushing yardage of Jeff, but have averaged over nine yards per carry for the season so far. Part of Marion’s plan to slow the Bronchos down will be to try and grind out possessions and keep the visitors’ offense on the sideline.
“They keys are we can’t make mistakes, we can’t make penalties and then we’ve got to execute offensively,” Bell said. “Then we’ve got to slow them down defensively and slow them down offensively by using the clock to our advantage.”
The Giants have recorded two-straight shutouts and haven’t allowed a point to an opponent since early in the first quarter of their 7-6 win at Kokomo in week three.
Eastbrook (4-1, 3-0 in CIC) at Alexandria (2-3, 2-1)
The Panthers enter week six ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and face an Alex team that’s in a rebuilding year. The Tigers two wins have come against Madison-Grant (21-20) and Elwood (41-26). Alexandria is scoring 23 points per game and allowing nearly 30.
Eastbrook’s offense has yet to hit on all cylinders but is still averaging more than 220 yards on the ground and almost 100 through the air. The Panthers’ 38.2 point per game scoring average was bolstered by a 62-point outburst against Frankton last week.
The Panthers’ defense has allowed only 33 points through three CIC games.
Oak Hill (2-3, 2-1) at Madison-Grant (1-2, 0-2)
The Argylls have been the team most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have already lost two games to cancellations.
The Golden Eagles are riding a bit of momentum into Fairmount after topping Mississinewa, 7-6 last week. It was their first win over the Indians since 2014.
The Eagles are averaging just over 15 points per game while allowed 17.4. The Argylls are putting up 28 points per game and allowing nearly 26.
Mississinewa (1-4, 1-2) at Frankton (1-4, 1-2)
The Indians are still finding their way under first-year coach Kyle Buresh, and averaging only 13.6 points per game while giving up nearly 21.
Frankton is giving up 36 points per game while scoring just 14 and could proved Ole Miss with a good opportunity to find some rhythm offensively.
Carson Campbell has been a bright spot for the Indians with 441 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 59 carries. He also has 15 catches for 326 yards and two more scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.