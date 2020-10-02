When the Marion and Madison-Grant boys tennis teams met on Sept. 15 in Fairmount, the Giants came away with a relatively suspense-less, 3-2 win, losing just five games in capturing all three singles positions.
The two teams met again Thursday evening in a Marion Sectional semifinal and again the Giants topped the Argylls, 3-2, but had to endure much tougher battles at Nos. 2 and 3 singles to score the winning points.
Marion moves into the championship match on Friday at 5 p.m. to face Mississinewa, which lost just two games total is dispatching Blackford, 5-0.
“I knew this was going to be exactly like it was tonight,” said Giants coach Doug Porter shortly after addressing the Giants post match. “This is probably the best season Madison-Grant’s had in the history of their boys program. Especially at three singles, I know Jackson (Manwell) has had a great season and he didn’t play very well the first time we played. I knew we were going to get a much better match.”
Much better indeed.
Manwell, a senior for the Argylls, rallied from 5-3 down in the second set to win 7-5 and push his battle with Marion junior Alex Spitzer to a third set. Manwell won the first game of the final set, but Spitzer, who won the first set 6-1, captured the next five games and finished the set and match with 6-2 win.
“The first set Alex played really well and Jackson was struggling to find his game,” Porter said. “Jackson really turned it around second set. … Alex got a little tentative near the end of the second set and a momentum swing, Alex didn’t put him away.”
Porter pulled Spitzer aside during the 10-minute break between second and third sets and said he had a “pretty high” intensity conversation with him. The gist: get back to the game plan.
“He got back to hitting confident shots, confident approach shots and that was the Alex I know,” Porter said. “He put more pressure on Jackson in the third set, took the battle to Jackson instead of Jackson taking it to Alex. I think that was the difference in the third set.”
Madison-Grant coach Tony Pitt said Spitzer’s style contrasted Manwell’s, which made if a difficult match up for his senior the first time around and in the first set Thursday. But Manwell adjusted and battled back.
“I’d like to take credit for that," Pitt said with a chuckle. "We had a certain game plan that we discussed and it didn’t really work in the first set. I kind of laid back and let him do his own thing and he was able to figure that out.
"…He lost to Alex 6-1, 6-2 last time and loses the first set here. He could have easily fallen apart but he found a different game plan on his own and he executed it pretty well,” Pitt added of Manwell.
Marion’s Vikram Oddiraju scored the first point of the match with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nick Evans in a battle of seniors at No. 1 singles.
Argylls’ freshmen Clayton Hull and Christopher Fox beat senior Clayton Drook and freshman Ryan Sebastian at No. 2 doubles to pull M-G even.
M-G senior Lance Wilson and junior Bryce Metzger split a pair of 6-2 decisions in the first two sets with senior Soren Bruehler and freshman Elijah Maki at No. 1 doubles. The Argylls’ duo won the first five games of the third set then held on to win 6-4 and put M-G in front 2-1.
With the win, Wilson and Metzger advance to next week's individual state doubles tournament.
Senior Jack Fauser evened the score for the Giants, but had to fight senior Jace Gilman for every point in his 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles. Fauser trailed 5-4 in the second set, but captured the final three games to avoid having to play a third set. The match concluded just a few minutes before the three-singles match reached its end.
“Jace showed so much heart tonight and Jack had to dig really deep,” Porter said. “You could see it on his face, Jack was bewildered. You don’t fluster Jack a lot and Jack was flustered tonight. He had to be tough and come up with some his best shots to keep that second set from not going into a tie breaker. … You had two fighters out there and it was just a great match.”
“That match in a nutshell kind of summarizes Jace,” Pitt said. “His ground strokes aren’t the best. His technique is not the best, but he’s got heart and he’s got desire. … He just left everything on the court and I could not be more proud of the team or an individual as what I am with Jace.”
While it took the final two singles matches between the Argylls and Giants more than two hours to finish up, Mississinewa needed less than an hour to wrap up its sweep of Blackford.
Juniors John Oliver (No. 1 singles), Hayden Rowley (No. 2) along with Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott (No. 1 doubles) all won by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Junior Ethan Sample (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-0 while freshman Kannen Smith and Aiden Tignor (No. 2 doubles) won 6-0, 6-1.
“We took care of business tonight,” said Ole Miss coach Bruce Fleming. “I think the kids were focused a little bit more on tomorrow and you can see that. It was nice to play a match before we play one of these two teams.”
Following their matches, the Indians all picked up clipboards and did some scouting, though they’re very familiar with both the Argylls and Giants.
Marion won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No. 2 doubles in a 3-2 win over Ole Miss on Sept. 1. Both teams and coaches expect another tight battle for the 2020 sectional crown.
“We have to make sure we’re physically ready. The kids are excited about the opportunity,” Fleming said. "... I think we feel like if we play well tomorrow, we can compete for the championship.
“We have faith in our abilities that we can do it,” he added. “With our season, with us progressing as the season (went) on, with the schedule that we have, we feel like we can get out there and compete with Marion’s best.”
Porter isn’t concerned about the getting the Giants refocused and re-energized to face Ole Miss after the battle with M-G.
“It won’t be difficult. I’m glad we were battle tested tonight,” Porter said. “We’re in battle mode so they’ll be ready to go and I’m looking forward to the championship.”
